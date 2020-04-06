Cyberia Pro Sc

CYBERIA PRO SCALPER

Contact me privately after purchase to receive the optimized set files with the best settings!

CYBERIA PRO 3.8 – Launch Offer and Pricing

Introductory price: $400 for the first 5 buyers - 3/5 Last two copies of Cyberia at $400 before the price increases to $600.
Then $600 for the next 10 buyers
Followed by $800 for the next 10 buyers
Subsequent pricing will be adjusted according to market conditions and product maturity

Product Overview

CYBERIA PRO 3.8 is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered to operate in real-time market conditions leveraging state-of-the-art algorithms. It integrates multi-timeframe tick data analysis, dynamic volatility adaptation, momentum confirmation, and sophisticated risk and money management systems to navigate complex market environments efficiently.

Critical Notice: Backtesting Limitations and Live Trading Focus

CYBERIA PRO 3.8 is a tick-based scalping EA designed exclusively for live market conditions. Backtest results have extremely limited validity and cannot accurately represent real trading performance.

The strategy employed by CYBERIA PRO 3.8 depends on real-time tick velocity, spread fluctuations, and complex market microstructures which cannot be accurately replicated in backtesting environments.

Traditional backtests inherently fail to model:

  • Exact tick arrival speeds and sequences

  • Dynamic and instantaneous spread changes

  • Real-time slippage and order execution latency

  • True market conditions under volatility

Because MT5's Strategy Tester cannot provide the precise tick timing, velocity data, and execution conditions that the live market delivers, backtesting this EA will produce unreliable and often misleading results. Our focus is not on producing perfect equity curves from historical data but on demonstrating consistent, robust live trading results through our 24/5 streaming service.

This EA is built for live trading, not for backtesting.

Technical Features and Parameters

Market Analysis and Signal Generation

  • Real tick data buffer dynamically updated for multi-timeframe analysis

  • Tick velocity filters define minimum and maximum tick speeds to qualify trade signals

  • Momentum confirmation using configurable tick counts within rolling buffers

  • Volatility multipliers adjust trading distances, tuning sensitivity dynamically

Risk and Money Management

  • Adaptive lot sizing based on account balance and risk configuration

  • Risk management incorporates stop loss ranges configurable from 800 to 3000 pips with volatility-based adjustment factors

  • Averaging trades use smart distance calculations scaled by market volatility to avoid premature drawdowns

  • Maximum order limits and cooldown periods help contain risk exposure

Order Execution and Management

  • Configurable order fill types and rounding digits for granularity control

  • Separate BUY and SELL operation modes enable dual-strategy management

  • Advanced trailing stops with four modes ranging from conservative to progressive protection

  • ATR-based dynamic stop loss and breakeven triggers optimize exits

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation refines exit timing to reduce false triggers

Filtering and Market Adaptation

  • Spread filters exclude high and unstable spread conditions

  • Optional news event blocks avoid trading during major economic events

  • Trading session management ensures operation only in preferred time windows

Customizable Settings Include:

  • Manual or automatic spread checking

  • Reverse signal mode for countertrend operations

  • Dynamic and manual take profit and stop loss settings

  • Trading hour control including automatic and user-defined closing protocols

  • Commission and swap considerations in position sizing and risk calculations

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments carries substantial risk and can result in the loss of all invested capital. Past performance, including live trading results shown via the streaming service, does not guarantee future performance. Users must fully understand these risks and evaluate their investment objectives accordingly before using CYBERIA PRO 3.8.


