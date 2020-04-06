Naked Gold Trend Hunter

The Naked Gold Trend Hunter is a professional-grade, trend-following EA that combines day trading precision with scalping agility. It seeks consistent, high-probability entries aligned with institutional money flow in Gold (XAUUSD) and other major markets.

Built on multi-timeframe confirmation and precision trend analysis, the Trend Hunter eliminates guesswork by ensuring every trade moves WITH the dominant market direction — capturing intraday swings and quick scalping opportunities when momentum is confirmed.

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - Also works on forex pairs, crypto, indices

Timeframe: M15 (you can use higher time frames until 1H)

Recommended Brokers: Any broker. 

Leverage: 1:100 or higher (1:500 preferred)

Starting Balance: $500+ recommended 

VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/7 operation (You can use your own laptop or computer if you choose not to trade by sessions like London and New York.)

Multi-Layer Confirmation (Risk Filter)

  • Bullish setup: H4 trend up + M15 trend up + price above both MAs + Volatility

  • Bearish setup: H4 trend down + M15 trend down + price below both MAs Volatility

  • Momentum confirmation: minimum slope and strength required.

  • Market condition check: adapts for trending avoids ranging environments overall. 

Result: Combines day trading patience, scalping speed, and multiple confirmations for professional risk management.

Professional Risk Management

  • Flexible Position Sizing: Percentage risk (1–2%), fixed lots, independent buy/sell settings, margin safety checks.

  • Advanced SL & TP: Pips-based or percentage-based, separate settings for scalping/day trading.

  • Intelligent Trailing Stops: Customizable trigger, trail distance, profit lock-in, per-trade trailing.

Intelligent Filtering Systems

  • Dual-Timeframe Trend Filter: H4 for day trading direction, M15 for scalping entries.

  • Market Condition Filter: Detects trending vs. ranging markets automatically.

  • Session Control System: Trades during optimal sessions (London/New York), auto-pauses outside selected sessions.

  • News Filter: Pauses trading during major economic releases.

  • Spread Guard Protection: Prevents poor execution during widening spreads. (Optional)

Key Features Summary

  • Hybrid Trading System: Day trading strategy + scalping execution, 3–10 trades/day.

  • Dual-Timeframe Trend Analysis: H4 + M15, multi-layer confirmation.

  • Precision Risk Management: Separate buy/sell risk, SL/TP, trailing stops.

  • Advanced Filtering Systems: Session, news, spread, and market condition filters.

  • Professional Order Management: Smart entries, position tracking, fast execution.
    (More features can be found when you download and test the ea.)

  • Flexible Direction Settings

    • Buy Only (for long-term gold bulls)
    • Sell Only (for bearish periods)
    • Both ( Buy and Sell )

Who Is This EA For?

Perfect For:

  • Day traders or even swing traders targeting intraday/swing Gold moves.

  • Scalpers (not high frequency) seeking trend confirmation and continuation. 

  • Those preferring same-day position closes or for few days. 

  • Traders valuing capital preservation and aggressive opportunity capture.

Not Suitable For:

  • Traders who don't want to ride the trend and for the impatient. 

  • Short Term Mindset. 

Quick Start Guide

  1. Download & Install

  2. Load the set file. 

  3. Enable Live Trading

  4. Done. 

    The Naked Gold Trend Hunter gives you:

    • Day trader’s strategic vision (H4 trend analysis)

    • Sniper tactical execution (M15 precise entries)

    • Professional risk management (capital protection)

    • Session optimization (trade when it matters)

    • Institutional confirmation (trade WITH the big money)

      ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

      Message me if you have questions. Have a great day. 

      BEWARE: I ONLY SELL MY EAs HERE IN MQL MARKETPLACE. TOO MANY SCAMMERS ONLINE. IF ONE OF MY EAs IS LISTED IN ONE WEBSITE, THAT'S SCAM. AVOID IT. 

      作者のその他のプロダクト
      Naked Gold Scalper
      Jestoni Santiago
      4.33 (9)
      エキスパート
      LIVE AND PROPFIRM ACCOUNT Equipped - Don't miss your chance to get the best scalping EA at a discounted price.  The Naked Gold Scalper is a sophisticated, high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to deliver consistent results in the Gold (XAUUSD) Market.  While its settings are proven and optimized for Gold, the EA's modular architecture allows you to fine-tune parameters for other markets, adapting seamlessly to your personal trading style and market behavior. This advanced system featu
      Naked Bitcoin Scalper
      Jestoni Santiago
      5 (1)
      エキスパート
      [NEW BITCOIN SPECIAL FEATURES UNDER DEVELOPMENT] Looking for a safe bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the largest crypto currency in the world effortlessly. Note:  The latest update is already plug and play for prop firms and live accounts. If you want to let the EA, make more trades for live accounts, just Disable Drawdown Protection Settings.  Do NOT use  nakedbitcoinscalper2.0.set  from the comment section. This is not valid anymore.  Message me if you think that the default settin
      Alpha Edge Pro
      Jestoni Santiago
      インディケータ
      Alpha Edge Pro – The Manual Trader’s Edge - If you prefer trading manually without stress, this indicator is for you. Get your copy now. Tired of missing the big moves or holding on to losing trades too long? Alpha Edge Pro is your new secret weapon. This high-performance, plug-and-play MT5 indicator gives you crystal-clear BUY and SELL signals — so you can trade with confidence, precision, and speed. If you prefer manual trading profitably , this indicator is made for you. Alpha Edge Pro does
      FREE
      Gold Sniper EA
      Jestoni Santiago
      エキスパート
      Gold Sniper EA is an automated Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD scalping under breakout conditions . It relies purely on price action logic and session filters , avoiding indicators for faster, cleaner execution. Less Executions but more sniper entries. The EA places pending orders only when momentum and swing zone criteria align, ensuring structured and disciplined trade entries. With dynamic trade management, flexible exits, and customizable risk, Gold Sniper EA is designed to deliver professi
