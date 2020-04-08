KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar

This MetaTrader 5 indicator revolutionizes how traders track and analyze their performance by transforming raw trade data into a dynamic, visual trading journal and calendar—right on your chart. No more manual spreadsheets or expensive third-party tools (which can cost $30–$100/month). It automatically collects every trade, updates in real-time every 3 seconds, and delivers actionable insights to boost discipline, spot patterns, and refine your strategy for long-term profitability.

Key Features

  • Visual Trading Book & Calendar: A monthly grid view with easy navigation buttons, color-coded days (green for profits, red for losses, gray for no trades), daily P/L breakdowns, and trade counts at a glance.
  • Real-Time Performance Dashboard: Monitors balance, equity, time-based P/L (today, week, month, or full history), essential risk metrics (win rate, max drawdown, recovery factor), and records for your best/worst trading days.
  • Smart, Customizable UI: Fixed top-left chart position with a simple hide/show toggle. Personalize colors, layout, and refresh rates. Includes new v1.3 enhancements like ROI calculations, deposit/withdrawal tracking, daily notifications, and precise drawdown analysis.
  • Effortless Automation: Install once, and it runs seamlessly—no manual data entry required. Download the transparent set file for quick setup.

Why It's Essential for Serious Traders

Imagine discovering you're profitable only in morning sessions (8–11 AM) or that you lose every Wednesday— this indicator uncovers those hidden patterns visually, helping you test strategies month-by-month and enforce rules like "cool-down periods" after big wins or cutting over-trading. It's your built-in accountability partner, perfect for solo traders or client reporting, ensuring professional risk management without the hassle.

Compatible exclusively with MetaTrader 5. Elevate your trading edge today—download now and turn data into discipline!

