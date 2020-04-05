Adaptive Quantum EA

🏢 PROP FIRM COMPATIBLE

✅ Perfect for Proprietary Trading Firms!

Adaptive EA is specifically designed to meet the strict requirements of prop firm challenges and funded accounts. Our conservative risk management and no-martingale approach align perfectly with prop firm rules.

Why It Works with Prop Firms:

✅ Fixed Risk Per Trade : Consistent 1.0% risk (adjustable) - no reckless position sizing

✅ Daily Loss Limit : Built-in 3% daily loss protection to prevent blowing challenges

✅ No Martingale/No Grid : Pure price action and trend following - fully compliant

✅ Controlled Drawdown : Max drawdown under 10% - well within most prop firm limits

✅ No Hedging Abuse : Clean, directional trading

✅ News Filter : Avoids high-impact events that violate prop firm rules

✅ Consistent Performance : 60%+ win rate with steady equity growth

Tested & Compatible With:

✅ FTMO (Challenge & Verification)

✅ MyForexFunds (Evaluation accounts)

✅ The5ers (Growth account)

✅ FundedNext (Stellar Challenge)

✅ Alpha Capital Group

✅ True Forex Funds

✅ All major prop firms with similar rules

Prop Firm Settings:

For prop firm challenges, we recommend:

Risk : 0.5-1.0% per trade (conservative approach)

Daily Loss Limit : Keep at 3% (or adjust to match your firm's limit)

Max Consecutive Losses : 5 (reduces size after losses)

News Filter : ENABLED (required by most firms)

Trailing Stop : ENABLED (protects profits)

Challenge Success Tips:

Start with 0.5% risk during the evaluation phase Enable all safety features (news filter, daily loss limit) Use a VPS for 99.9% uptime (required by most firms) Monitor the Daily P/L on the dashboard Once funded, you can increase to 1.0% risk