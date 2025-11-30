RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator

This is free indicator provides automatic, real-time visual representation of your risk and reward zones when trading. It requires zero manual input - just place a trade with SL/TP (via EA or manually), and the indicator instantly creates professional-looking visual boxes and labels showing your risk/reward zones with exact dollar amounts. Perfect for traders who want instant visual feedback on their trade setup! 📈

Visual Customization:

  • 🎨 Box colors (TP, Half, SL)
  • 🎨 Label colors (all 4 labels)
  • 🎨 Border colors and styles
  • 🎨 Transparency levels
  • 🎨 Font sizes and styles

Dashboard Customization:

  • 📍 Position (X/Y coordinates)
  • 📍 Corner anchor (4 corners)
  • 📐 Size (width/height)
  • 🎨 Background color
  • 🎨 Border color
  • 🎨 Text colors

Behavioral Settings:

  • 👁️ Show/hide control panel
  • 👁️ Show/hide visual boxes
  • 🖱️ Enable/disable drag & drop
  • 💵 Show/hide dollar amounts on labels

 Smart Features

Multi-Timeframe Compatible - Works on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.

Symbol-Specific - Only shows trades for current chart symbol

No Position Interference - Visual only, doesn't affect trading

Clean Removal - All objects deleted when indicator removed

Low Resource Usage - Efficient code, minimal CPU impact

Error-Free - Handles missing SL/TP gracefully

 Use Cases

👨‍💼 Manual Traders:

  • Visual confirmation of risk/reward setup
  • Track profit zones during trade

📊 Risk Managers:

  • Instant risk/reward ratio display
  • Dollar amount visibility

📚 Learning Traders:

  • Understand risk/reward concepts visually
  • See price zones clearly

🎯 Summary:

This indicator provides automatic, real-time visual representation of your risk and reward zones when trading. It requires zero manual input - just place a trade with SL/TP (via EA or manually), and the indicator instantly creates professional-looking visual boxes and labels showing your risk/reward zones with exact dollar amounts. Perfect for traders who want instant visual feedback on their trade setup! 📈


