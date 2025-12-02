Market Structure Expert

Market Structure EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to identify and trade based on classic price action principles. It avoids complex indicators and instead focuses on the core of price movement: Market Structure.

The strategy works by analyzing a specific number of past candles (Lookback Period) to detect Higher Highs (HH) and Lower Lows (LL). By identifying these structural pivot points, the EA determines the current trend direction and executes trades to align with the market momentum.

Key Features

Price Action Logic: Trades based on pure market structure (Highs and Lows) rather than lagging indicators.

Trades based on pure market structure (Highs and Lows) rather than lagging indicators. Simple Configuration: Easy to set up with a focus on the "Lookback Period" to tune sensitivity.

Easy to set up with a focus on the "Lookback Period" to tune sensitivity. Optimized Pairs: The logic has been tuned for major currency pairs.

Strategy Logic

The EA scans the chart to find the highest high and lowest low within the user-defined Lookback Period:

Buy Signal: Generated when the market structure confirms a bullish sequence (breaking structure to the upside).

Generated when the market structure confirms a bullish sequence (breaking structure to the upside). Sell Signal: Generated when the market structure confirms a bearish sequence (breaking structure to the downside).

Recommendations

To replicate the optimized performance, please use the following settings:

Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)

H1 (1 Hour) Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY

EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY VPS: A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is recommended for 24/7 continuous operation.

Parameters

Lookback Period: The number of bars to check for Highs and Lows (Key identifying parameter).

The number of bars to check for Highs and Lows (Key identifying parameter). Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

Unique identifier for the EA's trades. Stop Loss / Take Profit: Risk management settings (in points).

Risk management settings (in points). Lot Size: Fixed trading volume.

Optimized Parameters



EURUSD

1. Swing & Market Structure Settings

Swing Lookback: 10

Liquidity Zone Percent: 4.5

Trade Break of Structure: false

Trade Change of Character: true

Minimum Swing Strength: 5

2. Risk Management

Risk Per Trade: 5.2

Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 2.4

Maximum Spread (pips): 3

Maximum Daily Trades: 25

Maximum Daily Loss (%): 27.9

3. Trailing Stop Settings

Use Trailing Stop: true

Trailing Stop Pips: 88

Trailing Step Pips: 5.5

4. Breakeven Settings

Use Breakeven: false

Breakeven Trigger (pips): 37.5

Breakeven Lock Pips: 9

5. Time Filter

Use Time Filter: false

Start Hour: 32

End Hour: 18

6. Trading Days

Trade Monday: true

Trade Tuesday: true

Trade Wednesday: true

Trade Thursday: true

Trade Friday: true

7. Miscellaneous

Magic Number: 308638

Show Info: true

GBPUSD

1. Swing & Market Structure Settings

Swing Lookback: 18

Liquidity Zone Percent: 2.4

Trade Break of Structure: true

Trade Change of Character: true

Minimum Swing Strength: 4

2. Risk Management

Risk Per Trade: 8.7

Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 14.8

Maximum Spread (pips): 27.9

Maximum Daily Trades: 36

Maximum Daily Loss (%): 21.6

3. Trailing Stop Settings

Use Trailing Stop: false

Trailing Stop Pips: 76

Trailing Step Pips: 17

4. Breakeven Settings

Use Breakeven: true

Breakeven Trigger (pips): 40.5

Breakeven Lock Pips: 28.5

5. Time Filter

Use Time Filter: false

Start Hour: 46

End Hour: 161

6. Trading Days

Trade Monday: false

Trade Tuesday: false

Trade Wednesday: false

Trade Thursday: true

Trade Friday: true

7. Miscellaneous

Magic Number: 624447

Show Info: true

NZDUSD

1. Swing & Market Structure Settings

Swing Lookback: 20

Liquidity Zone Percent: 0.75

Trade Break of Structure: true

Trade Change of Character: false

Minimum Swing Strength: 5

2. Risk Management

Risk Per Trade: 6.5

Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 16.2

Maximum Spread (pips): 4.5

Maximum Daily Trades: 36

Maximum Daily Loss (%): 29.1

3. Trailing Stop Settings

Use Trailing Stop: true

Trailing Stop Pips: 140

Trailing Step Pips: 33.5

4. Breakeven Settings

Use Breakeven: true

Breakeven Trigger (pips): 16.5

Breakeven Lock Pips: 27.5

5. Time Filter

Use Time Filter: false

Start Hour: 66

End Hour: 84

6. Trading Days

Trade Monday: true

Trade Tuesday: true

Trade Wednesday: true

Trade Thursday: false

Trade Friday: true

7. Miscellaneous

Magic Number: 594288

Show Info: false

USDJPY

1. Swing & Market Structure Settings

Swing Lookback: 57

Liquidity Zone Percent: 1.95

Trade Break of Structure: true

Trade Change of Character: true

Minimum Swing Strength: 14

2. Risk Management

Risk Per Trade: 3.4

Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 17.4

Maximum Spread (pips): 29.4

Maximum Daily Trades: 10

Maximum Daily Loss (%): 19.2

3. Trailing Stop Settings

Use Trailing Stop: true

Trailing Stop Pips: 24

Trailing Step Pips: 43.5

4. Breakeven Settings

Use Breakeven: false

Breakeven Trigger (pips): 57

Breakeven Lock Pips: 26

5. Time Filter

Use Time Filter: true

Start Hour: 12

End Hour: 49

6. Trading Days

Trade Monday: false

Trade Tuesday: false

Trade Wednesday: false

Trade Thursday: true

Trade Friday: true

7. Miscellaneous

Magic Number: 484028

Show Info: true

AUDUSD

1. Swing & Market Structure Settings

Swing Lookback: 23

Liquidity Zone Percent: 3.25

Trade Break of Structure: true

Trade Change of Character: false

Minimum Swing Strength: 6

2. Risk Management

Risk Per Trade: 10

Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 11.8

Maximum Spread (pips): 4.2

Maximum Daily Trades: 5

Maximum Daily Loss (%): 6.6

3. Trailing Stop Settings

Use Trailing Stop: true

Trailing Stop Pips: 48

Trailing Step Pips: 34

4. Breakeven Settings

Use Breakeven: true

Breakeven Trigger (pips): 51

Breakeven Lock Pips: 19

5. Time Filter

Use Time Filter: false

Start Hour: 60

End Hour: 70

6. Trading Days

Trade Monday: true

Trade Tuesday: false

Trade Wednesday: true

Trade Thursday: true

Trade Friday: false

7. Miscellaneous

Magic Number: 638604

Show Info: true

Disclaimer: This is a free tool provided for educational and trading purposes. Past performance, including optimization results, does not guarantee future profitability. Please test on a demo account before using real funds.