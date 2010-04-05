Trade Control Panel

Trade Control Panel Function

Normal One Click Function
  • Close All
  • Close All Profit
  • Close All Loss
  • Close All Pending Order
  • Close All Sell
  • Close All Buy

Advance One Click Function

1. Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent

  • It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted.
  • No longer partial close one by one for every open position
  • Manual input for desire percent

2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent

  • It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted.
  • No longer partial close one by one for every open position
  • Manual input for desire percent

3. Auto Break Even

  • Can be set Auto ON or Auto OFF
  • Auto Break Even after higher buy  / lower Sell entry in profit
  • Auto Break Even for all position
  • No Longer set Break Even one by one
  • Manual Input for Break Even Start and Stop

4. Auto Trailing Stop

  • Can be set Auto ON or Auto OFF
  • Auto Trailing Stop for all position
  • No Longer set Trailing Stop one by one
  • Manual Input for Trailing Stop

5. Delete All Stop Loss

6. Delete All Take Profit


Hidden Function

  • Sync All Stop Loss & Take Profit

Display Function

  • Show current Balance
  • Show Current Equity
  • Show total lot - very useful for scaling / martingale strategies trader
  • Show Running Profit
  • Show Profit & Loss Taken base on Stop Loss
  • Show Chart Time


Information

  • This Trade Control Panel are locked base on User Account Name & Account Number
  • Non Share-able file

Note Before Purchase

  • This file I place inside here are dummy File
  • You have to contact me through Telegram for purchase
  • Telegram Account @DrNihilo
  • Reason, I need to have your MT5 Account Name & Account Number for me to set up your File
  • 1 File can have Multiple Account Name & Account Number 
  • 10USD additional price for each Account Name & Account Number include (For User who use multiple account to trade)
  • It's Available for Free if you Join Under Me

Рекомендуем также
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Утилиты
Этот экспертный советник отслеживает все открытые позиции по всем символам в MetaTrader 5. Как только вручную устанавливается или изменяется уровень Stop Loss (SL) или Take Profit (TP) на любой позиции, советник автоматически применяет это значение ко всем другим открытым позициям , независимо от символа или типа ордера (Buy/Sell). Это обеспечивает синхронизацию уровней SL и TP по всему счёту. Идеально подходит для мобильного трейдинга с планшета или смартфона!
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
Утилиты
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
Signals for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Утилиты
It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
Fox Wave Hidden TP and SL MT5
Zbynek Liska
Утилиты
Easy EA for closing positions with profit or loss. All positions of chart's symbol are counted separately. Settings: TPforSymbol — set profit amount to indicate when to close every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are decreasing your profit. SLforSymbol — set SL amount to indicate SL for every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are increasing your loss. SLforSyblol is always below/equal zero.
JohnApollo
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Утилиты
JOHN EA - MANUAL TRADING ASSISTANT Professional Order Management and Risk Control Tool PRODUCT OVERVIEW JOHN EA is a manual trading assistant designed to help you efficiently manage multiple pending orders in MetaTrader 5. This is NOT an automated trading robot - you maintain complete control over all trading decisions while the EA provides advanced order management tools, risk management features, and monitoring capabilities. LICENSING & ACTIVATION Activation Policy: Your purchase includes
FREE
Partial
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Утилиты
Partial Close Manager – Инструмент для регулировки торгового объёма Этот инструмент позволяет выполнять частичное закрытие открытых сделок в MetaTrader 5. Функционал Частичное закрытие: Закрывайте часть открытых сделок одним действием. Расчёт объёма: Автоматически вычисляет объём для закрытия, без ручного ввода. Поддержка нескольких ордеров: Применяет частичное закрытие ко всем ордерам по тому же символу. Перемещаемая таблица: Нажмите и удерживайте заголовок, чтобы переместить таблицу по графику
MultiChart Pro
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Утилиты
MultiChart Pro – Инструмент управления графиками для MetaTrader 5 Этот советник (EA) позволяет автоматизировать открытие и настройку графиков в MetaTrader 5. Поддерживает настройку до четырех графиков с указанными таймфреймами и шаблонами, включая офлайн-графики. Функциональность Открытие графиков: Открывает до трёх дополнительных графиков (например, D1, M1, M15) и один офлайн-график (например, 10 секунд), а также настраивает текущий график (например, M5). Применение шаблонов: Применяет пользова
Telegram Broadcast DEMO MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Утилита TELEGRAM BROADCAST помогает моментально публиковать Вашу торговлю в Телеграм-канал. Если Вы давно хотели создать свой Телеграм-канал с ФОРЕКС сигналами, то это то, что Вам нужно.  ВНИМАНИЕ. Это ДЕМО версия, она имеет ограничения - отправка сообщений не чаще чем 1 раз в 300 секунд  ПЛАТНАЯ версия:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46865 https://t.me/moneystrategy_mql TELEGRAM BROADCAST может отправлять сообщения: Открытие и закрытие сделок; Выставление и удаление отложенных орд
FREE
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
Утилиты
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
PendingOrderManager
Hoummad Elkraima
Утилиты
This EA help trader to manage his pending orders, when you place many Pending Orders this utility monitor them and when of them get filed (executed) the EA cancel and delete all rest of pending orders, to avoid  opening of all of pending orders at the same time , and lose your risk management. this utility is very useful for trader when he /she is not available on the desk.
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
Утилиты
Утилита для ручной торговли с помощью "горячих клавиш". Позволяет моментально реагировать на текущую ситуацию на рынке. "Горячие клавиши" можно назначить на открытие/закрытие позиций по типу, открытие/закрытие всех позиций на текущем графике и удаление всех ордеров на текущем графике. Также можно задать "горячие клавиши" на пять предопределенных торговых объемов и переключаться между ними в зависимости от ситуации без необходимости периодически менять объем вручную. Также возможно задать автомат
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
Утилиты
Этот инструмент поможет вам закрыть все открытые ордера одним щелчком мыши, просто нажмите «Закрыть все». Если вы хотите закрыть только прибыльные ордера, нажмите кнопку «Закрыть прибыльные», после нажатия все плавающие ордера будут закрыты; Если вы хотите закрыть только ордера с плавающими убытками, нажмите кнопку «Закрыть убыточные», после нажатия все ордера с плавающими убытками будут закрыты.
Quick Exit
Jefferson Judge Metha
Утилиты
This MT5 Utility is designed to simplify the process of managing multiple trades. If you have several open positions, it can be time-consuming to close each one manually. With this tool, you can easily close all profit trades, losing trades, or just the trades that are linked to the chart you're currently viewing. It saves you time and effort by allowing you to manage your trades with just a few clicks, making your trading experience smoother and more efficient. Whether you're focusing on profit
FREE
HotKey Trade
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Утилиты
HotKey Trade is a fast-execution panel that lets you trade with just the press of a key. Open BUY (C), SELL (V), or close all (X) orders instantly, without menus or clicks. Additionally, you can adjust the lot size with the ↑↓ arrows and view P&L, margin, and lot size in real time. Ideal for scalpers, manual traders, and those who value speed. Key-based operation - P&L and margin display - Dynamic lot size control - Compatible with any symbol and timeframe Key to BUY (Default: C) Key to SELL (De
Spread and Swap monitor
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
Утилиты
Индикатор для определения размера спреда, свопа, разрешенных дилинговым центром уровней для установки стоп ордеров и стоп лоссов от текущей цены,  а также риска 1 пункта в валюте депозита. Индикатор информирует трейдера о возможных дополнительных затратах или прибылях в случае переноса позиции на следующую торговую сессию по конкретному торговому инструменту, о размерах спреда, а также о удаленности размещения отложенных ордеров, стоп лосса, трейлингу прибыли. Кроме того, индикатор сообщает трей
Equity and Balance Account Protector
Anton Frederic Burmester
Утилиты
Don't want to risk or loose your personal trading account or prop trading firm account because of a simple Margin Call or exceeded Loss Limit? Then this Utility Expert Advisor is the solution for you! This Expert Advisor monitors your account Equity or Balance or even both! If the Equity and/ or Balance fall under your defined stop limits, the EA closes all of your positions and keeps you so on track. Options and Variables: Monitored Values: Choose which values should get monitored Equity: if
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Утилиты
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
MMTrade
Alexander Martynov
5 (3)
Утилиты
Данный инструмент предназначен для быстрого расчета лота в зависимости от Stop Loss. Управление происходит за счет горячих клавиш По умолчанию: 1 - Уровень цены лимитного ордера 2 - Уровень   Stop Loss 3 - Уровень Take Profit Пробел - Открыть ордер Escape - Отменить все 9 - Отрыть 2 ордера  Маркет ордер Для открытия Маркет ордера нажимаем (2) и мышкой настраиваем  Stop Loss Если хотите поставить  Take Profit -  нажимаем (3) и мышкой настраиваем    Take Profit
FREE
Close All in 1s
Seng Yang
4.68 (22)
Утилиты
Hello, Every one  A script to close all market positions and/or pending orders. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This is Close All      market positions and/or pending orders button  You can close all orders in 1 second by one click  For advanced version:  Advanced:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77763           https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89311 Key:  1 Close all button: The script will close All orders market + pending
FREE
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits
Yupeng Xiao
Утилиты
Spread Costs указывает размер убытка от спреда, а Swap Benefits - объем прибыли по ночным позициям. Spread Costs особенно важен для краткосрочных трейдеров, особенно скальперов, а Swap Benefits - важный индикатор для долгосрочных трейдеров. Так как спреды и свопы в платформе MetaTrader 5 указываются в пунктах, необходимо конвертировать их в валюту счета. Утилита отображает Spread Costs и Swap Benefits всех форекс-пар (включая золото XAU и серебро XAG) на разных типах счетов (USD, EUR и т.д.). Вс
Discipline By DPCTrader
Vipul Gautam
Утилиты
EA utility to help you with your Discipline for New Traders. When Balance Drop below set Daily Max Percentage Draw Down Balance. Any new trades open after the DD Threshold reached, Bot will close any new trades instantly and will keep canceling any pending orders placed as well until the Next Daily Candle is formed or EA is removed. Note: 1. Please Attached EA Utility before start trading for the day.  2. Set Timeframe before attaching EA utility to the chart. If timeframe changed after taking a
FREE
Pending Orders from any Price
Leonid Basis
Утилиты
Pending Orders Grid Complete System   opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. Only one time of the pending order at the same time!!! You will have a possibility to put a legitimate   Open Price   for the first position in the grid. Usually it should in the area of Support/Resistance lines. You just need to drop this script on the chart of a desired currency pair. Input Parameters Before placing all pending ord
AW Metatrader to Telegram MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматизированная система для отправки уведомлений, чтобы ни один из ваших подписчиков не пропустил события о вашей торговле из вашего торгового терминала. Утилита, которая отправляет уведомления в мессенджер Telegram о любых торговых операциях на вашем счете.   Пошаговая инструкция по подключению утилиты к каналу в Телеграм ->   ЗДЕСЬ  / MT4 -> ЗДЕСЬ Преимущества: Легкая настройка и подробная инструкция,  Возможность отправки регулируемых скриншотов, Настраиваемый текст уведомлений с использов
Telegram Singal Sender MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Поднимите свой уровень предоставления сигналов форекс с помощью Telegram Signal Sender MT5 — мощной утилиты, разработанной для автоматизации и упрощения процесса отправки торговых сигналов в ваш Telegram-канал, идеально подходящей как для начинающих, так и для опытных поставщиков сигналов. Широко хвалится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex, и отмечается в обсуждениях на Investopedia и форумах MQL5 за эффективность в распространении сигналов, этот инструмент пользу
Signals Executor for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Утилиты
Signals Executor for Telegram is a Utility that allows you to execute and manage positions from messages sent in Telegram Chats. Chat messages are processed to check for the existence of commands, and the command will be executed if its parameters are valid. You need the Telegram Bot Token and Chat Id to configure the input parameters. It is possible to restrict the sending of commands through the User Id, which must be configured in the input parameters. Valid Commands: Buy and Sell: Market or
Close Partial MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT4 Version: https://
Auto Timed Close Operations
Daniel Cardoso Tavares
Утилиты
Introducing the "Auto Timed Close Operations", a useful utility for MetaTrader 5 traders! This utility has been developed to help traders of all levels automatically close their open positions at the exact moment they desire. With the "Auto Timed Close Operations", you gain the required control over your trades and can avoid unwanted surprises at the end of the day or at any other predefined time. We know how important it is to protect your profits and limit your losses, and that's exactly what
Multi Pairs Trading MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Утилиты
Этот советник представляет собой торговую панель для нескольких пар в один клик. Нажмите       ОТКРЫТЬ       кнопка для открытия ордеров по выбранным парам. Нажмите       ЗАКРЫВАТЬ       кнопка закрытия ордеров по выбранным парам. Лот ордера — это число, введенное пользователем. Положительное число соответствует ордеру на покупку, отрицательное — ордеру на продажу. Нажмите кнопку   ЗАКРЫТЬ   , чтобы закрыть весь ордер, а не частичное закрытие. Действие закрытия не имеет ничего общего с количест
Risk control of your Robots for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
Советник Risk Controller, программа позволяющая контролировать общий риск ваших торговых советников на счету. С помощью данной программы вы можете контролировать максимальный риск, который будет допустим на счете для всех советников. К примеру, вы поставили риск 30% максимальной просадки, значит если ваши торговые роботы по equity превысят риск в 30%, Risk Controller закроет все позиции советников, а так же может закрыть все открытые графики, тем самым не позволив советникам далее работать. Сове
QuickCloseMT5
Daying Cao
Утилиты
This QuickClose help you to close all orders having profit immediately with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. This EA can quick close all Buy and Sell Orders by a selected symbol or total, And delete all pending orders. This SymbolButton is designed for closing orders. There is available Manual and Automatic closing functions. Automatic closing function will close t
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Утилиты
Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Утилиты
Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ5, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция с описанием настроек ] Функции советника
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Утилиты
UTM Manager — это интуитивно понятный и простой в использовании инструмент, предлагающий быстрое и эффективное исполнение сделок. Одной из выдающихся функций является режим «Игнорировать спред», который позволяет вам торговать по цене свечей, полностью игнорируя спреды (например, позволяет торговать парами с более высокими спредами на LTF, избегая выхода из сделок из-за спреда). Еще одним ключевым аспектом UTM Manager является его уникальный локальный копировщик сделок, позволяющий гибко запуска
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Утилиты
Риск-менеджер позволяет контролировать свою торговую активность и защищать от убытков. Настройки теперь организованы в логические группы, что упрощает конфигурацию различных параметров риска. При превышении любого лимита риск-менеджер может принудительно закрыть открытые позиции, остановить работу других советников и даже полностью закрыть терминал, чтобы предотвратить эмоциональную торговлю, не соответствующую вашей торговой стратегии. Настройки Risk Manager Защита Счета Check min equity limit
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
AI Trade Analyzer — интеллектуальный инструмент рыночного анализа, реализованный в формате индикатора. Программа визуализирует сигналы на графике и помогает трейдеру оценивать рыночную ситуацию на основе технических индикаторов и новостного фона. Поддерживаемые модели: Совместимо с новейшими версиями ChatGPT — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 и GPT-3.5-turbo . Модель GPT-5.1 обеспечивает максимально точный анализ, расширенное понимание контекста и сложных торговых ситуаций. GPT-4o — сбаланси
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Утилиты
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв