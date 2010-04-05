TickVolume Labels

Volume Display Indicator – Clean and Powerful Volume Visualization

This professional MT5 indicator displays tick volume as a color-coded histogram and automatically adds clear volume labels above each bar for the current trading day. Rising candles are painted blue, falling candles red, giving you instant insight into market strength and momentum.

Key Features:

  • Colored volume histogram (blue/red)

  • Automatic volume labels for each bar of the current day

  • Smart scaling for perfect readability

  • Auto-cleanup of old labels (keeps your chart clean)

  • Lightweight and fast performance

Perfect for:
Traders who rely on accurate volume analysis and want a clean, intuitive visualization.

Take your volume analysis to the next level!


Рекомендуем также
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Утилиты
Этот экспертный советник отслеживает все открытые позиции по всем символам в MetaTrader 5. Как только вручную устанавливается или изменяется уровень Stop Loss (SL) или Take Profit (TP) на любой позиции, советник автоматически применяет это значение ко всем другим открытым позициям , независимо от символа или типа ордера (Buy/Sell). Это обеспечивает синхронизацию уровней SL и TP по всему счёту. Идеально подходит для мобильного трейдинга с планшета или смартфона!
MrRexo Trade Panel
ARKADIUSZ KROL MULTIPRO
Утилиты
A detailed description of the panel, along with access to a fully functional demo version (note: the demo does not allow opening positions), is available at http://mrtp.eu . MrRexo Trade Panel MrRexo Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor designed for manual trade management in MetaTrader 5. The panel provides tools for order execution, position control, and market structure visualization directly on the chart. It supports both hedging and netting account types. Main Functions 1. Position Sizing
Session Range Pro
JM Highridge Global LLC
Индикаторы
Session Range Pro – Professional Session & ADR Analytics for MetaTrader 5 See what really moves the market – by session, by day, with stats that actually matter. What is Session Range Pro? Session Range Pro is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that highlights the true behavior of price during the three main trading sessions: Asia London New York It draws clean, color-coded session ranges directly on your chart, and powers them with deep statistics : average session range, breakout win
One Click Automatic Trend Line
Przemyslaw Adam Bednarz
Индикаторы
Save your time . Select area and the trend line will draw automatically . Draw a support and resistance line for the selected range with two mouse clicks .  If you need to, you can also draw a line for support and resistance based on separate areas. The resistance trend line is drawn based on the first and last highs inside the selected area; The support trend line is drawn based on first and last lows inside the selected area;
Currency pair
Arilson Silva Miranda Santos
Индикаторы
Key Points:   One-Click Pair Switching   – Instantly change between your favorite currency pairs with a single click, eliminating manual searches.   Fully Customizable Layout   – Organize up to 8 rows of trading pairs, adjusting button size, spacing, and colors to fit your workflow.   Visual Selection Feedback   – Clearly highlights the active pair for quick reference, reducing errors in fast-moving markets.   Optimized for Speed   – Lightweight design ensures smooth performance without
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Утилиты
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 — это мощный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для упрощения торговых операций и повышения эффективности трейдеров на платформе MQL5. Этот инструмент облегчает повседневные торговые задачи благодаря удобным функциям, выступая надежным помощником в управлении сделками без использования специфической торговой логики. Созданный для трейдеров, стремящихся получить конкурентное преимущество, он предлагает инструменты автоматизации и управления рисками для оп
SemiAuto Martin System
Xiaoyu Huang
5 (2)
Утилиты
Система SemiAuto Martin представлять Этот инструмент используется для полуавтоматической торговли Мартином, нажмите на панель, чтобы разместить ордер, и советник будет управлять позицией. Просто определитесь с направлением транзакции, а все остальное оставьте на усмотрение руководства эксперта. Автоматический Мартин, добавить склад согласно заданной сетке, также можно отключить эту функцию Ликвидация в один клик Функция блокировки одной клавиши Контроль времени Звуковая подсказка с предупрежд
Volume Weighted Moving Average with Alert MT5
Jeremy Bisana
Индикаторы
Unlock powerful insights into market direction with this Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) indicator for MetaTrader 5. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe VWMA Analysis: Quickly see if the price is above or below the Volume Weighted Moving Average on M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, and D1 timeframes , all in a single glance. Real-Time Cross Alerts: Receive instant visual arrows and customizable sound notifications when price crosses above or below your chosen VWMA period. Precision Retest Detectio
Session X
Breneer Jacinto
Индикаторы
Master the market sessions and trade breakouts with confidence. Session X is a complete, all-in-one trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed to give you a clear edge in today's markets. This powerful tool automatically identifies the most critical price ranges—key market sessions and the Previous Day Range  —and equips you with a professional suite of tools to trade them. Go beyond simple boxes and get high-quality, confirmed breakout alerts, automatic profit targets, and all the essential
FREE
One SL line lot size
Matin Mirbaha
Индикаторы
Easy! Before opening a trade, the indicator calculates your position size. Just drag one line to your stop level. A one-line position size calculator based on a percentage of your total account balance. Just drag the SL line below or above your stop level to instantly see the lot size. The information updates automatically as the price changes. Works with Forex, stocks, crypto, and metals. Enjoy! How to Use :  Attach to the chart  Drag the indicator onto your chart. Draw a Stop-Loss Line:
Symbol Changer Inside Frame
Prabagaran E
Индикаторы
The Symbol Changer Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by providing quick access to switch between different financial Instruments on your MetaTrader 5 platform.  Quickly switch symbols and Show/Hide Buttons. A clean and intuitive graphical interface ensures that traders of all experience levels can use this indicator with ease.
Multi Asset Monitor Panel
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Индикаторы
The Multi Asset Monitor Panel is a game-changer for traders who need to keep an eye on multiple markets simultaneously. This innovative panel allows you to monitor any symbol and any timeframe you need, all within a single, organized interface. With up to three lists of symbols and customizable MT5 templates, you can tailor your monitoring setup to fit your specific trading strategy. What sets the Multi Asset Monitor Panel apart is its flexibility and customization options. You can control the s
Trade Control Panel
Jerry Jilun Anak Liban
Утилиты
Trade Control Panel Function Normal One Click Function Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Pending Order Close All Sell Close All Buy Advance One Click Function 1.  Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted. No longer partial close one by one for every open position Manual input for desire percent 2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent
Trade Panel MT5 by PGS
Giancarlo Giuseppi Bejar
Утилиты
Trade Panel PGS - Profit Guard System – Trade Management Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Profit Guard System is a professional trade management and execution tool designed to simplify trading in MetaTrader 5. It provides structured control over entries, exits, and risk management directly from the chart. This system allows traders to open and manage positions using one-click commands while maintaining disciplined trade execution. It includes tools for stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing stop,
Close Assistant 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (2)
Утилиты
Close Assistant (CA)  is a full featured utility for monitoring and closing a set of positions placed by trader or EA. It closes filtered orders in specified time or level or candle patterns or when a certain profit or loss of the total positions is reached. CA uses Zero Profit Lock function to save deposit when total profit falls to zero. Profit and loss levels can be set in fixed amount of account currency or percentage of balance or equity or margin. CA only monitors and works on filtered pos
L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator v5
Artis Bergs
Индикаторы
L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator v5 is a simple translation of blackcat's work from pine script (language used by TradingView platform) to mql5. It generates buy and sell signals when two calculated buffers cross over each other in the oversold and overbought oscillator territory. Current version does not offer any changable inputs, but could be easily added in the modified version if requested.
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Утилиты
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Trend Risk Monitor
Kenneth Michael Chambers
Утилиты
TREND RISK MONITOR EA - USER GUIDE ---------------------------------------------------- 1. OVERVIEW The Trend Risk Monitor is not a trading robot that opens new positions. Instead, it is a sophisticated risk management utility designed to work alongside another Expert Advisor (EA) on your trading account. Its primary purpose is to actively monitor trades opened by a specific EA (identified by a "Magic Number") and provide a real-time assessment of the market risk associated with each open posit
Clean Pending Orders
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Утилиты
"Clean Pending Orders" Удалите все отложенные ордера текущего символа за секунды! Этот простой, но эффективный скрипт создан для трейдеров, которые ценят скорость и удобство. Больше никаких сложностей — запустите скрипт, и он мгновенно удалит все отложенные Buy и Sell ордера на текущем символе. Преимущества: Мгновенное удаление: Все ордера удаляются за секунды. Фокус только на текущем символе: Не затрагивает другие инструменты. Лёгкость использования: Один клик, и ваш терминал очищен. Контроль
FREE
Volume Steps Volume as OHLC candles
Gabor Ludovic Schiefer
Индикаторы
Volume Steps (Volume as OHLC candles) Volume Steps displays volume as candlestick-style OHLC bars in a separate subwindow. Each candle compares current volume to the previous bar, making volume shifts and step-changes easier to read than standard histograms. Key features: Volume shown as OHLC candles (open = previous volume, close = current volume) Selectable volume type : Tick Volume or Real Volume (if provided by the broker) Two color modes : Match price candle direction (bull/bear) Independen
Telegram Trade Notifier
Anthony Peters
Утилиты
Telegram Trade Notifier EA Enhanced Utility Expert Advisor Real-time Telegram notifications for new positions AND TP/SL closures on its chart symbol Core Functionality Monitors all new positions (manual/EA/script) on its attached chart Alerts when positions close via Take Profit or Stop Loss Sends Telegram alerts within 0.5-2 seconds Works concurrently with other EAs New Position Alerts Include : • Symbol • Direction (Buy/Sell) • Entry Price • Take Profit Level • Stop Loss Level • Position Tick
Orders Executor
Claudio Aguiar De Aragao
Утилиты
Представляем Order Executor, вашего мощного и эффективного торгового помощника, предназначенного для беспрепятственного выполнения ордеров непосредственно из указанного пользователем текстового файла. Этот инновационный торговый инструмент оптимизирует ваш торговый процесс, предоставляя удобное и автоматизированное решение для точного и быстрого совершения сделок. Ключевая особенность: **Интеграция текстовых файлов:**    Orders Executor предназначен для легкого чтения и интерпретации приказов
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Awesome Oscillator Билла Уильямса с возможностью тонкой настройки и замены алгоритмов усреднения индикатора, что значительно расширяет возможности применения этого осциллятора в алгоритмическом трейдинге и приближает его по своим свойствам к такому индикатору, как MACD. Для уменьшения ценовых шумов итоговый индикатор обработан дополнительным усреднением Smooth.  Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления движения осциллятора и
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
Утилиты
Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing. Contact me to see the demo and get a trial version We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers. Not sure? Check our brochure  here SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metatrade
Symbol Auto Changer PRO MT5
Ruslan Jakishev
Утилиты
SymbolAutoChanger PRO MT5   There is also version for MetaTreader4 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a row. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. PRO version  has following featuters: Next button Previous button Pause/Continue botton With this ex
MT5 Breakout Scal SELL Bot Script for JPY Cross
Tatsuhiko Kadoya
Утилиты
MT5【 Breakout Scal SELL BOT 】Script ( for JPY Cross pairs ) Breakout SELL BOT { Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor } ※ Enter the Horizontal line price and you can set up a lot of orders in less than 10 seconds. for : ・USD/JPY（米ドル／円） ・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円） ・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円） ・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円） ・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円） ・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円） ・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円） ・SGD/JPY（シンガポールドル／円） ・HKD/JPY（香港ドル／円） Entry @ ・Neck Line Breakout ( W Top, Head & Shoulder ... ) ・Range Breakout ( Tokyo Range ... ) ・Cluster Breako
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits
Yupeng Xiao
Утилиты
Spread Costs указывает размер убытка от спреда, а Swap Benefits - объем прибыли по ночным позициям. Spread Costs особенно важен для краткосрочных трейдеров, особенно скальперов, а Swap Benefits - важный индикатор для долгосрочных трейдеров. Так как спреды и свопы в платформе MetaTrader 5 указываются в пунктах, необходимо конвертировать их в валюту счета. Утилита отображает Spread Costs и Swap Benefits всех форекс-пар (включая золото XAU и серебро XAG) на разных типах счетов (USD, EUR и т.д.). Вс
JohnApollo
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Утилиты
JOHN EA - MANUAL TRADING ASSISTANT Professional Order Management and Risk Control Tool PRODUCT OVERVIEW JOHN EA is a manual trading assistant designed to help you efficiently manage multiple pending orders in MetaTrader 5. This is NOT an automated trading robot - you maintain complete control over all trading decisions while the EA provides advanced order management tools, risk management features, and monitoring capabilities. LICENSING & ACTIVATION Activation Policy: Your purchase includes
FREE
Kronos Clock and Alarms
Luigi Lopez
Утилиты
Kronos is a multi-timer that displays local time, server time and the countdown of the current period. The programme is multilingual, with a choice of English, Italian and Spanish Language selectables in input. Available in four colours and with the choise of five types of font to be used. Like any other programme we have created, the graphic interface is developed to be non-invasive and intuitive. At start-up, the three windows that make up the graphic interface of Kronos are closed on the left
EA Smart News Trade MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Начальная цена 92.25 USD, будущая цена 150 USD Универсальный советник с применением экономически и фундаментальных новостей « Smart News Trade ». Тактика торговли основывается на слежении за динамикой рынка и ускорением движения цены. Не угадывание, не прогнозирование, только расчеты с четкими ориентирами направления позиций. Работа ведется отложенными ордерами, для защиты средств используется стоп-лосс. Для бесперебойной работы необходим VPS сервер. Простота использования: Никаких сложностей в
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5   — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за   100% неперерисовывающимся   индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах:   форекс ,  товары ,   криптовалюты ,   индексы ,  акции . Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI)
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
Другие продукты этого автора
Delta Footprint Oscillator Pro
Giga Aptsiauri
Индикаторы
Delta Footprint Oscillator – профессиональный инструмент ордер-флоу для MT5 Delta Footprint Oscillator показывает реальное соотношение покупок и продаж прямо на графике. Индикатор анализирует изменения mid-цены по каждому тику и рассчитывает Delta , Delta% , а также сохраняет полную историю footprint для каждой свечи . Идеален для скальпинга, внутридневной торговли и анализа потока ордеров. Основные возможности Настоящий ордер-флоу дельта-анализ на основе движения Bid/Ask Цветная гистограмма д
Footprint Indicator Fixed
Giga Aptsiauri
Индикаторы
Footprint_Indicator_Fixed — это лёгкий и эффективный индикатор-футпринт, который даёт трейдеру детальное понимание рыночной микро-структуры в реальном времени. Индикатор отображает счётчики покупок/продаж (tick buys/sells) и дельту прямо на каждой свече, что позволяет мгновенно видеть, какая сторона рынка доминирует. Основные преимущества ️ Подсчёт покупающих/продающих тиков в реальном времени ️ Отображение дельты под каждой свечой ️ Чистое и аккуратное отображение на графике без лишних буфер
Daily Volume Profile
Giga Aptsiauri
Индикаторы
Daily Volume Profile (несколько дней) для MT5 Этот индикатор строит стабильный и точный Дневной Volume Profile за несколько последних дней , автоматически обновляющийся каждую минуту без мерцания и задержек. Отображает полную рыночную структуру: POC, VAH, VAL, Value Area, High/Low дня, распределение объёмов , и автоматически подстраивается под любой таймфрейм. Основные возможности: Профиль объёма за последние N дней (настраивается) Точные линии POC, VAH, VAL + подписи High и Low каждого д
SR Zones Manual Buttons
Giga Aptsiauri
Индикаторы
SUP – Индикатор зон Поддержки и Сопротивления Индикатор SUP — это профессиональный инструмент, который автоматически определяет и выделяет ценовые зоны Поддержки и Сопротивления на любом рыночном графике. Используя продвинутый алгоритм построения зон, он показывает самые сильные уровни, где цена чаще всего реагирует — помогая трейдерам находить точки входа, развороты, пробои и области управления рисками. Помимо автоматического анализа, индикатор позволяет добавлять собственные зоны вручную, ч
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв