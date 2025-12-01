[ SET FILES ]

The Naked Gold Trend Hunter is a professional-grade, trend-following EA that combines day trading precision with scalping agility. It seeks consistent, high-probability entries aligned with institutional money flow in Gold (XAUUSD) and other major markets.

Built on multi-timeframe confirmation and precision trend analysis, the Trend Hunter eliminates guesswork by ensuring every trade moves WITH the dominant market direction — capturing intraday swings and quick scalping opportunities when momentum is confirmed.



Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - Also works on forex pairs, crypto, indices

Timeframe: M15 (you can use higher time frames until 1H)

Recommended Brokers: Any broker.

Leverage: 1:100 or higher (1:500 preferred)

Starting Balance: $500+ recommended

VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/7 operation (You can use your own laptop or computer if you choose not to trade by sessions like London and New York.)

Multi-Layer Confirmation (Risk Filter)

Bullish setup: H4 trend up + M15 trend up + price above both MAs + Volatility

Bearish setup: H4 trend down + M15 trend down + price below both MAs Volatility

Momentum confirmation: minimum slope and strength required.

Market condition check: adapts for trending avoids ranging environments overall.

Result: Combines day trading patience, scalping speed, and multiple confirmations for professional risk management.

Professional Risk Management

Flexible Position Sizing : Percentage risk (1–2%), fixed lots, independent buy/sell settings, margin safety checks.

Advanced SL & TP : Pips-based or percentage-based, separate settings for scalping/day trading.

Intelligent Trailing Stops: Customizable trigger, trail distance, profit lock-in, per-trade trailing.

Intelligent Filtering Systems

Dual-Timeframe Trend Filter : H4 for day trading direction, M15 for scalping entries.

Market Condition Filter : Detects trending vs. ranging markets automatically.

Session Control System : Trades during optimal sessions (London/New York), auto-pauses outside selected sessions.

News Filter : Pauses trading during major economic releases.

Spread Guard Protection: Prevents poor execution during widening spreads. (Optional)

Key Features Summary

Hybrid Trading System : Day trading strategy + scalping execution, 3–10 trades/day.

Dual-Timeframe Trend Analysis : H4 + M15, multi-layer confirmation.

Precision Risk Management : Separate buy/sell risk, SL/TP, trailing stops.

Advanced Filtering Systems : Session, news, spread, and market condition filters.

Professional Order Management : Smart entries, position tracking, fast execution.

(More features can be found when you download and test the ea.)

Flexible Direction Settings

Buy Only (for long-term gold bulls) Sell Only (for bearish periods) Both ( Buy and Sell )



Who Is This EA For?

Perfect For:

Day traders or even swing traders targeting intraday/swing Gold moves.

Scalpers (not high frequency) seeking trend confirmation and continuation.

Those preferring same-day position closes or for few days.

Traders valuing capital preservation and aggressive opportunity capture.

Not Suitable For:

Traders who don't want to ride the trend and for the impatient.



Short Term Mindset.

Quick Start Guide

Download & Install Load the set file. Configure Trend Filter: H4 + M15, enable confirmation bars. Enable Session Filter: Trade London/New York sessions; optional Sydney/Asia. Enable Protective Filters: News filter, spread filter, market condition filter. Monitor & Optimize: Review on-chart comments, MT5 journal, adjust SL/TP and risk.

Risk Warning

Trading forex, gold, and CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose. Always use proper risk management and demo-test before going live.

Support & Updates

Detailed user manual and step-by-step setup guide

Video tutorials (coming soon)

Active support via MQL5 messaging

Regular updates and lifetime license

Start Your Hybrid Trading Journey Today

The Naked Gold Trend Hunter gives you:

Day trader’s strategic vision (H4 trend analysis)

Sniper tactical execution (M15 precise entries)

Professional risk management (capital protection)

Session optimization (trade when it matters)

Institutional confirmation (trade WITH the big money)

BONUS/TIP for Trading Gold Direction

Historical insight: If you traded XAUUSD BUY direction only historically until now, you would have made consistent profits. Backtesting XAUUSD in BUY-only direction is especially profitable on higher timeframes (1H+).

This EA trades both BUY and SELL directions intelligently. Unlike other Gold EAs that struggle in downtrends

You can also set Trade Direction to:

Buy Only (for long-term gold bulls)

Sell Only (for bearish periods)

Both (full automation)

Important Note:

BEWARE: I ONLY SELL MY EAs HERE IN MQL MARKETPLACE. TOO MANY SCAMMERS ONLINE. IF ONE OF MY EAs IS LISTED IN ONE WEBSITE, THAT'S SCAM. AVOID IT.

