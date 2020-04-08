Session Range Pro

Session Range Pro – Professional Session & ADR Analytics for MetaTrader 5

See what really moves the market – by session, by day, with stats that actually matter.

What is Session Range Pro?

Session Range Pro is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that highlights the true behavior of price during the three main trading sessions:

  • Asia

  • London

  • New York

It draws clean, color-coded session ranges directly on your chart, and powers them with deep statistics: average session range, breakout win rate, ADR metrics, and more.

Designed for traders who respect structure, volatility and data-driven edge, Session Range Pro turns your charts into a simple, powerful session dashboard.

Core Features

1. Clean Session Range Visualization

  • Draws session boxes (rectangles) for:

    • Asia, London, New York

  • Each session has:

    • Configurable start & end times (by broker server time)

    • Independent on/off toggle

    • Custom colors

    • Custom session names (rename or repurpose sessions as you like)

  • Optional session high/low levels:

    • Horizontal levels extended to the right for X bars

    • Ideal for breakout, retest and liquidity-based strategies

You instantly see how price behaved in each session: did it expand, consolidate, fake out, or set up the day’s main trend?

2. ADR (Average Daily Range) Engine

Session Range Pro includes a built-in ADR calculator:

  • ADRPeriod – number of completed days used for ADR (e.g. 20 days)

  • Uses D1 data from your broker to calculate:

    • ADR (in pips) – average high–low range of recent days

    • Today’s current daily range

    • Today’s range as % of ADR

On the stats panel, you’ll see something like:

ADR(20): 83.5 pips | Today: 62.3 (75%)

Perfect for:

  • Identifying days with room to move vs exhausted days

  • Filtering trades when daily volatility is already over-extended

3. Session Statistics & Volatility Profile

For each session (Asia / London / New York), Session Range Pro computes historical statistics over a configurable lookback:

  • Average session range (pips)

  • Minimum & maximum session range

  • Standard deviation of session range (volatility spread)

  • Directional bias – how often the session closes above vs below its open

This gives you a quantified view of:

  • Which session typically drives most of the move

  • Which session tends to be quieter or more explosive

  • Whether a session is usually bullish, bearish or neutral for your symbol

4. Built-In Breakout Model & Win Rate

Session Range Pro includes a simple, transparent breakout model and calculates the historical win rate of that model for each session.

User inputs:

  • BreakoutBufferPips – how many pips beyond the session high/low counts as a true breakout

  • TargetRR – reward:risk multiple (e.g. 1.0R, 1.5R, 2.0R)

  • UseCloseAfterSession – whether breakout evaluation starts after the session ends

Logic per completed session:

  • Compute SessionHigh, SessionLow, SessionRange

  • Long breakout:

    • Entry above SessionHigh + buffer

    • SL at SessionLow

    • TP at Entry + SessionRange * TargetRR

  • Short breakout:

    • Entry below SessionLow – buffer

    • SL at SessionHigh

    • TP at Entry – SessionRange * TargetRR

  • Evaluated over the rest of that trading day:

    • TP hit before SL → Win

    • SL hit before TP → Loss

    • If neither is hit before end of day → ignored

    • If both TP and SL fall inside the same bar → ignored as ambiguous

For each session you get:

  • Total number of executed breakout trades (wins + losses)

  • Number of wins and losses

  • Win rate %

  • Average R-multiple per trade (optional aggregated stat)

This is not an auto-trading system; it’s an analytics tool that answers:

“If I traded simple breakouts of this session over the last X days, how would that have performed?”

On-Chart Stats Panel

Session Range Pro displays a compact, readable on-chart panel in the main window:

  • Symbol name & current timeframe

  • ADR settings & values

  • For each session (row per session):

    • Session name

    • AvgR – average session range in pips

    • TodayR – today’s session range (once completed)

    • Win% (trades) – breakout win rate and number of trades

Win rate is color-coded:

  • Green – high win rate (e.g. > 60%)

  • Yellow – moderate (40–60%)

  • Red – low (< 40%)

Panel customization via inputs:

  • Show/hide panel

  • Corner (top-left, top-right, etc.)

  • X / Y offsets

  • Background & text colors

  • Font name & size

Performance & Reliability

  • Works on any symbol: forex, indices, metals, crypto, CFDs.

  • Works on any timeframe (M1–MN); calculations use a configurable intraday timeframe (default M15).

  • Non-repainting:

    • ADR uses only completed days.

    • Breakout statistics use only data visible after each session completes.

  • Optimized to recalculate on new bars, not every tick, to keep the platform responsive.

Typical Use Cases

  • London/NY breakout traders who want quantified session behavior.

  • Day traders who rely on session ranges for structure and confluence.

  • Swing traders who monitor ADR exhaustion and look for mean reversion.

  • Quant-minded discretionary traders who like to see probabilities & stats directly on their chart.

Inputs Overview (Summary)

  • Sessions

    • Toggle Asia / London / New York

    • Start & end times (HH:MM)

    • Colors & custom names

  • Time & Broker

    • BrokerGMTOffset to align sessions with actual market times

    • SessionCalcTimeframe for intraday calculations

  • ADR / Stats

    • ADRPeriod – number of completed D1 bars

    • StatsLookbackDays – days used for session & breakout stats

  • Breakouts

    • BreakoutBufferPips

    • TargetRR

    • UseCloseAfterSession

  • Visuals

    • Draw session rectangles

    • Extend session levels & length

    • Stats panel position, font and colors

Important Note

Session Range Pro is a tool for analysis and decision support, not a guarantee of profit. Historical stats and breakout win rates are based on past data and do not predict future results. Always combine this tool with sound risk management and your own trading plan.

Session Range Pro gives you a clean visual of when the market moves and how much it typically moves – and backs it with hard stats on volatility and breakouts. Attach it to your chart, align the session times to your broker, and start trading with clearer structure and better information.


Рекомендуем также
Chart Switcher Pro Symbol Timeframe Timer
Nik Ahmad Fitri Bin Nik Azman
Индикаторы
Chart Switcher Pro: One-Click Symbol & Timeframe Panel with Countdown Timer Tired of manually clicking through dozens of charts and timeframes? Streamline your technical analysis and never miss an opportunity with Chart Switcher Pro! This powerful and lightweight indicator adds a clean, professional, and fully customizable on-chart panel to your MT5 terminal. With a single click, you can instantly switch between any symbol in your Market Watch or a custom list, and jump to any timeframe you need
Session Lines
Ian Worthington
Индикаторы
This is one of my most important indicators. Did you ever miss the session open/close? I did, which is why I made this indicator. It took a long time to get this right, since depending on your platform and timezone, it can be incorrect. It should be accurate for everyone now. It takes into account Daylight savings for NY and EU timezones, and should just work like magic on your charts.
Trade Control Panel
Jerry Jilun Anak Liban
Утилиты
Trade Control Panel Function Normal One Click Function Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Pending Order Close All Sell Close All Buy Advance One Click Function 1.  Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted. No longer partial close one by one for every open position Manual input for desire percent 2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Утилиты
Этот экспертный советник отслеживает все открытые позиции по всем символам в MetaTrader 5. Как только вручную устанавливается или изменяется уровень Stop Loss (SL) или Take Profit (TP) на любой позиции, советник автоматически применяет это значение ко всем другим открытым позициям , независимо от символа или типа ордера (Buy/Sell). Это обеспечивает синхронизацию уровней SL и TP по всему счёту. Идеально подходит для мобильного трейдинга с планшета или смартфона!
Percent
Raphael Moretti
Индикаторы
The indicator will plot a line on the chart that corresponds to the closing price of the previous day, and based on this, it will plot the percentage levels of change in the price of the asset in question. It can be used on any asset. Period: Determine whether the closing price should be daily, weekly or monthly Minimum percentage: Determine the percentage for the indicator to plot the levels and sub-levels on the chart, eg 0.5 it will plot on the chart a line for every 0.5% variation and the su
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Awesome Oscillator Билла Уильямса с возможностью тонкой настройки и замены алгоритмов усреднения индикатора, что значительно расширяет возможности применения этого осциллятора в алгоритмическом трейдинге и приближает его по своим свойствам к такому индикатору, как MACD. Для уменьшения ценовых шумов итоговый индикатор обработан дополнительным усреднением Smooth.  Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления движения осциллятора и
Market Structures Pro MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Индикаторы
Индикатор Market Structures Pro находит и показывает на графике 5 (пять) паттернов системы Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , а именно: Break Of Structures (BoS) Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount зоны с сеткой Фибо High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high экстремумы   Паттерны отображаются для двух режимов - Swing   и  Internal  и легко различаются цветом на график. Для режима Internal выбраны более контрастные цвета, более тонкие линии и меньший размер
Range Predictor MT5
Suvashish Halder
Индикаторы
Introducing the   Range Predictor : Your Ultimate Guide to Future Trading Ranges!   Imagine having the power to see into the future of market moves— Range Predictor   brings this dream to life. Designed to deliver real-time,   predictive support and resistance levels , this tool goes beyond standard indicators, offering trend direction insights and precise range   forecasts . Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, the   Range Predictor   is your all-in-one toolkit for mastering the ma
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
TrendLine Pending Order Tool
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
Утилиты
Эта утилита открывает ордера, когда свеча касается линии тренда, установленной вручную, как если бы это был более четко сформулированный отложенный ордер.  Его можно использовать для любого актива: при открытии ордера он удаляет линию, которой он коснулся, и создает стрелку. В данном случае он используется для операций разворота цены: он открывает ордер на продажу, когда бычья свеча касается линии снизу вверх, и открывает ордер на покупку, когда медвежья свеча касается линии сверху вниз.  Вы м
Triangle symmetrical MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Индикаторы
Индикатор паттернов 49 ("Симметричный треугольник") из книги Томас Н. Булковский "Полная энциклопедия графических ценовых моделей". Параметры: Alerts - Включение алертов при появлении стрелки   Push - Отправка Push-уведомления при появлении стрелки (требуется настройка в терминале) PeriodBars - Период индикатора K - Дополнительный параметр влияющий на точность распознавания и форму паттерна ArrowType - Значок: от 1 до 17 ArrowVShift - Сдвиг значков по вертикали в пикселях   ShowLevels - Показыв
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Индикаторы
Обзор В быстроменяющемся мире форекса и финансовых рынков быстрое реагирование и точное принятие решений имеют решающее значение. Однако стандартный терминал MetaTrader 5 поддерживает только графики с минимальным временным интервалом в 1 минуту, что ограничивает чувствительность трейдеров к колебаниям рынка. Чтобы решить эту проблему, мы представляем Индикатор свечных графиков на уровне секунд , который позволяет вам легко просматривать и анализировать динамику рынка с интервалами от 1 до 30 сек
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
BinaWin NoTouch
Juan Fernando Urrego Alvarez
Индикаторы
BinaWin NoTouch - это индикатор, который посылает сигнал тревоги, когда сделка находится в правильной позиции, чтобы дождаться пробоя бокового рынка. Он специально разработан для торговли по стратегии «без касания» платформы Binary.Com с синтетическими индексами N.10, N.25, N.50, N.75 и N.100. Аналогичным образом, торговля может быть осуществлена ​​с помощью обычной стратегии CALL и PUT любой платформы бинарных опционов. Требования к использованию индикатора: 1. Иметь учетную запись на Bina
FREE
TickVolume Labels
Giga Aptsiauri
Индикаторы
Volume Display Indicator – Clean and Powerful Volume Visualization This professional MT5 indicator displays tick volume as a color-coded histogram and automatically adds clear volume labels above each bar for the current trading day. Rising candles are painted blue, falling candles red, giving you instant insight into market strength and momentum. Key Features: Colored volume histogram (blue/red) Automatic volume labels for each bar of the current day Smart scaling for perfect readability Auto-c
Smart Bulk TP Setter
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Утилиты
Smart Bulk TP Setter – Efficient Take Profit Management (MT5 Script) The Smart Bulk TP Setter is a high-efficiency script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to give traders precise control over multiple open positions. Instead of setting Take Profit (TP) levels one by one, this script allows you to instantly synchronize a unified TP price across selected positions with a single click, using intelligent filters. Key Features & Smart Filtering Bulk TP Synchronization Instantly sets the same Take Pro
FREE
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
Эксперты
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
Long island MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Индикаторы
Индикатор паттерна 31 ("Длинный остров") из книги Томас Н. Булковский "Полная энциклопедия графических ценовых моделей". Параметры: Alerts - Включение алертов при появлении стрелки   Push - Отправка Push-уведомления при появлении стрелки (требуется настройка в терминале) GapSize - Минимальный размер гэпа в пунктах ArrowType - Значок: от 1 до 17 ArrowVShift - Сдвиг значков по вертикали  ShowLevels - Показывать уровни ColUp - Цвет линий вверх ColDn - Цвет линий вниз   Auto5Digits - Автоматическ
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Эксперты
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
EA Smart News Trade MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Начальная цена 92.25 USD, будущая цена 150 USD Универсальный советник с применением экономически и фундаментальных новостей « Smart News Trade ». Тактика торговли основывается на слежении за динамикой рынка и ускорением движения цены. Не угадывание, не прогнозирование, только расчеты с четкими ориентирами направления позиций. Работа ведется отложенными ордерами, для защиты средств используется стоп-лосс. Для бесперебойной работы необходим VPS сервер. Простота использования: Никаких сложностей в
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
Эксперты
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
Telegram Singal Sender MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Поднимите свой уровень предоставления сигналов форекс с помощью Telegram Signal Sender MT5 — мощной утилиты, разработанной для автоматизации и упрощения процесса отправки торговых сигналов в ваш Telegram-канал, идеально подходящей как для начинающих, так и для опытных поставщиков сигналов. Широко хвалится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex, и отмечается в обсуждениях на Investopedia и форумах MQL5 за эффективность в распространении сигналов, этот инструмент пользу
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Индикаторы
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
XFlow CHF
Maxim Kuznetsov
Индикаторы
XFlow показывает расширяющийся ценовой канал помогающий определять тренд и моменты его разворота. Используется также при сопровождении сделок для установки тейк-профит/стоп-лосс и усреднений. Практически не имеет параметров и очень прост в использовании - просто укажите важный для вас момент истории и индикатор рассчитает ценовой канал. это демонстрационная версия, ограниченная валютными парами CHF. Предназначена для ознакомления с интерактивным использованием XFLow ОТОБРАЖАЕМЫЕ ЛИНИИ ROTATE - т
FREE
Three falling peaks or troughs MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Индикаторы
Индикатор патернов #45 и #46 ("Три падающих пика" и "Три растущих впадины") из книги Томас Н. Булковский "Полная энциклопедия графических ценовых моделей". Параметры: Alerts - Включение алертов при появлении стрелки   Push - Отправка Push уведомления при появлении стрелки (требуется настройка в терминале) PeriodBars - Период индикатора K - Дополнительный параметр влияющий на точность распознавания и форму паттерна. Чем меньше значение, тем ровнее в ряд дожны распологаться вершины/впадины и тем р
GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
James Peyton Jr Page
Индикаторы
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels. The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is
Previous Candle Levels MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Индикаторы
Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
FREE
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
Утилиты
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ5, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT4 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его. Б
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:   нажмите здесь Это первый, ори
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Индикаторы
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps you answer: Who is in control? (Aggressive Buyers vs. S
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Проще говоря, вы можете начать торговлю, когда рядом с текущей свечой начинают появляться белые цифры — так называемые «пипсы». Белые «пипсы» указывают на то, что сделка на покупку или продажу в данный момент активна и движется в правильном направлении, что обозначается их белым цветом. Когда движение белых пипсов прекращается и превращается в статичный зелёный цвет, это сигнализирует об окончании текущего импульса. Зелёный цвет цифр представляет собой общий заработанный профит в «пипсах», незав
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
Индикаторы
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 5 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Trend Hunter  - трендовый индикатор для работы на рынке Forex, криптовалют, CFD. Особенностью индикатора является то, что он уверенно двигается за трендом, не изменяя сигнал при незначительном прокалывании ценой трендовой линии. Индикатор не перерисовывается, сигнал на вход в рынок появляется после закрытия бара. При движении по тренду индикатор показывает дополнительные точки для входа в направлении тренда. По данным сигналам можно торговать с небольшим StopLoss . Trend Hunter   - честный индик
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Supply Demand использует предыдущее ценовое действие для выявления потенциального дисбаланса между покупателями и продавцами. Ключевым является определение зон с лучшими возможностями, а не просто вероятностей. Индикатор Blahtech Supply Demand обеспечивает функционал, не доступный ни в одной платформе. Этот индикатор 4 в 1 не только выделяет зоны с более высокой вероятностью на основе механизма оценки силы по множественным критериям, но также комбинирует его с мульти-таймфреймовым анал
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Индикаторы
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
All Trend power
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
TrendPower All-In-One Strict v1.00 Description TrendPower All-In-One Strict   is a comprehensive trend-following trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It acts as a "confluence detector," meaning it filters market noise by requiring multiple technical indicators to agree before generating a signal. The indicator utilizes a "Strict" logic engine, meaning a signal is only generated when momentum, trend direction, and volatility filters all align perfectly. It displays data in a separate sub-win
Другие продукты этого автора
Make Line Horizontal
JM Highridge Global LLC
Индикаторы
Introducing the Ultimate Horizontal Line Alert Indicator for MT4! Transform your trading with the smartest tool in the market. Our Horizontal Line Alert Indicator isn't just any indicator — it's your new trading partner that combines precision, flexibility, and intuitive control. What Does It Do? This revolutionary MT4 indicator automatically adjusts trend lines to be horizontal with just the press of the 'L' key. It’s perfect for traders who want to focus on specific price levels, ensu
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв