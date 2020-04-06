Jesus XAUUSD

Jesus XAUUSD is a professional Gold trading EA built specifically for XAUUSD, using advanced price-action pattern recognition and multi-timeframe analysis to deliver stable, accurate entries on Gold. This Expert Advisor is engineered for traders seeking a true institutional-grade XAUUSD robot with real candlestick logic, tested through over 100,000 optimization cycles.

- REAL SIGNAL:

5K Live Signal : Click Here

Gold is fast, aggressive, and unforgiving… but with the right strategy, it becomes the most profitable symbol on the market.
Jesus XAUUSD is an advanced, pattern-driven Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD, combining deep market structure logic, refined candlestick recognition, and high-level filtering to detect the strongest reversals and continuations on multiple timeframes.

This EA is the result of over 100,000 optimization runs, thousands of forward-tests, and real-market fine-tuning to create a tool that reads price action the way professional discretionary traders do, but with the speed and precision of automated logic.

Why Traders Choose “Jesus XAUUSD”?

  • Engineered ONLY for XAUUSD
Not a multi-pair EA that tries to “work everywhere.”
This system is built, optimized, stress-tested, and adapted exclusively for Gold’s volatility profile.

  • Human-like candlestick pattern recognition

The EA uses 42 powerful price-action pattern

What Makes Jesus XAUUSD Different?

  • 100,000+ optimization cycles completed — every pattern, threshold, and close condition tuned for stability.
  • No risky strategies — no martingale, no grid, no hedging insanity, no “recovery” games.
  • Pure price action logic — built for traders who appreciate realism and long-term consistency.
  • Focus on quality trades — not frequent noise entries.
  • Created by a Gold specialist, not a general EA designer.

This EA doesn’t chase the market.
It waits for moments where institutions leave clear evidence — and acts immediately.

Designed for Traders Who Want Control

Many EAs hide their logic or use opaque calculations.
Jesus XAUUSD shows every condition clearly:

  • You know why a trade opened

  • You know which pattern triggered it

  • You see the SL/TP rules per setup

  • You maintain full control over risk

This transparency makes it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders who want to understand their system, not just press “Start.”

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Account Type: Standard / ECN

  • Timeframes: M10, H2, H4 (auto-managed)

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (depends on broker)

  • Works on 3/5-digit brokers

No special data feeds or plug-ins required.

Who Is This EA For?

  1. Traders who want a clean, disciplined price-action system
  2. Those who prefer low risk / strategic trading
  3. Gold traders who want a tool built specifically for XAUUSD behavior
  4. Users tired of over-optimized EAs with unrealistic backtests
  5. Traders who appreciate long-term stability over gambling

Buy Once, Use Forever

Purchasing Jesus XAUUSD gives you:

  • Lifetime license
  • Free updates
  • Fast support
  • A continuously improving system

Your results are the best advertisement — and this EA was built with that in mind.


おすすめのプロダクト
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
エキスパート
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
AI Gold Master
Jian Jie
エキスパート
AI Gold Master is an exceptional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) on M1 and M5 timeframes. By harnessing the power of advanced GPT-based models and the deep learning capabilities of DeepSeek, AI Gold Master has been trained on over ten years of historical data, spanning from 2014 to February 2025. This strategy, tested with an initial investment of just $1000, has proven to be an absolute powerhouse, showing a staggering return of 46,000 times its original value in
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
エキスパート
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Aureus MT5
Theo Karam
エキスパート
Extended Round 1 Special Pricing for Early Adopters | Current Price: $299 - Only 10 copies left at this price | Next Price: $399 Aureus MT5 is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold. Combining the precision of a price reversal trading strategy with advanced machine learning, Aureus MT5 provides traders with a reliable tool to navigate the complexities of the Gold market. Strategy Aureus MT5 employs a multi-faceted approach with three distinct price reversal strat
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
エキスパート
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
エキスパート
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
エキスパート
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
G Edge
Krzysztof Sitko
エキスパート
G Edge MT5: The Ultimate Trading Advantage G Edge is not just a trading robot—it is your technological dominance in the market. Engineered for surgical precision, this bot redefines algorithmic trading standards. By utilizing advanced entry algorithms, G Edge achieves a stunning 96.5% win rate while keeping the drawdown below 2% . This tool is designed for traders who demand maximum capital growth with minimal risk exposure . Key Performance Achievements (2025 Backtest) The numbers speak for
Trade Extender
Loncey Duwarkah
5 (1)
エキスパート
Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
エキスパート
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
Doubling Force EA
Amer Ali Mousa Jaradat
エキスパート
Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort. Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:    - Combines a clas
Neon Trade EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
エキスパート
Neon Trade（ネオン・トレード）—— 最先端の取引ソリューションで、財務的自由と最高レベルのトレーディングを実現 私は、あらゆるトレーダーの目的や課題に応えられる、唯一無二の取引ソリューションを開発することを目指しました。その核となるアイデアは、機械学習と高度な取引テクニックを融合させ、双方のシナジー効果を最大限に引き出すことにあります。本システムは、1～2か月で少額の資金を急成長させる用途にも、何年にもわたる長期投資にも適しています。 製品についてさらに詳しく知るためのリンク集 以下のことができるリンクです： 購入前の質問や、購入後のサポート・お問い合わせ 無料で試す 実際の口座で最も慎重なアプローチで取引するための.SETファイル 私のTelegramコミュニティ（質問や、すでに製品を購入された他ユーザーとの交流が可能） 慎重戦略による取引のモニタリング MetaTrader 4専用の同等バージョン！ 製品と入力パラメータの詳細ガイド 重要！！！ロボットをご購入された方、または購入をご検討中の方は、必ず私にダイレクトメッセージを送信してください。設定のアドバイス、推奨事項
Unobot EA
Mark Joseph Borromeo Juan
エキスパート
UnoBot EA – Your All-in-One Powerful Trading Solution UnoBot EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and power . With trend-following intelligence , multi-currency execution , divergence & reversal logic , and harmonic + Fibonacci confluence , UnoBot provides a unique edge in today’s fast-moving markets. Key Features Trend Strategy Core – Trades in sync with the market’s dominant direction, capturing bigger moves with optimized e
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
エキスパート
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
エキスパート
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
エキスパート
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Supernatural Li Shao Xia
Dequan Li
エキスパート
10年以上の取引経験から得た精華を集めた作品！ まず、自動的な取引ではトレンド取引を実現するのは非常に困難で、指標があるのか価格があるのかという問題があるように、もちろん価格があってから指標があるので、私たちはどの指標を参考にしても遅延性があります。マーティンガー取引は非常に有名な取引方法ですが、この方法は最終口座の爆倉をゼロにし、揺れた時は魚のように水を得て、資金の利用率を十分に発揮して、利益を走らせます。それでは、私たちはマーティンの使い方を正しく扱う必要があります。適切な時に取引を行い、比較的適切な時に取引を停止することで、取引はできるだけ大きな変動を避けることができます。マーティンゲル取引はこれらの大きな変動を効果的に避けることができれば、爆倉の確率を減らすことができます。本項EAは自動取引ですが、完全に24*7の管理モードではありません。すべてのパラメータは組み込みで設定と変更が許可されていません。唯一変更できるのは注文コメントです。 重要なことは3回言います。EAの実行中は状況を見る必要があります。実際の取引状況に基づいて口座取引口座の資金、通貨の対等性を調整してください
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
エキスパート
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
エキスパート
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
エキスパート
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
エキスパート
SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
Core TDM
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Core TDM this bot works using the Trend TD indicator. The essence of the work is to open a small series of orders and exit the market either in profit or with losses, but exit and not linger and open the next series on the signals of the indicator. The heart of this algorithm is the formula for exiting the market, when to exit and with what profit or loss, how many orders can be allowed to be used in a series. And the settings of the Trend TD indicator. The bot works throughout history, but yo
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
エキスパート
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
エキスパート
EAの戦略はスウィングトレードに基づいており、iPumpインジケーターによって計算された鋭いインパルスの後のエントリーがあります。 前述のように、EAには自動サポートで手動取引を開始する機能があります。 -下降トレンドの場合↓価格が修正された後に取引を開始し、資産が買われ過ぎゾーンに入り、トレンドに沿って販売します。 -上昇トレンド↑の場合、価格が修正的に下落した後に取引を開始し、資産が売られ過ぎゾーンに分類され、トレンドに沿って購入します。 選択した資産で取引する場合、アドバイザーはトレンドを考慮し、現在のトレンドに従ってのみ取引を開始します。不採算の取引は、停止と平均化の両方を使用して閉じることができます。2番目のオプションは確かにより収益性が高く、リスクも高くなります。 利点 さまざまなTFのレベルを分析するための組み込みレベルインジケーター チャート上で手動で平均化のレベルを選択する機能 多くのピラミッド型注文を開くことによって利益を増やす能力（注文数は自分で制御できます） iPumpインジケーターのリバースシグナルに基づいて、TPを％で設定するためのより多くの基準 「ハン
FTMO passing EA High Risk MT5
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
エキスパート
FTMO passing EA (High risk) is unique Expert Advisor that continues the iBoss series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The iBossTrade is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs US30. EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD. XAUUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 1999-2023 period. No dangerous methods of money management use
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
エキスパート
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.21 (71)
エキスパート
SmartChoise EA – ニューラルネットワーク駆動のXAU/USD（ゴールド）M1タイムフレーム向けトレーディングシステム ユーザーマニュアルはプロフィールページのリンクから入手できます — すべての設定やオプションについて詳細に説明されています。 Telegram チャンネルでは、異なる残高、リスクレベル、設定で SmartChoise を稼働させている複数のアカウントも見つけることができます。これは、EA の実際のパフォーマンスを複数のブローカーや条件で確認する絶好の方法です。 価格は今のところ割引されています。 このEAは長期的で制御された成長を目的としており、その成功にはリスク耐性を理解し、それに合わせて調整することが重要です。 ニューラルネットワークに基づいたエンジンを使用しており、リアルタイムの市場データを継続的に分析し、現在の市場状況に応じてトレーディング戦略を適応させます。このアプローチは、トレードエントリーの最適化、リスク管理の向上、そしてインテリジェントなエクスポージャーの管理に役立ちます。 マーチンゲール戦略に依存するシステムとは異なり、SmartCho
作者のその他のプロダクト
Infi Trade MT4
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
Infi Trade：先進のオートメーションであなたのトレーディングを革新 自動トレーディングの力を解き放ちましょう： Infi Tradeは、Forex市場で効率と利益を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された最先端のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。当社のEAは、取引機会を最大化するために複雑なグリッドヘッジ戦略を利用し、シームレスな自動取引体験を提供します。 インテリジェントなグリッドヘッジ戦略： Infi Tradeの核となるのは、私たちの革新的なグリッドヘッジ戦略です。このアプローチは、市場の変動を利用して様々な価格レベルでポジションのグリッドを作成し、トレードを賢く配置および管理します。EAは市場状況にダイナミックに適応し、リスクを最小限に抑えながら利益を確保することを目指します。 完全自動化でストレスフリーなトレーディング： Infi Tradeは完全に自動化されています。設定後、24時間365日市場を分析し、取引プロセスを引き継ぎます。これは、常に市場を監視する必要なく取引のメリットを楽しむことができることを意味し、他の重要な活動のための時間を解放します。 **ユーザーフレ
GA RSI Project
Osama Echchakery
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
「GA Moving Average」（「GA 移動平均線」）は、移動平均線クロスオーバー戦略を用いたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）であり、完璧なトレード戦略を実現するための多くの設定が可能です。 「GA Moving Average」の中心コンセプトは、移動平均線インジケーターを利用して潜在的なトレード機会を特定することです。異なる移動平均線の相互作用を分析することで、このEAは市場での買いシグナルと売りシグナルを生成することを目指しています。 主な特徴とカスタマイズオプション： 1. 移動平均線のパラメーター：トレーダーは、短期と長期の移動平均線の特定の期間を設定できます。これにより、トレーディングスタイルや好みに合わせて柔軟に適応することができます。さまざまな市場条件や時間枠に対応することが可能です。 2. クロスシグナルの生成：EAは、短期移動平均線が長期移動平均線を上回ると買いシグナルが生成され、短期移動平均線が長期移動平均線を下回ると売りシグナルが生成されるよう監視します。これにより、潜在的な買いチャンスや売りチャンスを示します。 3. リスク管理：EAにはリス
FREE
GA Bollinger Bands
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
「GA Moving Average」（「GA 移動平均線」）は、移動平均線クロスオーバー戦略を用いたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）であり、完璧なトレード戦略を実現するための多くの設定が可能です。 「GA Moving Average」の中心コンセプトは、移動平均線インジケーターを利用して潜在的なトレード機会を特定することです。異なる移動平均線の相互作用を分析することで、このEAは市場での買いシグナルと売りシグナルを生成することを目指しています。 主な特徴とカスタマイズオプション： 1. 移動平均線のパラメーター：トレーダーは、短期と長期の移動平均線の特定の期間を設定できます。これにより、トレーディングスタイルや好みに合わせて柔軟に適応することができます。さまざまな市場条件や時間枠に対応することが可能です。 2. クロスシグナルの生成：EAは、短期移動平均線が長期移動平均線を上回ると買いシグナルが生成され、短期移動平均線が長期移動平均線を下回ると売りシグナルが生成されるよう監視します。これにより、潜在的な買いチャンスや売りチャンスを示します。 3. リスク管理：EAにはリス
FREE
GA Moving Average
Osama Echchakery
4 (2)
エキスパート
「GA Moving Average」（「GA 移動平均線」）は、移動平均線クロスオーバー戦略を用いたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）であり、完璧なトレード戦略を実現するための多くの設定が可能です。 「GA Moving Average」の中心コンセプトは、移動平均線インジケーターを利用して潜在的なトレード機会を特定することです。異なる移動平均線の相互作用を分析することで、このEAは市場での買いシグナルと売りシグナルを生成することを目指しています。 主な特徴とカスタマイズオプション： 1. 移動平均線のパラメーター：トレーダーは、短期と長期の移動平均線の特定の期間を設定できます。これにより、トレーディングスタイルや好みに合わせて柔軟に適応することができます。さまざまな市場条件や時間枠に対応することが可能です。 2. クロスシグナルの生成：EAは、短期移動平均線が長期移動平均線を上回ると買いシグナルが生成され、短期移動平均線が長期移動平均線を下回ると売りシグナルが生成されるよう監視します。これにより、潜在的な買いチャンスや売りチャンスを示します。 3. リスク管理：EAにはリス
FREE
GA MAcD
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
「GA Moving Average」（「GA 移動平均線」）は、移動平均線クロスオーバー戦略を用いたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）であり、完璧なトレード戦略を実現するための多くの設定が可能です。 「GA Moving Average」の中心コンセプトは、移動平均線インジケーターを利用して潜在的なトレード機会を特定することです。異なる移動平均線の相互作用を分析することで、このEAは市場での買いシグナルと売りシグナルを生成することを目指しています。 主な特徴とカスタマイズオプション： 1. 移動平均線のパラメーター：トレーダーは、短期と長期の移動平均線の特定の期間を設定できます。これにより、トレーディングスタイルや好みに合わせて柔軟に適応することができます。さまざまな市場条件や時間枠に対応することが可能です。 2. クロスシグナルの生成：EAは、短期移動平均線が長期移動平均線を上回ると買いシグナルが生成され、短期移動平均線が長期移動平均線を下回ると売りシグナルが生成されるよう監視します。これにより、潜在的な買いチャンスや売りチャンスを示します。 3. リスク管理：EAにはリス
FREE
GA Paraboli SAR
Osama Echchakery
3.5 (2)
エキスパート
「GA Moving Average」（「GA 移動平均線」）は、移動平均線クロスオーバー戦略を用いたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）であり、完璧なトレード戦略を実現するための多くの設定が可能です。 「GA Moving Average」の中心コンセプトは、移動平均線インジケーターを利用して潜在的なトレード機会を特定することです。異なる移動平均線の相互作用を分析することで、このEAは市場での買いシグナルと売りシグナルを生成することを目指しています。 主な特徴とカスタマイズオプション： 1. 移動平均線のパラメーター：トレーダーは、短期と長期の移動平均線の特定の期間を設定できます。これにより、トレーディングスタイルや好みに合わせて柔軟に適応することができます。さまざまな市場条件や時間枠に対応することが可能です。 2. クロスシグナルの生成：EAは、短期移動平均線が長期移動平均線を上回ると買いシグナルが生成され、短期移動平均線が長期移動平均線を下回ると売りシグナルが生成されるよう監視します。これにより、潜在的な買いチャンスや売りチャンスを示します。 3. リスク管理：EAにはリス
FREE
Jesus
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
Hello, traders!  I am  Jesus , the ultimate Gold trading machine . My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on XAUUSD . Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the Gold market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in gold trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends,  Jesus  is here
GA Stochastic Oscillator
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
「GA Moving Average」（「GA 移動平均線」）は、移動平均線クロスオーバー戦略を用いたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）であり、完璧なトレード戦略を実現するための多くの設定が可能です。 「GA Moving Average」の中心コンセプトは、移動平均線インジケーターを利用して潜在的なトレード機会を特定することです。異なる移動平均線の相互作用を分析することで、このEAは市場での買いシグナルと売りシグナルを生成することを目指しています。 主な特徴とカスタマイズオプション： 1. 移動平均線のパラメーター：トレーダーは、短期と長期の移動平均線の特定の期間を設定できます。これにより、トレーディングスタイルや好みに合わせて柔軟に適応することができます。さまざまな市場条件や時間枠に対応することが可能です。 2. クロスシグナルの生成：EAは、短期移動平均線が長期移動平均線を上回ると買いシグナルが生成され、短期移動平均線が長期移動平均線を下回ると売りシグナルが生成されるよう監視します。これにより、潜在的な買いチャンスや売りチャンスを示します。 3. リスク管理：EAにはリス
FREE
Jesus GBPUSD
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
Hello, traders!  I am  Jesus , the ultimate  GBP  trading machine . My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on  GBPUSD . Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the GBPUSD market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in GPBUSD trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends,  Jesus  i
Stochastic Oscillator PROject mt5
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Stochastic Oscillator PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Stochastic Oscillator indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Stochastic
GA Single Moving Average
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
「GA Moving Average」（「GA 移動平均線」）は、移動平均線クロスオーバー戦略を用いたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）であり、完璧なトレード戦略を実現するための多くの設定が可能です。 「GA Moving Average」の中心コンセプトは、移動平均線インジケーターを利用して潜在的なトレード機会を特定することです。異なる移動平均線の相互作用を分析することで、このEAは市場での買いシグナルと売りシグナルを生成することを目指しています。 主な特徴とカスタマイズオプション： 1. 移動平均線のパラメーター：トレーダーは、短期と長期の移動平均線の特定の期間を設定できます。これにより、トレーディングスタイルや好みに合わせて柔軟に適応することができます。さまざまな市場条件や時間枠に対応することが可能です。 2. クロスシグナルの生成：EAは、短期移動平均線が長期移動平均線を上回ると買いシグナルが生成され、短期移動平均線が長期移動平均線を下回ると売りシグナルが生成されるよう監視します。これにより、潜在的な買いチャンスや売りチャンスを示します。 3. リスク管理：EAにはリス
FREE
Last Hope MT4
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
私の個人的なベスト 30 EA の 1 つである Last Hope EA を紹介します。トレード方法を変革する画期的な MQL4 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 5年以上の取引経験を持つ私が愛情を込めて開発しました。 重要！ 推奨ペア: EURCHF、EURUSD、USDCHF、GBPCAD、EURCAD のみのプロモーション価格     50ドル ！価格はすぐに 100 USD に上がり、その後 10 回購入するごとに 50 USD ずつ上がります。 この EA には説明は必要ありません。ご自身で EA をテストして結果を確認してください。 安全な 受動的収入と長期投資をポートフォリオに追加するのに良い選択です。 推奨事項: 通貨ペア: EURCHF 期間: H1 最低入金額 : $100 アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、または低スプレッドの Razor。 重要: 最良の結果を得るには、LOW SPREAD アカウントを使用することが非常に重要です。 仕様: 貿易 EURCHF グリッド、ヘッジ、または複数のオープントレードは使用しません 最大オープントレードは1つだけ
Tweezer Bottom GA
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
The Tweezer Bottom candlestick pattern is formed by two candles. Here’s how to identify the Tweezer Bottom candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish The second candle is bullish The lows from both candles should be pretty much at the same level This 2-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are starting to take control. When a Tweezer Bott
Three Outside Up GA
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
The Three Outside Up candlestick pattern is formed by three candles. Here’s how to identify the Three Outside Up candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish and small The second candle is bullish and engulfs the first one completely The third candle is bullish and closes above the other ones This 3-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are
Bullish Counterattack Line GA
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
The Bullish Counterattack Line candlestick pattern is formed by two candles. Here’s how to identify the Bullish Counterattack candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish and big The second candle is bullish and small There’s a gap between the close of the first candle and the open of the second candle They both close at the same level This 2-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a
MA crossover PROject
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
Unlock the potential of automated trading with our state-of-the-art Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor (EA), designed to provide a seamless trading experience. This EA integrates robust filters and comprehensive settings, making it an ideal choice for traders of all experience levels. $32  (3 copy left) next price $99 Key Features and Benefits: Full Control Over Your Trading : No Martingale, Hedging, or Grid : Ensures a safe trading approach without risky strategies. Easy Installation : Ge
RSI PROject MT5
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
Discover the full potential of automated trading with RSI PROject, our cutting-edge MT5 Expert Advisor (EA). This sophisticated tool is designed to streamline your trading journey, offering a user-friendly interface combined with powerful filters and in-depth customization options. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, RSI PROject adapts to your needs, helping you optimize strategies and make informed decisions with confidence. $32  (3 copy left) next price $99 Key Features and Benef
Parabolic SAR PROject
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Parabolic SAR PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Parabolic SAR indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Parabolic SAR PROject EA ad
ADX PROject
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   ADX PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used ADX indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the ADX PROject EA adapts seamlessly to various mar
MACD Project
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
Unlock the full potential of trading with MACD PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool based on the popular MACD indicator. The EA is designed with robust filters, allowing traders to manage risks through flexible settings like lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. It offers multiple trend confirmation options and trailing stop methods, making it suitable for diverse market conditions. Price : $32 (3 copies left), Next: $99 Full Control Over Your Tra
Bollinger Bands PROject
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Bollinger Bands indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Bollinger Bands PROject EA adap
Fibonacci Retracement Assistant
Osama Echchakery
ユーティリティ
Maximize your trading efficiency with the Fibonacci Retracement Assistant for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool automates the process of setting Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders as soon as you draw your Fibonacci retracement levels. Designed for traders seeking precision and speed, it eliminates the manual effort of order placement, letting you focus on market analysis. Key Features: Automatic Order Placement : Instantly set Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders when you drag Fibonacci retracement leve
CandleFibo Pro
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
Unlock the power of automated trading with the Fully Automated Fibonacci Retracement EA for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor dynamically identifies Fibonacci retracement levels and places trades based on candle formations—completely hands-free. Designed to simplify your trading process, it ensures accurate and timely execution without the need for constant monitoring. Key Features: Automated Trade Execution : The EA automatically analyzes Fibonacci retracement levels and enters trades based on
Hammer PROject
Osama Echchakery
エキスパート
The Hammer candlestick pattern is formed by one single candle. Here’s how to identify the Hammer candlestick pattern: The candle has a small body The wick at the bottom must be big compared to the body At the top, it should have no wick, or be very small The color of the body doesn’t matter This 1-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are star
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信