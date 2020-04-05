Adaptive Quantum EA

📊 ADAPTIVE QUANTUM EA - Intelligent Trading with Machine Learning 

🎯Launch offer: the first 10 licenses are available at –80% ($90).

Adaptive Quantum EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. 
It uses dynamic indicator weighting based on the performance of the last 50 closed trades and combines trend-following, momentum and strict risk management.
Key characteristics:

• Adaptive learning system that adjusts Fast EMA, Slow EMA and RSI weights automatically
• Fixed risk per trade (default 1%) with daily loss limit and consecutive loss protection
• No martingale, no grid
• Built-in high-impact news filter and ATR-based trailing stop
• Prop firm compatible (FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext and similar rules)

🎯 Overview

Adaptive EA is a sophisticated trading system that uses dynamic indicator weighting and machine learning principles to adapt to changing market conditions. Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, this EA combines trend-following, momentum, and risk management with intelligent self-optimization. Prop Firm Compatible!

✨ KEY FEATURES

🧠 Adaptive Learning System

  • Dynamic Weight Adjustment: The EA automatically adjusts indicator weights (Fast EMA, Slow EMA, RSI) based on the last 50 closed trades
  • Performance-Based Learning: Winning strategies are reinforced, losing strategies are reduced
  • No Overfitting: Uses rolling window analysis to stay current with market conditions
  • Real-Time Weight Display: Monitor indicator weights on the GUI dashboard

📈 Advanced Entry Logic

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: H4 trend filter ensures you only trade in the direction of the higher timeframe trend
  • Triple Indicator Confirmation: Fast EMA momentum + Slow EMA trend + RSI overbought/oversold zones
  • Granular Signal Scoring: 0-1 range scoring system for precise entry timing
  • Volatility Filter: Avoids choppy markets and extreme volatility conditions

️ Professional Risk Management

  • Fixed Percentage Risk: Exactly 1.0% risk per trade (adjustable)
  • Daily Loss Limit: Auto-stops trading after 3% daily loss
  • Consecutive Loss Protection: Reduces position size after 5 consecutive losses
  • ATR-Based Stops: Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market volatility
  • No Martingale, No Grid: Safe, sustainable trading approach

⚡ Trade Management

  • Intelligent Trailing Stop: ATR-based trailing to lock in profits
  • Break-Even Function: Moves SL to entry after 1R profit
  • Auto GMT Detection: Automatically calculates broker timezone offset
  • High-Impact News Filter: Pauses trading during major economic events (NFP, CPI, etc.)

💻 Professional GUI Dashboard

  • Real-Time Performance Metrics: Balance, Daily P/L, Total Profit, Win Rate, Max Drawdown
  • Color-Coded Statistics: Green for positive, Red for negative
  • Indicator Weights Display: Monitor adaptive learning in real-time
  • Status Indicators: Active trading status and GMT offset

📊 BACKTEST PERFORMANCE

Tested on XAUUSD H1 (2025-2026):
  • Win Rate: 60%+ (adaptive learning active)
  • Profit Factor: 1.28
  • Max Drawdown: 9.65%
  • Recovery Factor: 3.81
  • Sharpe Ratio: 3.55
  • Total Net Profit: $60,627 (from $100k initial deposit)
Past performance does not guarantee future results

🏢 PROP FIRM COMPATIBLE

✅ Perfect for Proprietary Trading Firms!
Adaptive EA is specifically designed to meet the strict requirements of prop firm challenges and funded accounts. Our conservative risk management and no-martingale approach align perfectly with prop firm rules.

Why It Works with Prop Firms:

 Fixed Risk Per Trade: Consistent 1.0% risk (adjustable) - no reckless position sizing
 Daily Loss Limit: Built-in 3% daily loss protection to prevent blowing challenges
 No Martingale/No Grid: Pure price action and trend following - fully compliant
 Controlled Drawdown: Max drawdown under 10% - well within most prop firm limits
 No Hedging Abuse: Clean, directional trading
 News Filter: Avoids high-impact events that violate prop firm rules
 Consistent Performance: 60%+ win rate with steady equity growth

Tested & Compatible With:

  •  FTMO (Challenge & Verification)
  •  MyForexFunds (Evaluation accounts)
  •  The5ers (Growth account)
  •  FundedNext (Stellar Challenge)
  •  Alpha Capital Group
  •  True Forex Funds
  •  All major prop firms with similar rules

Prop Firm Settings:

For prop firm challenges, we recommend:
  • Risk: 0.5-1.0% per trade (conservative approach)
  • Daily Loss Limit: Keep at 3% (or adjust to match your firm's limit)
  • Max Consecutive Losses: 5 (reduces size after losses)
  • News Filter: ENABLED (required by most firms)
  • Trailing Stop: ENABLED (protects profits)

Challenge Success Tips:

  1. Start with 0.5% risk during the evaluation phase
  2. Enable all safety features (news filter, daily loss limit)
  3. Use a VPS for 99.9% uptime (required by most firms)
  4. Monitor the Daily P/L on the dashboard
  5. Once funded, you can increase to 1.0% risk
️ Disclaimer: While this EA is designed to comply with prop firm rules, always verify specific requirements with your chosen prop firm. Rules may vary between companies and can change over time.

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)
Account Type: Any (Hedging or Netting)
Minimum Balance: $1,000
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Broker: ECN/STP broker with low spreads recommended
Default Settings Work Best - The EA is pre-optimized for XAUUSD. However, you can adjust:
  • Risk percentage (default 1.0%)
  • ATR multipliers for SL/TP
  • News filter buffer time
  • Trailing stop settings

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Indicators Used: EMA (12, 26, 50), RSI (14), ATR (20)
  • Trading Style: Trend-following with momentum confirmation
  • Max Positions: 1 position at a time
  • Magic Number: 20260801 (unique identifier)
  • News Filter: Uses MQL5 Economic Calendar API
  • Error Handling: Robust retry logic for order execution
  • Memory Efficient: No external libraries required

📋 WHAT'S INCLUDED

✅ Full EA source code (.mq5 file)
✅ Professional GUI dashboard
✅ Auto GMT offset detection
✅ News filter integration
✅ Adaptive learning algorithm
✅ Trailing stop & break-even
✅ Comprehensive error handling
✅ Detailed code comments
✅ Ready for MQL5 Market validation

️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS

  1. Trading Forex/CFDs involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
  2. No guarantees of profit: Past performance shown in backtests does not guarantee future results. Market conditions change constantly.
  3. You must have an internet connection for the News Filter to function (requires Economic Calendar data).
  4. Recommended to use a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for 24/7 operation and minimal latency.
  5. Always test on a DEMO account for at least 2-4 weeks before using on a live account.
  6. This EA is designed for XAUUSD H1. Using it on other pairs or timeframes may produce different results.

📞 SUPPORT

  • Updates: Free updates included
  • Questions: Contact via MQL5 messaging system
  • Documentation: All settings explained in input parameters

🚀 GETTING STARTED

  1. Purchase and download the EA
  2. Install in MT5 (File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Experts)
  3. Attach to XAUUSD H1 chart
  4. Enable "AutoTrading" button in MT5
  5. Monitor performance via the GUI dashboard
Version: 3.2
Last Updated: 2026
Tested On: MT5 Build 4000+
Trade responsibly. This EA is a tool to assist with trading decisions, not a guarantee of profits. Always use proper risk management.
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Эксперты
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Эксперты
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