Jesus XAUUSD

Jesus XAUUSD is a professional Gold trading EA built specifically for XAUUSD, using advanced price-action pattern recognition and multi-timeframe analysis to deliver stable, accurate entries on Gold. This Expert Advisor is engineered for traders seeking a true institutional-grade XAUUSD robot with real candlestick logic, tested through over 100,000 optimization cycles.

- REAL SIGNAL:

5K Live Signal : Click Here

Gold is fast, aggressive, and unforgiving… but with the right strategy, it becomes the most profitable symbol on the market.
Jesus XAUUSD is an advanced, pattern-driven Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD, combining deep market structure logic, refined candlestick recognition, and high-level filtering to detect the strongest reversals and continuations on multiple timeframes.

This EA is the result of over 100,000 optimization runs, thousands of forward-tests, and real-market fine-tuning to create a tool that reads price action the way professional discretionary traders do, but with the speed and precision of automated logic.

Why Traders Choose “Jesus XAUUSD”?

  • Engineered ONLY for XAUUSD
Not a multi-pair EA that tries to “work everywhere.”
This system is built, optimized, stress-tested, and adapted exclusively for Gold’s volatility profile.

  • Human-like candlestick pattern recognition

The EA uses 42 powerful price-action pattern

What Makes Jesus XAUUSD Different?

  • 100,000+ optimization cycles completed — every pattern, threshold, and close condition tuned for stability.
  • No risky strategies — no martingale, no grid, no hedging insanity, no “recovery” games.
  • Pure price action logic — built for traders who appreciate realism and long-term consistency.
  • Focus on quality trades — not frequent noise entries.
  • Created by a Gold specialist, not a general EA designer.

This EA doesn’t chase the market.
It waits for moments where institutions leave clear evidence — and acts immediately.

Designed for Traders Who Want Control

Many EAs hide their logic or use opaque calculations.
Jesus XAUUSD shows every condition clearly:

  • You know why a trade opened

  • You know which pattern triggered it

  • You see the SL/TP rules per setup

  • You maintain full control over risk

This transparency makes it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders who want to understand their system, not just press “Start.”

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Account Type: Standard / ECN

  • Timeframes: M10, H2, H4 (auto-managed)

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (depends on broker)

  • Works on 3/5-digit brokers

No special data feeds or plug-ins required.

Who Is This EA For?

  1. Traders who want a clean, disciplined price-action system
  2. Those who prefer low risk / strategic trading
  3. Gold traders who want a tool built specifically for XAUUSD behavior
  4. Users tired of over-optimized EAs with unrealistic backtests
  5. Traders who appreciate long-term stability over gambling

Buy Once, Use Forever

Purchasing Jesus XAUUSD gives you:

  • Lifetime license
  • Free updates
  • Fast support
  • A continuously improving system

Your results are the best advertisement — and this EA was built with that in mind.


Рекомендуем также
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Эксперты
Представляем Neural Bitcoin Impulse - инновационный торговый бот, созданный с использованием технологии обучения нейросети на объёмных массивах рыночных данных. Встроенная математическая модель искусственного интеллекта ищет потенциальный импульс каждого следующего рыночного бара и использует образовавшиеся паттерны дивергенции и конвергенции между прогностическими показателями и ценой для формирования высокоточных разворотных точек открытия торговых позиций. В основе торгового робота лежит ра
AI Gold Master
Jian Jie
Эксперты
AI Gold Master is an exceptional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) on M1 and M5 timeframes. By harnessing the power of advanced GPT-based models and the deep learning capabilities of DeepSeek, AI Gold Master has been trained on over ten years of historical data, spanning from 2014 to February 2025. This strategy, tested with an initial investment of just $1000, has proven to be an absolute powerhouse, showing a staggering return of 46,000 times its original value in
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Эксперты
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Aureus MT5
Theo Karam
Эксперты
Extended Round 1 Special Pricing for Early Adopters | Current Price: $299 - Only 10 copies left at this price | Next Price: $399 Aureus MT5 is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold. Combining the precision of a price reversal trading strategy with advanced machine learning, Aureus MT5 provides traders with a reliable tool to navigate the complexities of the Gold market. Strategy Aureus MT5 employs a multi-faceted approach with three distinct price reversal strat
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
G Edge
Krzysztof Sitko
Эксперты
G Edge MT5: The Ultimate Trading Advantage G Edge is not just a trading robot—it is your technological dominance in the market. Engineered for surgical precision, this bot redefines algorithmic trading standards. By utilizing advanced entry algorithms, G Edge achieves a stunning 96.5% win rate while keeping the drawdown below 2% . This tool is designed for traders who demand maximum capital growth with minimal risk exposure . Key Performance Achievements (2025 Backtest) The numbers speak for
Trade Extender
Loncey Duwarkah
5 (1)
Эксперты
Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
Эксперты
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
Doubling Force EA
Amer Ali Mousa Jaradat
Эксперты
Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort. Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:    - Combines a clas
Neon Trade EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
Эксперты
Neon Trade — суперсовременное торговое решение, которое открывает вам путь к финансовой свободе и наивысшему уровню трейдинга Я стремился создать уникальное торговое решение, способное удовлетворить потребности любого трейдера независимо от его целей и задач. Основной идеей стало объединение машинного обучения с продвинутыми торговыми приёмами таким образом, чтобы извлечь максимум из их совместного использования. Система применима как для разгона небольших депозитов за 1–2 месяца, так и для мак
Unobot EA
Mark Joseph Borromeo Juan
Эксперты
UnoBot EA – Your All-in-One Powerful Trading Solution UnoBot EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and power . With trend-following intelligence , multi-currency execution , divergence & reversal logic , and harmonic + Fibonacci confluence , UnoBot provides a unique edge in today’s fast-moving markets. Key Features Trend Strategy Core – Trades in sync with the market’s dominant direction, capturing bigger moves with optimized e
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Эксперты
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Market Maestro: Ваш Идеальный Партнер для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форекс Если вы ищете надежного помощника для торговли на валютном рынке, Market Maestro — это именно то, что вам нужно. Этот современный Forex-бот создан с использованием самых передовых технологий и алгоритмов, что позволяет ему эффективно анализировать рыночные данные и принимать обоснованные торговые решения в режиме реального времени. Основные Характеристики Market Maestro 1. Мультивалютность для Широких Возможностей Ma
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
Эксперты
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Эксперты
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Supernatural Li Shao Xia
Dequan Li
Эксперты
В ней собраны результаты более чем десятилетнего опыта торговли!   Во - первых, автоматическая торговля очень сложна для достижения трендовой торговли, как если бы сначала был индикатор или цена, конечно, сначала цена, а затем индикатор, поэтому мы ссылаемся на любой индикатор с запаздыванием.  Martingel Trading - очень известный метод торговли, но этот метод может привести к тому, что окончательный счет лопнет до нуля, а потрясение - это как рыба, чтобы в полной мере использовать коэффициент и
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Эксперты
Описание   Simo : инновационный робот с уникальной торговой системой Simo представляет собой революционного торгового робота, который меняет правила игры благодаря своей уникальной торговой системе. Используя анализ настроений и машинное обучение, Simo обеспечивает совершение сделок на новом уровне. Этот робот может работать на любом часовом периоде, с любой валютной парой и на сервере любого брокера. Simo использует собственный алгоритм для принятия торговых решений. Разнообразные подходы к а
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Эксперты
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
Эксперты
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Core TDM
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Core TDM данный бот работает с помощью индикатора Trend TD . Суть работы открывать малую серию ордеров и выходить с рынка или в прибыли или с потерями но выходить и не задерживаться и открывать следующую серию по сигналам ниндикатора. Сердце данного алгоритма состоит в формуле выхода из рынка, когда выйти и с какой прибылью или потерями, сколько ордеров можно разрешить использовать в серии. И настроек индикатора Trend TD. Бот работает по всей истории, но вы можете оптимизировать и на более кор
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Эксперты
Робот пытается спасти убыточные сделки. Если сделка двинется в убыточном направлении, сработает алгоритм зоны восстановления (Zone Recovery algorithm). На двух ценовых уровнях определяются начальные точки серии покупок и продаж. Для каждого из двух сделок устанавливаются по две точки выхода (выше и ниже). При достижении одной из точек выхода, все сделки закрываются с суммарной прибылью или в зоне безубытка. Версия для MT4 Использование Общие настройки Close_All: закрыть все сделки Magic: магиче
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Эксперты
Стратегия советника строиться на  Swing трейдинге , со входами после резких импульсов,    вычисляемых индикатором iPump. Как ранее упоминалось, в советнике есть возможность открытие ручных сделок с автоматическим сопровождением – для нисходящего тренда  ↓ мы входим в сделку   после коррекционного роста цены, актив попадет в зону перекупленности, мы продаем по тренду. – для восходящего тренда ↑мы входим в сделку после коррекционного падения цены, актив попадет в зону перепроданности, мы покупаем
FTMO passing EA High Risk MT5
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Эксперты
FTMO passing EA (High risk) is unique Expert Advisor that continues the iBoss series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The iBossTrade is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs US30. EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD. XAUUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 1999-2023 period. No dangerous methods of money management use
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Эксперты
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Другие продукты этого автора
Infi Trade MT4
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
Infi Trade: Революционизируйте Вашу Торговлю с Помощью Продвинутой Автоматизации Раскройте Мощь Автоматизированной Торговли: Infi Trade — это передовой Экспертный Советник, предназначенный для трейдеров, которые стремятся к эффективности и прибыльности на рынке Форекс. Наш EA использует сложную стратегию хеджирования сетки для максимизации ваших торговых возможностей, обеспечивая бесперебойный автоматизированный торговый процесс. Интеллектуальная Стратегия Хеджирования Сетки: В основе Infi Trad
GA RSI Project
Osama Echchakery
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
"GA Moving Average" («GA Скользящая средняя») - это советник (Expert Advisor, EA), разработанный для автоматизации торговли на основе стратегии пересечения скользящих средних. С помощью настраиваемых параметров этот EA позволяет трейдерам создать идеальную стратегию, соответствующую их предпочтениям и видению рынка. Основная концепция "GA Moving Average" EA заключается в использовании скользящих средних для определения потенциальных торговых возможностей. Анализируя взаимодействие различных ск
FREE
GA Bollinger Bands
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
"GA Moving Average" («GA Скользящая средняя») - это советник (Expert Advisor, EA), разработанный для автоматизации торговли на основе стратегии пересечения скользящих средних. С помощью настраиваемых параметров этот EA позволяет трейдерам создать идеальную стратегию, соответствующую их предпочтениям и видению рынка. Основная концепция "GA Moving Average" EA заключается в использовании скользящих средних для определения потенциальных торговых возможностей. Анализируя взаимодействие различных ск
FREE
GA Moving Average
Osama Echchakery
4 (2)
Эксперты
"GA Moving Average" («GA Скользящая средняя») - это советник (Expert Advisor, EA), разработанный для автоматизации торговли на основе стратегии пересечения скользящих средних. С помощью настраиваемых параметров этот EA позволяет трейдерам создать идеальную стратегию, соответствующую их предпочтениям и видению рынка. Основная концепция "GA Moving Average" EA заключается в использовании скользящих средних для определения потенциальных торговых возможностей. Анализируя взаимодействие различных ск
FREE
GA MAcD
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
"GA Moving Average" («GA Скользящая средняя») - это советник (Expert Advisor, EA), разработанный для автоматизации торговли на основе стратегии пересечения скользящих средних. С помощью настраиваемых параметров этот EA позволяет трейдерам создать идеальную стратегию, соответствующую их предпочтениям и видению рынка. Основная концепция "GA Moving Average" EA заключается в использовании скользящих средних для определения потенциальных торговых возможностей. Анализируя взаимодействие различных ск
FREE
GA Paraboli SAR
Osama Echchakery
3.5 (2)
Эксперты
"GA Moving Average" («GA Скользящая средняя») - это советник (Expert Advisor, EA), разработанный для автоматизации торговли на основе стратегии пересечения скользящих средних. С помощью настраиваемых параметров этот EA позволяет трейдерам создать идеальную стратегию, соответствующую их предпочтениям и видению рынка. Основная концепция "GA Moving Average" EA заключается в использовании скользящих средних для определения потенциальных торговых возможностей. Анализируя взаимодействие различных ск
FREE
GA Stochastic Oscillator
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
"GA Moving Average" («GA Скользящая средняя») - это советник (Expert Advisor, EA), разработанный для автоматизации торговли на основе стратегии пересечения скользящих средних. С помощью настраиваемых параметров этот EA позволяет трейдерам создать идеальную стратегию, соответствующую их предпочтениям и видению рынка. Основная концепция "GA Moving Average" EA заключается в использовании скользящих средних для определения потенциальных торговых возможностей. Анализируя взаимодействие различных ск
FREE
Jesus
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
Hello, traders!  I am  Jesus , the ultimate Gold trading machine . My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on XAUUSD . Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the Gold market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in gold trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends,  Jesus  is here
Jesus GBPUSD
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
Hello, traders!  I am  Jesus , the ultimate  GBP  trading machine . My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on  GBPUSD . Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the GBPUSD market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in GPBUSD trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends,  Jesus  i
GA Single Moving Average
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
"GA Moving Average" («GA Скользящая средняя») - это советник (Expert Advisor, EA), разработанный для автоматизации торговли на основе стратегии пересечения скользящих средних. С помощью настраиваемых параметров этот EA позволяет трейдерам создать идеальную стратегию, соответствующую их предпочтениям и видению рынка. Основная концепция "GA Moving Average" EA заключается в использовании скользящих средних для определения потенциальных торговых возможностей. Анализируя взаимодействие различных ск
FREE
Stochastic Oscillator PROject mt5
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Stochastic Oscillator PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Stochastic Oscillator indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Stochastic
Last Hope MT4
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
Представляем   советник Last Hope   , один из 30 моих лучших персональных советников, новаторский советник MQL4, который меняет ваш подход к торговле! Разработано мной и с любовью, опыт торговли более 5 лет. ВАЖНЫЙ! Рекомендуемые пары: EURCHF, EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPCAD и EURCAD. Акционная цена всего   127   долларов США   ! Цена СКОРО увеличится до 177 долларов США, а затем увеличится на 50 долларов США после каждых 10 покупок! Этот советник не нуждается в описании, протестируйте советник самостоя
Tweezer Bottom GA
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
The Tweezer Bottom candlestick pattern is formed by two candles. Here’s how to identify the Tweezer Bottom candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish The second candle is bullish The lows from both candles should be pretty much at the same level This 2-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are starting to take control. When a Tweezer Bott
Three Outside Up GA
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
The Three Outside Up candlestick pattern is formed by three candles. Here’s how to identify the Three Outside Up candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish and small The second candle is bullish and engulfs the first one completely The third candle is bullish and closes above the other ones This 3-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are
Bullish Counterattack Line GA
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
The Bullish Counterattack Line candlestick pattern is formed by two candles. Here’s how to identify the Bullish Counterattack candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish and big The second candle is bullish and small There’s a gap between the close of the first candle and the open of the second candle They both close at the same level This 2-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a
MA crossover PROject
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
Unlock the potential of automated trading with our state-of-the-art Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor (EA), designed to provide a seamless trading experience. This EA integrates robust filters and comprehensive settings, making it an ideal choice for traders of all experience levels. $32  (3 copy left) next price $99 Key Features and Benefits: Full Control Over Your Trading : No Martingale, Hedging, or Grid : Ensures a safe trading approach without risky strategies. Easy Installation : Ge
RSI PROject MT5
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
Discover the full potential of automated trading with RSI PROject, our cutting-edge MT5 Expert Advisor (EA). This sophisticated tool is designed to streamline your trading journey, offering a user-friendly interface combined with powerful filters and in-depth customization options. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, RSI PROject adapts to your needs, helping you optimize strategies and make informed decisions with confidence. $32  (3 copy left) next price $99 Key Features and Benef
Parabolic SAR PROject
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Parabolic SAR PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Parabolic SAR indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Parabolic SAR PROject EA ad
ADX PROject
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   ADX PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used ADX indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the ADX PROject EA adapts seamlessly to various mar
MACD Project
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
Unlock the full potential of trading with MACD PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool based on the popular MACD indicator. The EA is designed with robust filters, allowing traders to manage risks through flexible settings like lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. It offers multiple trend confirmation options and trailing stop methods, making it suitable for diverse market conditions. Price : $32 (3 copies left), Next: $99 Full Control Over Your Tra
Bollinger Bands PROject
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Bollinger Bands indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Bollinger Bands PROject EA adap
Fibonacci Retracement Assistant
Osama Echchakery
Утилиты
Maximize your trading efficiency with the Fibonacci Retracement Assistant for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool automates the process of setting Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders as soon as you draw your Fibonacci retracement levels. Designed for traders seeking precision and speed, it eliminates the manual effort of order placement, letting you focus on market analysis. Key Features: Automatic Order Placement : Instantly set Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders when you drag Fibonacci retracement leve
CandleFibo Pro
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
Unlock the power of automated trading with the Fully Automated Fibonacci Retracement EA for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor dynamically identifies Fibonacci retracement levels and places trades based on candle formations—completely hands-free. Designed to simplify your trading process, it ensures accurate and timely execution without the need for constant monitoring. Key Features: Automated Trade Execution : The EA automatically analyzes Fibonacci retracement levels and enters trades based on
Hammer PROject
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
The Hammer candlestick pattern is formed by one single candle. Here’s how to identify the Hammer candlestick pattern: The candle has a small body The wick at the bottom must be big compared to the body At the top, it should have no wick, or be very small The color of the body doesn’t matter This 1-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are star
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв