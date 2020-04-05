Xauusd Scalper Turkey Pro

Xauusd Scalper Pro by Mr.tosbaa

A fully automated Expert Advisor designed and tuned for a single market: gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe. It manages entries, position handling, and risk on its own once attached to the chart. The internal logic is fixed; you control only the lot size, the number of orders, and the loss-protection settings.

Recommended use

  • Symbol: XAUUSD only
  • Timeframe: M15 only
  • Minimum starting balance: 4000 to 5000 USD
  • Starting lot size: 0.02 to 0.03
  • Account type: hedging account in MetaTrader 5 (required)
  • A broker with low gold spreads and a stable connection or VPS is recommended

Using the EA outside these conditions (another symbol, another timeframe, a smaller balance, or a larger lot) is not recommended and changes the risk profile.

Strategy-tester results

In strategy-tester runs on XAUUSD M15 with real-tick modelling and 100 percent history quality, the system produced a high share of winning trades and a strong profit factor over the tested period, with the gold-specific settings shown in the screenshots. The same runs also show the maximum equity drawdown reached during the test, so you can judge the reward against the risk before going live.

These are historical strategy-tester results. Past performance, whether real or simulated, does not guarantee future results.

Settings you control

  • Lot size and maximum lot cap
  • Maximum number of buy and sell orders
  • Percentage loss protection: enable, loss percentage, and optional stop of the EA

All other settings are fixed inside the EA.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5, hedging account
  • XAUUSD, M15
  • Low-spread broker, stable connection or VPS


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Stress-tested on gold's most violent stretch in years

Most expert advisors are shown off on calm, hand-picked periods. This one was run through the opposite. The test window runs from December 2025 to June 2026, the months when gold rocketed to an all-time high near 5,600 USD at the end of January 2026, collapsed in the days that followed, and then swung by hundreds of dollars week after week. If a gold system is going to break, this is the kind of market that breaks it.

Here is how it held up in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester, on XAUUSD M15, from a 4000 USD deposit, with real-tick modelling and 100 percent history quality:

  • 5 weeks (May to June 2026): about +11 percent, 86 percent winning trades, worst equity drawdown about 9 percent.
  • 2 months (April to June 2026): about +18 percent, 88 percent winning trades, worst equity drawdown about 8 percent.
  • 4 months (February to June 2026): about +31 percent, 88 percent winning trades, worst equity drawdown about 23 percent.
  • 6 months (December 2025 to June 2026): about +60 percent, 88 percent winning trades, worst equity drawdown about 32 percent.

The account finished in profit in every single window and was never knocked out, through the sharpest gold sell-offs on record. The reason is simple and deliberate: position size is kept small against the balance, so the account can absorb violent days instead of being forced out by them.

One number is shown on purpose: the worst equity drawdown grows with how much chaos the test contains, reaching about 32 percent over the full six months. That is the risk you weigh against the return, and it is put in front of you rather than hidden to make the curve look smoother than it really was. Trade it with the recommended balance and lot size and you are working with the same risk profile these results came from.

These are historical strategy-tester results. Past performance, real or simulated, does not guarantee future results.



--------------------------------------------------------


Risk disclosure

This EA uses an averaging (grid) approach to position management. This style can produce smooth results for long stretches and then a deep drawdown during a strong, sustained move in gold, up to and including the loss of the full account balance. Keep the percentage loss protection enabled, size your lots to your balance, and test on a demo account with real-tick data before any live use. You use this EA at your own responsibility.



Рекомендуем также
BOT Simles ea
Goyani Parth Ghanshyambhai
Эксперты
BOT SMILES EA   IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE . BOT SMILES EA  is an aggressive  multi-cycle  scalper designed for  EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is  independent.  it uses a sequence of orders and has its own  TP  and  SL . It uses a  martingale  system. This EA is using  strong recurrences  of the past to take position and achieve a  high success rate . MODELLING :-  1 minute OHLC INPUTS:-  Buy default...........    Check Drawdown Then BUY..
FREE
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Эксперты
Представляем SchermanActionPro: новый автоматизированный торговый бот от компании Automatictrading Рекомендуемые функции:  • Настраиваемые индикаторы: настройте средние значения и количество свечей в соответствии с рекомендациями Ивана.  • Операционная гибкость: выбирайте между покупками и продажами.  • Фиксация прибыли: фиксированные опционы, основанные на ATR или противоположном сигнале.  • Loss Stop: настраивается фиксированно, в соответствии с ATR или противоположным сигналом.  • Типы лотов:
Gold xauusd high scalper
Harigovind Tk
Эксперты
G.R.E.M. Scalper (Gold RSI+EMA M1 Engine) G.R.E.M. Scalper — это высокоточная торговая система, разработанная специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на минутном таймфрейме (M1) . Алгоритм сочетает в себе отслеживание импульса с помощью быстрых осцилляторов и структурные трендовые фильтры, что позволяет находить высоковероятные точки входа во время оптимальных торговых сессий. Робот оснащен функцией динамической защиты ордеров на основе рыночной структуры и инструментами контроля просадки инсти
GoldenPulse PRO
Mehmet Kerem Semiz
Эксперты
GoldenPulse PRO – High Winrate is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) with precision and consistency. It uses a proprietary momentum/volatility framework that adapts to changing conditions, focusing on high win rate and controlled drawdown —without grid, martingale, or risky averaging. Key Features 100% automated — plug & play Optimized for XAUUSD , compatible with other symbols Smart logic — no martingale, no grid, no averaging Minimal interface — only Lot Size
Forex Attack
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
Представляем вам экспертную систему, которая является универсальным скальпером. Экспертная система работает с малыми спредами и на быстром интернет канале. Настройки достаточно простые и легко корректируются. Экспертная система Forex Attack является високоскоростным скальпелем, и соотетственно работает с тиками что нужно учесть при тестировании системы. Экспертная система работает на любых типах счетов: неттинг, хеджинг. Бот не использует историю, хранящуюся в базе данных, для работы. Для собст
Wonderful Institutional Breakout Engine
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Эксперты
Wonderful — это автоматическая торговая система для MetaTrader 5, основанная на стратегиях пробоя на нескольких валютных парах. Система определяет потенциальные движения цены и выставляет отложенные ордера, чтобы захватить импульс при пробое ценой вычисленных уровней. Приложение включает встроенные защитные функции для управления рисками, включая виртуальные стоп-уровни, невидимые для брокера. Оно также отслеживает общесчетовую просадку и дневные лимиты по сделкам для поддержания дисциплиниров
FREE
Boom Or Bust
Smart Trading Robots Ltd
Эксперты
Experience the exhilarating world of trading with Boom or Bust, the groundbreaking MT5 trading game that takes your skills to the next level. Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey of virtual trading, where you can test your strategies and immerse yourself in the dynamic world of financial markets—all without risking real money. Experience the exhilarating world of trading with Boom or Bust, the groundbreaking MT5 trading game that takes your skills to the next level. Get ready to embark on
FREE
SPR Trading
Md Iqbal Kaiser
Эксперты
SPR Trading | Профессиональный советник (EA) для XAUUSD Отказ от ответственности: Торговля на финансовых рынках сопряжена с высоким риском потери капитала. Прошлые результаты не гарантируют успеха в будущем. Автоматизированное ПО подвержено техническим рискам, таким как перебои в работе VPS или рыночные сбои. Никакое ПО не гарантирует получение прибыли. ️ Ограниченный тираж Чтобы сохранить эффективность данной стратегии, я выпускаю всего 10 копий . По достижении этого лимита цена будет повышен
Event Horizon Trader
Vladimir Novikov
5 (3)
Эксперты
Event Horizon Trader   is a cutting-edge automated trading robot built on an innovative hybrid architecture. It combines quantum principles, artificial intelligence, and a multi-level risk management system for adaptive trading on financial markets. The expert advisor is designed to operate in volatile market conditions, dynamically adapting to trending, ranging (flat), and highly volatile periods. The advisor has a test configuration for the pair: XAUUSD. Key System Components: Quantum System Q
FREE
GridMaker
Pongsakorn Kaew-arun
Эксперты
Unlock Automated Trading Success with GridMaker 2.0! Are you tired of staring at charts all day, stressing over market reversals, and worrying about weekend price gaps? Meet GridMaker 2.0 , your ultimate intelligent trading companion. Unlike traditional, rigid grid systems, GridMaker 2.0 is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed with a primary focus on account safety, smart profit-taking, and hands-free recovery . Built for traders who want consistent performance without the micromanagemen
Quantitative Athena Scalping
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
4.73 (26)
Эксперты
Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS) Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) — это советник, специализирующийся на гипер-скальпинге. Он открывает несколько отложенных позиций в течение дня и, после достижения Take Profit , снова размещается рядом с ценой для быстрого получения прибыли. Внимание: QAS не использует Stop Loss. Пожалуйста, внимательно следуйте инструкциям по установке и управлению рисками. QAS — это стартовый продукт линейки Quantitative Trading System , представляющий нашу скальпинговую
FREE
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Эксперты
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Разработанный с использованием передовых инструментов искусственного интеллекта, EURUSD London Breakout Pro предлагает чистый и эффективный код, оптимизированный для скорости и стабильности. Этот советник применяет институциональный подход к управлению рисками и избегает высокорискованных стратегий, таких как мартингейл, усреднение по сетке (grid averaging) или неконтролируемый хеджинг. Создан для трейдеров, которые ценят точность и безопасность, система сочетает пров
FREE
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro
Prabir Sarkar
Эксперты
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro v4.0 – XAUUSD Automated Scalping Expert Advisor Overview Gold Scalp Matrix Pro v4.0 is an automated trading system developed specifically for the gold market (XAUUSD). The EA is designed to identify short-term opportunities and execute trades automatically using a structured scalping strategy. The system combines trend confirmation with reversal detection to enter trades during strong market momentum. It is designed for traders who want an automated solution that can manag
CV Quant Market Screener
Calogero Vella
Эксперты
CV QuantMarketScreener Pro CV QuantMarketScreener Pro   is a professional multi-asset market screener for MetaTrader 5, developed for institutional-grade market analysis, rapid signal detection, and efficient multi-symbol trading. The screener combines modern market structure analysis, trend filters, volatility evaluation, and advanced visual signal technology in one powerful dashboard system. The integrated screener allows simultaneous monitoring of multiple markets such as: Forex Indices Metal
TradersMarket MACD
Luka Savic
Эксперты
The MACD New York Session EA is a structured, rule-based trading system designed to capture high-quality trend and momentum opportunities during the most liquid part of the trading day. It is built around the classic MACD crossover concept, enhanced with session control, volatility-based risk management, and optional price action confirmation for cleaner entries. By focusing exclusively on the New York session, the EA avoids low-liquidity noise and concentrates execution where institutional part
Quantum Crypto X
Domantas Juodenis
Эксперты
QuantumCryptoX — Quantum Wave Swing Trader v3.10 QuantumCryptoX is a swing trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that models the market as a quantum system. Nine independent indicator waves interfere constructively or destructively to generate a probability score for each bar. A trade is only opened when the score exceeds a configurable threshold, a minimum number of waves agree, and three hard gates — market structure, institutional bias, and higher timeframe trend — all confirm the direction
Gold Candle Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.61 (36)
Эксперты
Candle Bot - простой и эффективный советник (EA) разработан специально для торговли по валютной паре XAUUSD. Советник ожидает когда бар 1 будет большая свеча   и когда бар 2 будет маленькая свеча после открывает позицию в направлении маленькой свечи. При этом направление маленькой свечи (бычья или медвежья) не имеет значение. Рекомендации: Валютная пара: XAUUSD (ЗОЛОТО). Временные рамки: M1,M5,M30 Минимальный депозит: $300 (рекомендуется $1000) Кредитное плечо      :      Любое Тип счета: Люб
FREE
MT5 GridderEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
Эксперты
It's a multi-currency grid  system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. Trade on 16 pairs. Please use expert only on a hedge account!!! Information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account. For 0.01 minimum lot size and account leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least
Quantum Storm AI
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
Эксперты
Перевод на русский язык для копирования и вставки в mql5: ️ QUANTUM STORM AI   Продвинутая система хеджирования Профессиональный Forex EA с интеллектуальным управлением рисками   Quantum Storm AI — это сложная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная для EURUSD, которая сочетает интеллектуальное хеджирование, сеточную торговлю и стратегии на основе уровней для получения стабильной прибыли при защите вашего капитала. КЛЮЧЕВЫЕ ОСОБЕННОСТИ   Продвинутая защита хеджированием   И
FREE
Quantum Candlestick Collider
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
Quantum Candlestick Collider — Institutional-Grade Precision for XAUUSD Quantum Candlestick Collider is a next-generation automated trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. Built on a proprietary quantitative engine and advanced candlestick intelligence, this EA delivers exceptional entry precision, adaptive market awareness, and institutional-level risk control — designed to perform even under extreme market volatility. Real trading environment Transpa
MS Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Эксперты
MS_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( MACD  Oscillator   and Stochastic Oscillator ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
ONR Correlation Master
Onur Erkan Yildiz
Эксперты
ONR CORRELATION MASTER PRO | СТАТИСТИЧЕСКИЙ АРБИТРАЖ ХВАТИТ ИГРАТЬ В КАЗИНО. ТОРГУЙТЕ КАК ХЕДЖ-ФОНД. Устали гадать направление рынка? ONR Correlation Master Pro — это профессиональная система Парного Трейдинга (Pairs Trading) . Мы не угадываем направление цены, мы торгуем математическую корреляцию между активами. СТРАТЕГИЯ: РЫНОЧНО-НЕЙТРАЛЬНАЯ (MARKET NEUTRAL) Анализ: Робот отслеживает пару активов (например, EURUSD и GBPUSD). Расхождение (Gap): Когда цены расходятся (эффект резинки), р
Breakout Trend Rider EA
Gio Rendel Masagca Rivadillo
Эксперты
Breakout Trend Rider EA (v3.53) Product Manual & Input Guide Optimized for MT5 • Updated: June 2026 • Lifetime Purchase & Flexible Rental Options Available Crucial Market Note: This EA is built exclusively for strong trending markets . It is highly selective and designed to remain patient or completely out of the market during sideways, choppy, or low-volatility conditions. 1. System Architecture & Core Features The Three-Tier System The EA utilizes a proprietary, multi-layered hierarchical con
A1rum Sentinel Pro
Abdu Rais Bin Patani
Эксперты
A1rum Sentinel Pro — это премиальный автоматический торговый советник, созданный для трейдеров, которые хотят торговать Gold/XAUUSD более умно, стабильно и дисциплинированно. Советник использует адаптивную торговую логику, анализирует рыночные условия, фильтрует слабые сигналы и ищет более качественные торговые возможности. A1rum Sentinel Pro сочетает интеллектуальную систему входа, фильтрацию рынка, автоматическое масштабирование лота и контроль риска для более структурированной торговли. Основ
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Эксперты
Pivot Hunter EA Pivot Hunter EA — это специализированный торговый советник, разработанный исключительно для валютной пары   CADJPY   на таймфрейме   H1 . Его стратегия нацелена на определение потенциальных точек разворота рынка посредством анализа ценового движения и импульса. В основе логики советника лежит система подтверждения сигналов от нескольких индикаторов. Он комбинирует сигналы классических индикаторов, таких как Parabolic SAR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Relative Strength Index (RSI) и A
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 7 LB
Shao Shu Yi
4 (1)
Эксперты
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 7 LB (Level Break) MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA works well in BTCUSD. This EA is one of our trend
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 5 RA
Shao Shu Yi
Эксперты
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 5 RA    MT5 (Rapier)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 4 M4A1
Shao Shu Yi
Эксперты
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 4 M4A1  MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used on lots of
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 1
Shao Shu Yi
Эксперты
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 1  MT5 (Multi-Moving Strategy) is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can
HawkY
Lukas Szyry
4.33 (3)
Эксперты
HawkY Gold Scalper HawkY Gold Scalper — High Frequency Multi Strategy System HawkY Gold Scalper — это продвинутый модульный мультистратегический алгоритм для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Он работает на внутреннем движке, который одновременно сканирует рынок с помощью 9 независимых межтаймфреймовых модулей для полностью автоматической торговли по тренду, возврата к среднему и пробоев. Торговая стратегия Матрица 9 модулей: Робот параллельно сочетает в себе 9 абсолютно независимых торговых логик (включа
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
Xauusd Scalper Pro V1
Zahit Emir
Эксперты
Please write your REVIEWS XAUUSD Scalper Pro is a professional trading solution built for high-frequency scalping on the gold (XAUUSD) market. The system opens a new position every 15 minutes, aiming to capitalize on short-term price movements throughout the trading session. Each trade is entered with a 0.05 lot size, keeping risk controlled and allowing disciplined management even on smaller accounts. Thanks to its consistent, timed entry logic, the system stays active in the market around th
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв