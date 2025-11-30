RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Kulvinder Singh
- Version: 1.0
Visual Customization:
- 🎨 Box colors (TP, Half, SL)
- 🎨 Label colors (all 4 labels)
- 🎨 Border colors and styles
- 🎨 Transparency levels
- 🎨 Font sizes and styles
Dashboard Customization:
- 📍 Position (X/Y coordinates)
- 📍 Corner anchor (4 corners)
- 📐 Size (width/height)
- 🎨 Background color
- 🎨 Border color
- 🎨 Text colors
Behavioral Settings:
- 👁️ Show/hide control panel
- 👁️ Show/hide visual boxes
- 🖱️ Enable/disable drag & drop
- 💵 Show/hide dollar amounts on labels
Smart Features
✅ Multi-Timeframe Compatible - Works on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.
✅ Symbol-Specific - Only shows trades for current chart symbol
✅ No Position Interference - Visual only, doesn't affect trading
✅ Clean Removal - All objects deleted when indicator removed
✅ Low Resource Usage - Efficient code, minimal CPU impact
✅ Error-Free - Handles missing SL/TP gracefully
Use Cases
👨💼 Manual Traders:
- Visual confirmation of risk/reward setup
- Track profit zones during trade
📊 Risk Managers:
- Instant risk/reward ratio display
- Dollar amount visibility
📚 Learning Traders:
- Understand risk/reward concepts visually
- See price zones clearly
🎯 Summary:
This indicator provides automatic, real-time visual representation of your risk and reward zones when trading. It requires zero manual input - just place a trade with SL/TP (via EA or manually), and the indicator instantly creates professional-looking visual boxes and labels showing your risk/reward zones with exact dollar amounts. Perfect for traders who want instant visual feedback on their trade setup! 📈