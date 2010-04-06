Kalman Filter Expert

Kalman Filter Expert Advisor

Experience a new level of precision with the Kalman Filter Expert, a high-frequency trading algorithm designed to filter out market noise and identify the "true" state of the price.

Unlike standard lagging indicators (like Moving Averages), the Kalman Filter is a dynamic recursive algorithm. It uses historical data and real-time measurements to estimate the underlying value of an asset, balancing mathematical rigor with the extreme responsiveness required for live execution.

Why Choose Kalman Filter?

Most indicators react to what has already happened. The Kalman Filter "predicts" by adjusting its internal state based on the error of its previous estimation. In volatile markets, it identifies when a price move is simply "noise" (to be ignored) or a genuine shift in the price state (to be traded).

Key Features

  • Dynamic Noise Reduction: Utilizes Process Noise (Q) and Measurement Noise (R) parameters to adapt to changing market conditions.

  • Dual Risk Management: Supports both traditional Point-based Stop Loss/Take Profit and modern Percentage-based (%) risk management.

  • Netting Account Friendly: Includes specialized volume-limit protection logic to ensure compatibility with brokers that enforce strict position limits.

  • Smart Reversal Logic: The EA automatically monitors signal strength and can close positions early if the market state reverses, protecting your capital.

Recommendations

  • Main Symbol: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: M1 (Preferred) or M5

  • Account Type: ECN or Low-Spread accounts are highly recommended for the best results.

  • Optimization: The EA is fully customizable. We recommend running a "Symbol-specific" optimization for the Process and Measurement noise parameters if trading exotic pairs or indices.

Input Parameters

  • LotSize: Fixed trading volume per position.

  • KalmanPeriod: The lookback period for state initialization.

  • ProcessNoise (Q): Represents the "trust" in the model's movement. Lower values make the filter smoother.

  • MeasurementNoise (R): Represents the "trust" in price data. Higher values filter more noise.

  • SignalThreshold: The deviation required from the "true state" to trigger a trade.

  • StopLoss/TakeProfit: Available in both points and percentages.

  • MaxTotalPositions: Safety cap on the number of concurrent open positions.

Disclaimer

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk. Please test on a demo account before moving to live execution.

Рекомендуем также
Gold Crowd Density Flip
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Эксперты
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Inteligente TRex Raptor Rapido
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Эксперты
Robot de Forex configurable al 100%, contiene los parámetros necesarios para configurar el EA Raptor de tal manera que no queme ni una cuenta (ver las tablas), Observe las tablas y elija la mejor configuración. Este EA le permite crear configuraciones seleccionando los parámetros adecuadamente. El EA Raptor se basa en el precio de apertura y si posible tendencia, marcando y adecuándose en cada paso.. por lo que tiene los siguientes parámetros: Lots Inicio(Volumen 1, 0.1 ,0.01).......0.01 (Poner
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Эксперты
Open Season - полностью автоматический советник, работающий по принципу "установил и забыл". Он позволяет активным трейдерам торговать по сигналам с высокой вероятностью на основе пробоя ценового действия на EURUSD H1. Он находит модели ценового действия перед открытием лондонской сессии и торгует по пробоям. Советник совершает короткие сделки на основе сигналов с высокой вероятностью Каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом Встроенный фильтр времени Три метода определения размера позиции в зависимост
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Передовая автоматизированная торговая система для золота Gold Catalyst EA MT5 — это полностью автоматизированное решение, специально оптимизированное для XAU/USD (Gold) . Объединяя трендовые стратегии , подтверждения ценового движения и динамическое управление рисками , данный советник продемонстрировал стабильную и надежную работу на протяжении более года тестирования в реальных рыночных условиях. 1. Обзор стратегии Gold Catalyst EA MT5 использует системный подход , сочетающий: Анализ тренда: О
Gbpjpy Asian Breakout
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Эксперты
GBPJPY Asian Breakout EA Стратегия прорыва на азиатской сессии | Полностью автоматизированный эксперт-советник для M5 100% автоматическая торговая система GBPJPY Asian Breakout — это полностью автономный эксперт-советник, разработанный для торговли прорывов на азиатской сессии по валютной паре GBPJPY, с использованием таймфрейма M5 (5 минут). Он сочетает в себе умную логику прорыва, динамическое управление рисками и строгую фильтрацию по времени для чистого, стабильного и дисциплиниро
FREE
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
Эксперты
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | Ichimoku Cloud | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI is an advanced Trend-Following system designed to capture massive market expansions. It combines the ancient wisdom of the Druid (Ichimoku Cloud Trend Filter) with the precision of the Hollowgate (Donchian Channel Breakout). The result is a strategy that ignores market noise and only engages when
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
GU Martingale
Quang Dang Tong
Эксперты
Description - GUMartingale is a trading bot designed for the GBPUSD currency pair, employing a Martingale algorithm. It operates based on entry conditions determined by MA, Stochastic, MACD indicators, and the Nadaraya Watson Envelope. - Unlike other bots using similar algorithms, GUMartingale is meticulously calculated and optimized with a focus on ensuring both safety and stable profit performance. It excludes volatility by economic calendars,  avoiding trading on days with major events that
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Эксперты
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Nusa Patterns MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”   or   “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”   fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs. Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Fractal Indicator   – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” , “Fractals Direction ST Patterns”
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
MicroEA
Paulus Femi Leunufna
Эксперты
microEA.mq5 System 1. Core Trading Logic Basic Strategy : Uses a fast MA (10-period) and slow MA (20-period) crossover strategy with RSI filtering. Trend Confirmation : Evaluates trend strength by calculating the MA angle. Validates minimum volume (MinVolume) before entry. Additional Filters : Custom RSI thresholds for entries: Buy if RSI > 52, Sell if RSI < 48. Optional MACD filter for confirming sell signals. 2. Risk Management Dynamic Lot Size Calculation :
Panha Scalping EA MT5
Huy Phanna
2.75 (4)
Эксперты
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
FREE
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Эксперты
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
Эксперты
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
PylonEA MT5
Jakub Zach
Эксперты
PylonEA - Free Grid Trading System This is a free EA that contains only 2 strategies from the ThemisEA portfolio - both strategies trade EURUSD. Key Features: Each position has a stop loss Advanced grid system with dynamic position spacing Maximum positions per strategy: 18 positions (not infinite grid - controlled risk) Minimum recommended account size: $2000 USD Note: Less diversified than ThemisEA - trades only one currency pair, equity curve will be less smooth with more volatility Easy Inst
FREE
Expert Robocode Pro MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Советник использует трендовую стратегию основанную на многочисленных технических индикаторов "Moving Average" на таймфрейма: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1. Советник использует элементы из таких стратегий как: Мартингейл, Сетка и Усреднения. В торговли может быть открыто до 3 ордеров одновременно на каждой из валютных пар. Советник использует алгоритм частичного закрытия ордера и скрытый Стоп лосс, Тейк профит, Безубыток и Трейлинг стоп. Советник мультивалютный торгует на 17 валютных па
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Эксперты
Trend Trading – Capital Protection – Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is the next evolutionary version in the Supertrend G5 strategy line. This version focuses on enhanced position management architecture, advanced risk control mechanisms, and precise alignment with dominant market trends. Core Logic: Trade entry signals are based on the Supertrend indicator (ATR-based). A multi-timeframe EMA trend filter (default: EMA 200 on D1) ensures trades are executed strictly in the direc
Momentum Shift EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Эксперты
Momentum Shift EA Momentum Shift EA   – это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная специально для пары   USDJPY   на таймфрейме   H1 . Его основная стратегия основана на определении потенциальных разворотных точек рынка и использовании сдвигов в моментуме. Советник предназначен для работы по контртрендовой методике, стремясь входить в сделки, когда текущее направление рынка показывает признаки ослабления. Анализируя комбинацию классических технических индикаторов, советник находит то
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Эксперты
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
SmartWay
Gooi Meng Liang
Эксперты
SmartWay EA   (formerly SmartTrade EA) is a professional Expert Advisor created specifically for trading   XAUUSD (Gold)   on MT5. With the release of   V2.0 , SmartWay introduces a powerful new feature:   Smart Step Size Boost with Spike Detection . This upgrade makes the EA more adaptive in volatile markets and especially effective in   one-way markets   (bullish or bearish trends). It combines   cycle-based money management ,   drawdown protection , and   profit control   to deliver stable an
Stochastic Scalping GOLD Pro
Andika Tri Saputra
Эксперты
Этот советник был разработан опытными практиками, которые глубоко понимают характеристики XAUUSD. Этот советник может хорошо работать на таймфреймах M1, M5, M15, M30 и H1. Чем уже выбранный временной интервал, тем меньший уровень фиксации прибыли вы можете регулировать, и наоборот. Стандартный размер лота установлен на уровне 0,01, но вы можете изменить его по своему вкусу. Уровень фиксации прибыли определяется в деньгах, а уровень стоп-лосса определяется в процентах от вашего капитала. Стандарт
Euro Grid Sniper
Yu Yi Lin
Эксперты
For more details, performance records, and strategy breakdown, please visit:   [ https://eruo-grid-sniper.vercel.app ] --- ### Overview EuroGridSniper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA uses a dynamic grid-based trading strategy optimized for trending and ranging market conditions. It combines technical price levels with volatility filters to increase the probability of successful trades. --- ### ️ Key Features - Smart grid algo
FREE
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Эксперты
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система Exclusive black Pro Max MT5 — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, основанный на алгоритмах анализа рынка и управлении рисками. Советник работает в полностью автоматическом режиме и требует минимального вмешательства со стороны трейдера. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкции по настройке! ВАЖНО: Все примеры, скриншоты и тесты приведены исключительно в демонстрационных целях. Если у одного бр
Millennium
Vladimir Pleshakov
Эксперты
The scientific approach to trading and responsible development are the main principles of Millennium EA. In order to create this EA, a research work was done in the field of trading. Dow theory, the theory of fractal analysis, the methods of Bill Williams and other traders, all this served as the theoretical basis for the advisor, which is designed to automate trading decisions. Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748354 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748359 https://www.mql5.com/en/signa
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
ChronoATR Guardian
Roman Lomaev
Эксперты
ChronoATR Guardian ( Трендовый скальперский советник ) - это инструмент для автоматической торговли на финансовых рынках, разработанный для работы на импульсах с подтверждением по ATR (Average True Range) и тренду. Советник оснащен готовыми пресетами для различных валютных пар, что делает его простым в использовании даже для начинающих трейдеров. ️ Основные параметры Параметр Назначение cSeconds Временной интервал (в секундах) для анализа рыночных условий. PriceShotPercentATR Процент от ATR
BandPulse
Lee Han Su
4 (2)
Эксперты
BandPulse is a powerful trading expert that combines Martingale, Hedging, and Scalping strategies, simplifying the management of trading complexities. This EA uses advanced algorithms to maximize the strengths of each strategy while meticulously managing risks. The balance-based risk management feature provides users with safety, and when used in conjunction with IAMFX-Agent , it can achieve both risk management and profit maximization. This combination is designed to offer users the best pos
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (56)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это торговый советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя девять независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или методы усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые совет
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.8 (35)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Ограниченная по времени скидка. Осталось только 7 из 20 мест — почти распродано. Цена скоро повысится до 999 долларов . Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fusion AI — это автоматизи
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Живой сигнал (реальный счет) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Этот EA использует ту же логику и правила исполнения, что и проверенный реальный торговый сигнал , представленный на MQL5. При использовании рекомендуемых и оптимизированных настроек , а также надежного ECN / RAW-spread брокера , поведение в реальной торговле должно в значительной степени отражать структуру и результаты live-сигнала. Обратите внимание, что индивидуальные результаты могут о
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Эксперты
Cheat Engine — это система скальпинга золота среднего диапазона, которая может принимать решения на основе глобального настроения рынка форекс через веб-API. Скоро появится live-сигнал Cheat Engine. Текущая цена будет повышена. Цена на ограниченное время 199  USD Только одиночные сделки. Сетки и мартингейл никогда не используются. Интеллектуальный трейлинг-стоп, который адаптируется к дневной волатильности Глобальное настроение рынка форекс — это измерение позиций сотен тысяч трейдеров с общей
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Эксперты
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Эксперты
Инвестиционная фирма готова! Не предназначено для краткосрочной перепродажи счетов или быстрой прибыли. Без мартингейла / Без сетки / Без ИИ Разработано для трейдеров, ориентированных на долгосрочную стабильность. Результаты в режиме реального времени:   Сигнал в реальном времени   |   Основной портфель   |   Результаты FTMO     |    Открытое сообщество Стартовая цена: 249 долларов, следующая цена: 349 долларов (осталось всего 6 экземпляра) Что такое Золотой Атлас? Gold Atlas — это профессиона
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
Другие продукты этого автора
Macd Rsi Expert
Lakshya Pandey
5 (1)
Эксперты
MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
FREE
Daily Gold Breakout Trader
Lakshya Pandey
Эксперты
Product Name: Daily Gold Breakout A disciplined US Session breakout strategy for XAUUSD (Gold) that focuses on capturing single high-momentum bullish moves. The Daily Gold Breakout EA is a straightforward, automated trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on MetaTrader 5. It operates on a strict "Quality over Quantity" philosophy. Instead of over-trading, this EA waits for one specific high-probability setup per day during the volatile US Session open. It identifies co
FREE
Market Structure Expert
Lakshya Pandey
Эксперты
Market Structure EA   is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to identify and trade based on classic price action principles. It avoids complex indicators and instead focuses on the core of price movement:   Market Structure . The strategy works by analyzing a specific number of past candles (Lookback Period) to detect   Higher Highs (HH)   and   Lower Lows (LL) . By identifying these structural pivot points, the EA determines the current trend direction and executes trades to align wi
FREE
Ema Crossover based Expert
Lakshya Pandey
Эксперты
EMA Crossover Expert Advisor (Free MT5 EA) Automate Your Trading with the Classic Trend-Following Strategy The EMA Crossover EA is a free, fully automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It simplifies one of the most reliable technical strategies—the Moving Average Crossover into a "set and forget" solution for retail traders. Perfect for capturing big trends on major currency pairs like EURUSD and GBPUSD, this EA handles the entry, exit, and risk management so you don't have to watch th
FREE
Smc Gold Trader
Lakshya Pandey
Эксперты
SMC Gold Trader (Advanced MT5 EA) Harness the Power of Smart Money Concepts with Multi-Strategy Trend Consensus The SMC Gold Trader is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike simple crossover bots, this EA utilizes advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify institutional order flow, liquidity sweeps, and price imbalances. By merging three high-probability strategies with a unique "Trend Consensus" filter, the EA ensures you only trade
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв