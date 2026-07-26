EA Performance Panel

5

EA PERFORMANCE PANEL — your trading on one screen. Which robot is carrying the account, which one is bleeding, and what the months behind them look like, drawn over your chart.

A balance is an average, and averages hide things. This reads your closed trades and splits that single number back apart, by Magic Number.

This is the free edition. It runs on a live chart, on your real account, not only in the Strategy Tester.

THE PROBLEM

MetaTrader shows you one number: account profit. Run three EAs and that number tells you nothing about which one earned it — or which one is quietly bleeding while the others cover for it.

WHAT THIS DOES

It reads your trade history and your open positions, groups everything by Magic Number, and puts it on the chart as a translucent full-screen HUD — or a compact corner panel if you prefer.

- OVERVIEW — KPI tiles, the per-EA table with a contribution bar, and the cumulative realized P&L curve.
- EAs — closes, gross profit, gross loss, profit factor, win rate, open P&L and net, per robot.
- RECENT — the tape of closed deals.
- EQUITY — the cumulative realized P&L curve.
- MONTHLY — a twelve-month heat grid for the current year.
- POSITIONS — open trades with symbol, direction, volume, entry, swap and live P&L.
- NEWS — the MetaTrader economic calendar.

Name your EAs from inside the panel: press EA NAMES, and every Magic Number the account has traded is listed with an edit box beside it. Unlimited names, even in this free edition.

BUILT PROPERLY

- No DLLs, no imported libraries. Pure MQL5 with the standard Canvas.
- Read-only. It never places, modifies or closes an order.
- Entry-side commission is included in the maths, so gross profit plus gross loss equals net — which matters on ECN and raw-spread accounts. Balance operations, credits, dividends and interest are excluded.
- Any symbol, any timeframe. It reads no price data.
- Interface in twenty languages, following your terminal: English, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Turkish, Polish, Dutch, Czech, Ukrainian, Indonesian, Thai, Vietnamese, Hindi and Arabic.

WHAT THE FREE EDITION LIMITS

Honest list, so nothing surprises you after installing:

 FreePaid
Robots listedTop 5 by impactEvery one of them
Click a robot to isolate itYes
PeriodsAll time, today+ YTD, 3M, 1M, 1W
Monthly gridThis yearEvery year you have traded
Drawdown band under the curveYes
Health verdict per robotYes
Daily / monthly report by mail and pushYes
Open P&L refreshEvery minuteFour times a second
Recent trades12 h behindLive
CalendarRelease timesCountdown to the next one
Themes / resizable layout1 / fixed2 / drag and it remembers

Everything else — every panel, unlimited EA names, any symbol, any timeframe, all twenty interface languages — is here, unrestricted.

If you only want to know which EA is winning right now, this edition is enough and it always will be. The paid edition exists for comparing periods and reading history.

SUPPORT

Questions and bug reports through the product page. Reviews are read and acted on — this edition improves because of them.

Отзывы 1
Bairon75
194
Bairon75 2026.07.28 14:07 
 

Thanks to the author. Very useful. Recommended.

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Bairon75
194
Bairon75 2026.07.28 14:07 
 

Thanks to the author. Very useful. Recommended.

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