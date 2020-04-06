Jesus XAUUSD is a professional Gold trading EA built specifically for XAUUSD, using advanced price-action pattern recognition and multi-timeframe analysis to deliver stable, accurate entries on Gold. This Expert Advisor is engineered for traders seeking a true institutional-grade XAUUSD robot with real candlestick logic, tested through over 100,000 optimization cycles.

Gold is fast, aggressive, and unforgiving… but with the right strategy, it becomes the most profitable symbol on the market.

Jesus XAUUSD is an advanced, pattern-driven Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD, combining deep market structure logic, refined candlestick recognition, and high-level filtering to detect the strongest reversals and continuations on multiple timeframes.

This EA is the result of over 100,000 optimization runs, thousands of forward-tests, and real-market fine-tuning to create a tool that reads price action the way professional discretionary traders do, but with the speed and precision of automated logic.

Why Traders Choose “Jesus XAUUSD”?



Engineered ONLY for XAUUSD

Not a multi-pair EA that tries to “work everywhere.”This system is built, optimized, stress-tested, and adapted exclusively for Gold’s volatility profile.

Human-like candlestick pattern recognition

The EA uses 42 powerful price-action pattern

What Makes Jesus XAUUSD Different?



100,000+ optimization cycles completed — every pattern, threshold, and close condition tuned for stability.

No risky strategies — no martingale, no grid, no hedging insanity, no "recovery" games.

Pure price action logic — built for traders who appreciate realism and long-term consistency.

Focus on quality trades — not frequent noise entries.

Created by a Gold specialist, not a general EA designer.

It waits for moments where institutions leave clear evidence — and acts immediately.

Many EAs hide their logic or use opaque calculations.

Jesus XAUUSD shows every condition clearly: You know why a trade opened

You know which pattern triggered it

You see the SL/TP rules per setup

You maintain full control over risk This transparency makes it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders who want to understand their system, not just press “Start.”

Symbol: XAUUSD

Account Type: Standard / ECN

Timeframes: M10, H2, H4 (auto-managed)

Minimum Balance: $100 (depends on broker)

Works on 3/5-digit brokers No special data feeds or plug-ins required.

Traders who want a clean, disciplined price-action system Those who prefer low risk / strategic trading Gold traders who want a tool built specifically for XAUUSD behavior Users tired of over-optimized EAs with unrealistic backtests Traders who appreciate long-term stability over gambling

Purchasing Jesus XAUUSD gives you:



Lifetime license

Free updates

Fast support

A continuously improving system

Your results are the best advertisement — and this EA was built with that in mind.