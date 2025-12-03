KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar
- Indicateurs
- Kulvinder Singh
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 3 décembre 2025
- Activations: 5
📊 Key Features
1. Visual Trading Book and Performance Calendar
- Monthly grid showing every trading day
- Color-coded: Green (profit), Red (loss), Gray (no trades)
- Daily P/L and trade count on each cell
- Month navigation with < > buttons
2. Performance Dashboard
- Real-time metrics: Balance, Equity
- Time-based P/L: Today, This Week, This Month, All History
- Risk metrics: Win Rate, Max Drawdown, Recovery Factor
- Records: Best Day, Worst Day
3. Smart UI
- Toggle HIDE/SHOW button
- Auto-refresh every 3 seconds
- Fully customizable colors and layout
- Always positioned from top-left corner
💡 Why It's Important
For All Traders:
- Pattern Recognition - Spot profitable/unprofitable days instantly
- Accountability - Every trade recorded visually
- Psychological Discipline - Visual feedback controls emotions
- Risk Management - Live monitoring of drawdown and metrics
For Professional Use:
- Strategy Testing - Compare different approaches month-by-month
- Client Reporting - Professional performance presentation
- Journal Integration - Built-in visual trading journal
- Prop Firm Challenges - Track progress toward targets
Key Advantages:
✅ No manual entry - automatic data collection
✅ Real-time updates - always current
✅ On-chart display - no platform switching
✅ Free - vs. $30-100/month journal software
✅ Visual clarity - instant understanding
🎯 Real Impact
Sample Discoveries Users Make:
- "I lose every Wednesday" → Stop trading mid-week
- "Morning sessions profitable" → Focus on 8-11am only
- "Red days after big wins" → Implement cool-down rules
- "Over-trading" → Reduce from 20 to 5 trades/day
Bottom Line:
This indicator transforms invisible data into actionable insights that directly improve trading performance, discipline, and profitability.