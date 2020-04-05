Xauusd Scalper Turkey Pro

Xauusd Scalper Pro by Mr.tosbaa

A fully automated Expert Advisor designed and tuned for a single market: gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe. It manages entries, position handling, and risk on its own once attached to the chart. The internal logic is fixed; you control only the lot size, the number of orders, and the loss-protection settings.

Recommended use

Symbol: XAUUSD only

Timeframe: M15 only

Minimum starting balance: 4000 to 5000 USD

Starting lot size: 0.02 to 0.03

Account type: hedging account in MetaTrader 5 (required)

A broker with low gold spreads and a stable connection or VPS is recommended

Using the EA outside these conditions (another symbol, another timeframe, a smaller balance, or a larger lot) is not recommended and changes the risk profile.

Strategy-tester results

In strategy-tester runs on XAUUSD M15 with real-tick modelling and 100 percent history quality, the system produced a high share of winning trades and a strong profit factor over the tested period, with the gold-specific settings shown in the screenshots. The same runs also show the maximum equity drawdown reached during the test, so you can judge the reward against the risk before going live.

These are historical strategy-tester results. Past performance, whether real or simulated, does not guarantee future results.

Settings you control

Lot size and maximum lot cap

Maximum number of buy and sell orders

Percentage loss protection: enable, loss percentage, and optional stop of the EA

All other settings are fixed inside the EA.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5, hedging account

XAUUSD, M15

Low-spread broker, stable connection or VPS



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Stress-tested on gold's most violent stretch in years Most expert advisors are shown off on calm, hand-picked periods. This one was run through the opposite. The test window runs from December 2025 to June 2026, the months when gold rocketed to an all-time high near 5,600 USD at the end of January 2026, collapsed in the days that followed, and then swung by hundreds of dollars week after week. If a gold system is going to break, this is the kind of market that breaks it. Here is how it held up in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester, on XAUUSD M15, from a 4000 USD deposit, with real-tick modelling and 100 percent history quality: 5 weeks (May to June 2026): about +11 percent, 86 percent winning trades, worst equity drawdown about 9 percent.

2 months (April to June 2026): about +18 percent, 88 percent winning trades, worst equity drawdown about 8 percent.

4 months (February to June 2026): about +31 percent, 88 percent winning trades, worst equity drawdown about 23 percent.

6 months (December 2025 to June 2026): about +60 percent, 88 percent winning trades, worst equity drawdown about 32 percent. The account finished in profit in every single window and was never knocked out, through the sharpest gold sell-offs on record. The reason is simple and deliberate: position size is kept small against the balance, so the account can absorb violent days instead of being forced out by them. One number is shown on purpose: the worst equity drawdown grows with how much chaos the test contains, reaching about 32 percent over the full six months. That is the risk you weigh against the return, and it is put in front of you rather than hidden to make the curve look smoother than it really was. Trade it with the recommended balance and lot size and you are working with the same risk profile these results came from. These are historical strategy-tester results. Past performance, real or simulated, does not guarantee future results.





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Risk disclosure

This EA uses an averaging (grid) approach to position management. This style can produce smooth results for long stretches and then a deep drawdown during a strong, sustained move in gold, up to and including the loss of the full account balance. Keep the percentage loss protection enabled, size your lots to your balance, and test on a demo account with real-tick data before any live use. You use this EA at your own responsibility.



