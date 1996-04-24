Trade Panel MT5 by PGS

Trade Panel PGS - Profit Guard System – Trade Management Tool for MetaTrader 5

The Profit Guard System is a professional trade management and execution tool designed to simplify trading in MetaTrader 5. It provides structured control over entries, exits, and risk management directly from the chart.

This system allows traders to open and manage positions using one-click commands while maintaining disciplined trade execution. It includes tools for stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing stop, and position scaling. Additional features assist with monitoring session performance, measuring open profit or loss, and tracking candle time.

The Profit Guard System includes more than forty-five optional features accessible from the settings window. These can be adjusted to match individual trading preferences. Traders can enable or disable automation such as automatic take profit, breakeven logic, and trailing stops based on technical conditions.

The automatic functions can follow price action and indicator-based criteria, using configurable tools such as RSI, ATR, Super Trend, Bollinger Bands, PSAR, Moving Averages, MFI, ADX, MACD, Stochastic, Swing High/Lows, and Pivot levels. These parameters help the system manage positions according to logical rules defined by the user.

The default configuration is optimized for NASDAQ instruments (NAS100, US100, etc.) on the one-minute timeframe. Users are encouraged to first become familiar with the default setup, then adapt the parameters and preferred symbols to their own strategies and timeframes.

The Profit Guard System is designed to assist traders in organizing their trading process, maintaining consistency, and applying objective decision-making through predefined logic and automated actions.





#tags: Trade Panel, Trading Panel, Trade Manager, Trading Assistant, Trade Assistant, Manual Trading, Manual Tester, Manual Backtest, Quick Tool, Trade Utility, Order Management, Position Management, Risk Management, Lot Size Calculator, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Smart Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Close All, Hedge, Lock, Equity Protection, Max Loss, Take Profit, Stop Loss, Hidden Stop Loss, Hidden Take Profit, Virtual SL, Virtual TP, Virtual Pending Order, Virtual Trade Pad, Close Profit, Total Profit, Close if Profit or Loss, Auto Stop Loss, Auto Take Profit, Bulk SL, Bulk TP, Trailing Profit, Risk-to-Reward Ratio, Risk Reward Tool, Scalping, Scalper, Grid Strategy, Fast Trading, Trade Basket Management, Overtrading, History Stat, Visualization Tools, Simplified Trading, Precise Position Sizing, Universal Stop Loss, Universal Take Profit, Alert Notifications, Trade Notification, Screenshot, Forex Helper, Forex Tool, Trader Assistant, Market Session, News Filter, Economic Calendar, Training Virtual Trade, Self Test, Task Scheduler, Trade Timer, Panel Size, Order Grid, CLP, Breakeven, Risk-Free Options, Equity Guard, PGS Panel, PGS Trade Panel, Profit Guard System, MT5 Tool, MT5 Panel, MT5 Trade Manager


Рекомендуем также
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
Stop and Take EA
Luis Enrique Ricales
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
Советник предназначен только для торговли вручную. Советник устанавливает стоп лосс и тейк профит для позиций и отложенных ордеров по текущему символу. Также в нем заложены такие функции, как точка безубытка и трейлинг стоп. Входные параметры Stop loss   - стоп лосс; Take profit   - тейк профит; Close all if profit reached the x percent of balance or   - закрыть все, если общая прибыль достигнет "x" процентов от баланса; close all if profit reached the x profit amount in currency   - закрыть вс
FREE
MT5 Forex Margin Requirement Calculator
Banele Ntokozo Sangweni
Утилиты
This tool will assist all those who trade the forex market manually. It will help them in a sense that it will calculate the required margin in order to initiate a trade. This calculator is so simple to use that a  that the user only inputs only 2 pieces of information. which are   Price   and   Lot size   the trader wishes to take. All other information needed to calculate the calculator will work it out by itself. It will run or calculate  on the current opened chart. As the name suggest it's
Trade Analyst
Jaya Patel
Утилиты
Trade Analyst is a multi‑symbol performance dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that shows you, in one clean panel, how every symbol in your portfolio is really performing since a chosen start date. It is designed for grid, basket and multi‑pair algorithmic traders who need fast, reliable stats directly on the chart without digging through history or exporting to Excel. ​ What Trade Analyst shows Per‑symbol closed PnL and number of closed trades from your selected start date Per‑symbol open PnL and numbe
FREE
Close MT5 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Утилиты
PipTick Close - это простой скрипт, позволяющий закрывать сделки тремя методами. Просто запустите скрипт и выберите метод закрытия. Методы закрытия Symbol - Позволяет закрыть все открытые сделки по определенному символу All_Trades - Позволяет закрыть все открытые сделки Magic_Number - Позволяет закрыть все открытые сделки по указанному магическому номеру Рекомендация Функция Авто-торговли должна быть активирована . Если функция Авто-торговли отключена, скрипт не будет работать. Советники должны
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
Orders Executor
Claudio Aguiar De Aragao
Утилиты
Представляем Order Executor, вашего мощного и эффективного торгового помощника, предназначенного для беспрепятственного выполнения ордеров непосредственно из указанного пользователем текстового файла. Этот инновационный торговый инструмент оптимизирует ваш торговый процесс, предоставляя удобное и автоматизированное решение для точного и быстрого совершения сделок. Ключевая особенность: **Интеграция текстовых файлов:**    Orders Executor предназначен для легкого чтения и интерпретации приказов
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Утилиты
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Spread Eliminator
Wouter Dries Bijnens
5 (1)
Утилиты
I'm proudly introducing "Spread Eliminator" - Your Ultimate Solution against High Spreads in Forex Trading! Are you tired of hitting Stop Losses or having pending orders triggered at a bad price due to high spreads while trading? All this is now over with our revolutionary EA , Spread Eliminator! Can be used on Prop Firms that enforce high overnight spreads and/or high spreads during high volatile market conditions. Key Features: Smart Spread Monitoring: Spread Eliminator constantly monitors mar
Smart Panel Trade
Nereu Ferreira Junior
Утилиты
Make Trades in MetaTrader 5 with Profit Panel! If you are a MetaTrader 5 trader, you know how important it is to act quickly and accurately. With this in mind, we created the Profit Panel – an essential tool for negotiations What is the Profit Panel? Designed to make your daily trading easier. It offers a simplified and intuitive interface where you can open, manage and close transactions with just a few clicks. How does it work? The MT5 Trading Dashboard puts all the most important trading func
Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Утилиты
Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
Clean Pending Orders
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Утилиты
"Clean Pending Orders" Удалите все отложенные ордера текущего символа за секунды! Этот простой, но эффективный скрипт создан для трейдеров, которые ценят скорость и удобство. Больше никаких сложностей — запустите скрипт, и он мгновенно удалит все отложенные Buy и Sell ордера на текущем символе. Преимущества: Мгновенное удаление: Все ордера удаляются за секунды. Фокус только на текущем символе: Не затрагивает другие инструменты. Лёгкость использования: Один клик, и ваш терминал очищен. Контроль
FREE
Magic Auto TP and SL
Kamel Mokaddes
Утилиты
Профессиональная автоматизированная утилита для управления сделками, которая мгновенно устанавливает Take Profit и Stop Loss для всех ваших сделок, с расширенными функциями безубытка (Breakeven) и трейлинг-стопа (Trailing Stop). Идеально подходит для скальперов и дейтрейдеров, которым требуется автоматическое управление рисками. Ключевые особенности: Мгновенная установка TP/SL на все сделки (ручные или автоматизированные) Интеллектуальная система безубытка (Breakeven) — автоматически фиксир
MT5 to Telegram Repeater
Stepan Sinic
Утилиты
### FTBP Telegram Panel - Ваш центр уведомлений на графике **FTBP Telegram Panel** — это не просто советник, а полнофункциональный инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят мгновенно получать уведомления о своих сделках в Telegram и управлять визуальным стилем своего терминала. Продукт полностью бесплатный! ### Основные возможности * **Мгновенные уведомления в Telegram:** Получайте оповещения об открытии и закрытии каждой сделки с указанием тикера, объема и финансового результата. * **Интеракт
Trailing SL last swing high low
Andrea Strano
Утилиты
Trailing Stop loss last X candles swing high and low.  X is a value of candles you can set as an input parameter. This Trailing stop loss moves the SL below the last X candles low(if BUY positions) or high(for SELL positions) If we are in a trend and we open a position following the trend, the SL will be automatically placed at the low or high of the last X bars. contact me if you need further assistence
OrderPro Trading Panel
Maicon Fernando Cabral Pereira
Утилиты
OrderPro Trade Panel v1.00 OrderPro is a professional tool that provides a complete and interactive control panel to manage your trading operations. It was designed to simplify and speed up order execution, offering advanced risk management tools and real-time analysis. Advantages of OrderPro Intuitive interface - All controls in a single organized panel Fast execution - Orders placed with one click Professional risk management - Automatic BE and TS Clear visualization - All importan
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
Telegram Trade Notifier
Anthony Peters
Утилиты
Telegram Trade Notifier EA Enhanced Utility Expert Advisor Real-time Telegram notifications for new positions AND TP/SL closures on its chart symbol Core Functionality Monitors all new positions (manual/EA/script) on its attached chart Alerts when positions close via Take Profit or Stop Loss Sends Telegram alerts within 0.5-2 seconds Works concurrently with other EAs New Position Alerts Include : • Symbol • Direction (Buy/Sell) • Entry Price • Take Profit Level • Stop Loss Level • Position Tick
Signals for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Утилиты
It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
Symbol Auto Changer PRO MT5
Ruslan Jakishev
Утилиты
SymbolAutoChanger PRO MT5   There is also version for MetaTreader4 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a row. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. PRO version  has following featuters: Next button Previous button Pause/Continue botton With this ex
Trade Control Panel
Jerry Jilun Anak Liban
Утилиты
Trade Control Panel Function Normal One Click Function Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Pending Order Close All Sell Close All Buy Advance One Click Function 1.  Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted. No longer partial close one by one for every open position Manual input for desire percent 2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent
The Super Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
SubWindow OnOff MT5
Fabrizio Malavasi
Утилиты
The purpose   of this utility is to manage one or more subwindow in the same chart by opening and closing them through a button or the keyboard keys How it works: If you want to handle more than one subwindow you need to reinstall the indicator . In this case some setups has to be customized onlu in the last subwindow installed and others setups in the installed subwindow during the first time installation. They are denoted in the input rispectively as ' LW ' and ' IW '. First of all install
Bybit BTC Scalper
STANTON ROUX
4 (8)
Эксперты
BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success. Key Features: Fully Automated Trading : Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 2
FREE
Advanced Trader Dashboard MT5
Narek Kamalyan
Утилиты
Powerful and beautiful trading panel helps you in scheduling or placing multiple trades based on your presets in a single click. It is designed to execute orders immediately or schedule trades in advance to be executed at certain time using multiple filters to avoid non favorable market conditions (wide spread, reduced leverage etc.). Additional functionality developed to sycnhronize two instances of the expert over the internet (Master - Slave Mode), which means trader can open the panel in loc
Smart EA Summary
Abderrahmane Benali
Утилиты
Smart EA Summary MT5 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean, responsive panel. Click Here for MT4 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to
MrRexo Trade Panel
ARKADIUSZ KROL MULTIPRO
Утилиты
A detailed description of the panel, along with access to a fully functional demo version (note: the demo does not allow opening positions), is available at http://mrtp.eu . MrRexo Trade Panel MrRexo Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor designed for manual trade management in MetaTrader 5. The panel provides tools for order execution, position control, and market structure visualization directly on the chart. It supports both hedging and netting account types. Main Functions 1. Position Sizing
Telegram Informer MT5
Andrey Kaunov
Утилиты
Сообщения в Telegram из MT5 о торговых событиях: Открытие/закрытие сделок; Выставление/удаление отложенных ордеров. Версия утилиты для MT4 здесь: https://mql5.com/8bjjy Настройки  Telegram: Создайте своего бота. Для этого напишите для пользователя  @BotFather команду  /newbot , и следуйте инструкциям. В результате вы получите Token бота, примерно такой:   1245680170:BBGuDFVkTYIPtjSaXMgQEhdfg7BOQ6rl8xI.  Узнайте свой ID в  Telegram, для этого напишите пользователю  @userinfobot любое сообщение.
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Индикаторы
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
С этим продуктом покупают
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Утилиты
Советник Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок на нескольких счетах/терминалах MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать как в роли поставщика (источник), так и получателя (назначение). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Ссылки: Если копирование производится через Интернет, посмотрите продукт Trade Copier Pro MT5 по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5531 Если копирование
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Утилиты
Многофункциональный торговый помощник для MT5 Более 66 профессиональных функций для умной, быстрой и точной торговли — всё в одном инструменте. Этот продвинутый торговый ассистент объединяет управление рисками, автоматизацию ордеров, технический анализ и контроль портфеля в одном мощном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. Он помогает трейдерам сократить рутину, минимизировать ошибки и принимать более уверенные решения. Почему трейдеры выбирают этот инструмент Открывайте, управляйте и закрывайте сд
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Утилиты
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Интеграция криптовалютных графиков в MetaTrader 5 Обзор Crypto Charting for MT5 предоставляет графики OHLC в реальном времени для криптовалют через WebSocket. Поддерживается автоматическое обновление истории с различных бирж прямо в MetaTrader 5. Функции Графики в реальном времени через WebSocket Автоматическое обновление исторических данных Запланированные обновления при перебоях с интернетом Поддержка всех таймфреймов MT5 OHLCV данные (Открытие, Максимум, Минимум, За
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Утилиты
"Trader Evolution" - Утилита, предназначенная для трейдеров, которые используют в своей работе волновой и технический анализ. Одна вкладка утилиты способна управлять капиталом и открывать ордера, а другая - помогать в построении волн Эллиотта, уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также линий тренда. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Торговля в несколько кликов. В панели доступны немедленные и отложенные ордера 2. Управление капиталом
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Утилиты
Live Forex Signals предназначен для торговли по сигналам сайта   https://live-forex-signals.com/en  и  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal для MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81445 Параметры Username и Password  если у вас имеется подписка на сайты   live-forex-signals.com / foresignal.com , тогда вам следует заполнить эти параметры своими учетными данными; если подписки нет, тогда оставьте поля пустыми; Komment   комментарий к открываемым сделкам Risk   риск в п
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Утилиты
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Утилиты
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Утилиты
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts: Контролируйте все рынки и не упустите ни одного сигнала Обзор Custom Alerts — это динамический инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать потенциальные торговые сигналы по множеству инструментов в одном месте. Он объединяет данные от наших флагманских индикаторов — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels и IX Power — и автоматически уведомляет вас о важных изменениях на рынке. Теперь инструмент поддерживает все классы активов, предлагаемые вашим брокером. Вы можете н
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an advanced charting solution designed for professional traders seeking for custom charts / custom timeframes , including seconds charts / seconds timeframe, renko charts / renko bars, cluster charts / footprint charts and advanced tools present in most of the popular platforms. Unlike traditional offline charts or simplistic custom indicators, this solution constructs fully custom bars with true timestamp accuracy , down to miliseconds, allowing for a powerful and precise tr
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Утилиты
Local Trade Copier EA — это решение для индивидуальных трейдеров или менеджеров по работе с клиентами, которым необходимо выполнять торговые сигналы из внешних источников или которым необходимо управлять несколькими счетами одновременно, без необходимости использования МАМ или ПАММ-счета. Он копирует до 8 основных учетных записей на неограниченное количество подчиненных учетных записей. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | Часто задаваемые вопросы | Вс
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Утилиты
Торговый инструмент Binance для MT5 1. Этот продукт включает в себя графики в реальном времени через Websocket, исторические графики, автоматическое обновление при перезапуске терминала MT5 для обеспечения бесперебойной работы без ручного вмешательства, что обеспечивает бесперебойную торговлю на Binance. Торговля, графики в реальном времени и исторические данные доступны для спотовых и фьючерсных сделок. Функции графиков: 1. Графики в реальном времени OHLC через Websocket (wss) 2. Обновление
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (5)
Утилиты
Избегайте чрезмерной торговли, FOMO и компульсивного поведения, устанавливая расширенные лимиты риска для своего торгового счета с помощью EmoGuardian. Автоматическое добавление стоп-лоссов к позициям, управление убытками советников , автоматическая загрузка/выгрузка советников. Ограничьте риск на позицию, на сделку, на временной диапазон, на день. Варианты управления рисками были разработаны специально для борьбы с компульсивным поведением, которое приводит к тому, что трейдеры сливают свои сче
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Утилиты
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Утилиты
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider — это удобный, полностью настраиваемый инструмент, предназначенный для отправки торговых сигналов напрямую в Discord. Этот инструмент превращает ваш торговый счет в эффективного поставщика сигналов. Настройте формат сообщений под свой стиль! Для удобства выберите из предварительно разработанных шаблонов и решите, какие элементы сообщения включить или исключить. [ Демо ] [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4] [ Версия Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Следуйте
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв