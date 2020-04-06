Jesus XAUUSD

Jesus XAUUSD is a professional Gold trading EA built specifically for XAUUSD, using advanced price-action pattern recognition and multi-timeframe analysis to deliver stable, accurate entries on Gold. This Expert Advisor is engineered for traders seeking a true institutional-grade XAUUSD robot with real candlestick logic, tested through over 100,000 optimization cycles.

- REAL SIGNAL:

Gold is fast, aggressive, and unforgiving… but with the right strategy, it becomes the most profitable symbol on the market.
Jesus XAUUSD is an advanced, pattern-driven Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD, combining deep market structure logic, refined candlestick recognition, and high-level filtering to detect the strongest reversals and continuations on multiple timeframes.

This EA is the result of over 100,000 optimization runs, thousands of forward-tests, and real-market fine-tuning to create a tool that reads price action the way professional discretionary traders do, but with the speed and precision of automated logic.

Why Traders Choose “Jesus XAUUSD”?

  • Engineered ONLY for XAUUSD
Not a multi-pair EA that tries to “work everywhere.”
This system is built, optimized, stress-tested, and adapted exclusively for Gold’s volatility profile.

  • Human-like candlestick pattern recognition

The EA uses 42 powerful price-action pattern

What Makes Jesus XAUUSD Different?

  • 100,000+ optimization cycles completed — every pattern, threshold, and close condition tuned for stability.
  • No risky strategies — no martingale, no grid, no hedging insanity, no “recovery” games.
  • Pure price action logic — built for traders who appreciate realism and long-term consistency.
  • Focus on quality trades — not frequent noise entries.
  • Created by a Gold specialist, not a general EA designer.

This EA doesn’t chase the market.
It waits for moments where institutions leave clear evidence — and acts immediately.

Designed for Traders Who Want Control

Many EAs hide their logic or use opaque calculations.
Jesus XAUUSD shows every condition clearly:

  • You know why a trade opened

  • You know which pattern triggered it

  • You see the SL/TP rules per setup

  • You maintain full control over risk

This transparency makes it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders who want to understand their system, not just press “Start.”

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Account Type: Standard / ECN

  • Timeframes: M10, H2, H4 (auto-managed)

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (depends on broker)

  • Works on 3/5-digit brokers

No special data feeds or plug-ins required.

Who Is This EA For?

  1. Traders who want a clean, disciplined price-action system
  2. Those who prefer low risk / strategic trading
  3. Gold traders who want a tool built specifically for XAUUSD behavior
  4. Users tired of over-optimized EAs with unrealistic backtests
  5. Traders who appreciate long-term stability over gambling

Buy Once, Use Forever

Purchasing Jesus XAUUSD gives you:

  • Lifetime license
  • Free updates
  • Fast support
  • A continuously improving system

Your results are the best advertisement — and this EA was built with that in mind.


