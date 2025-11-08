Cyberia Pro Sc

CYBERIA PRO SCALPER

Contact me privately after purchase to receive the optimized set files with the best settings!

CYBERIA PRO 3.8 – Launch Offer and Pricing

Introductory price: $400 for the first 5 buyers - 3/5 Last two copies of Cyberia at $400 before the price increases to $600.
Then $600 for the next 10 buyers
Followed by $800 for the next 10 buyers
Subsequent pricing will be adjusted according to market conditions and product maturity

Product Overview

CYBERIA PRO 3.8 is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered to operate in real-time market conditions leveraging state-of-the-art algorithms. It integrates multi-timeframe tick data analysis, dynamic volatility adaptation, momentum confirmation, and sophisticated risk and money management systems to navigate complex market environments efficiently.

Critical Notice: Backtesting Limitations and Live Trading Focus

CYBERIA PRO 3.8 is a tick-based scalping EA designed exclusively for live market conditions. Backtest results have extremely limited validity and cannot accurately represent real trading performance.

The strategy employed by CYBERIA PRO 3.8 depends on real-time tick velocity, spread fluctuations, and complex market microstructures which cannot be accurately replicated in backtesting environments.

Traditional backtests inherently fail to model:

  • Exact tick arrival speeds and sequences

  • Dynamic and instantaneous spread changes

  • Real-time slippage and order execution latency

  • True market conditions under volatility

Because MT5's Strategy Tester cannot provide the precise tick timing, velocity data, and execution conditions that the live market delivers, backtesting this EA will produce unreliable and often misleading results. Our focus is not on producing perfect equity curves from historical data but on demonstrating consistent, robust live trading results through our 24/5 streaming service.

This EA is built for live trading, not for backtesting.

Technical Features and Parameters

Market Analysis and Signal Generation

  • Real tick data buffer dynamically updated for multi-timeframe analysis

  • Tick velocity filters define minimum and maximum tick speeds to qualify trade signals

  • Momentum confirmation using configurable tick counts within rolling buffers

  • Volatility multipliers adjust trading distances, tuning sensitivity dynamically

Risk and Money Management

  • Adaptive lot sizing based on account balance and risk configuration

  • Risk management incorporates stop loss ranges configurable from 800 to 3000 pips with volatility-based adjustment factors

  • Averaging trades use smart distance calculations scaled by market volatility to avoid premature drawdowns

  • Maximum order limits and cooldown periods help contain risk exposure

Order Execution and Management

  • Configurable order fill types and rounding digits for granularity control

  • Separate BUY and SELL operation modes enable dual-strategy management

  • Advanced trailing stops with four modes ranging from conservative to progressive protection

  • ATR-based dynamic stop loss and breakeven triggers optimize exits

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation refines exit timing to reduce false triggers

Filtering and Market Adaptation

  • Spread filters exclude high and unstable spread conditions

  • Optional news event blocks avoid trading during major economic events

  • Trading session management ensures operation only in preferred time windows

Customizable Settings Include:

  • Manual or automatic spread checking

  • Reverse signal mode for countertrend operations

  • Dynamic and manual take profit and stop loss settings

  • Trading hour control including automatic and user-defined closing protocols

  • Commission and swap considerations in position sizing and risk calculations

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments carries substantial risk and can result in the loss of all invested capital. Past performance, including live trading results shown via the streaming service, does not guarantee future performance. Users must fully understand these risks and evaluate their investment objectives accordingly before using CYBERIA PRO 3.8.


제작자의 제품 더 보기
Cyberdyne System
Giordan Cogotti
5 (2)
Experts
The  Christmas Offer:  ~~First 5 Copies @ $199~~ [SOLD OUT] Next 5 Copies @ $349 (Still 65% OFF from the final price of $999) Status: Only 5 copies left at this tier! 0/5 REAL TIME PERFOMANCE:  CYBERDYNE SYSTEM V11 5K Cyberdyne System - Institutional-Grade Autonomous AI Trading Intelligence The evolution of algorithmic trading has followed distinct phases: from rigid rule-based systems dominant in early retail EAs, to the integration of adaptive machine learning first explored by institutional
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
AlphaTradeBot Breakout EA
Giordan Cogotti
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaTradeBot Breakout EA II - Mastering Breakout Trading on XAUUSD 5M Chart    Best Set :   LINK Description: Unleash the power of precision with the AlphaTradeBot Breakout EA II, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to elevate your Forex trading experience. Developed by seasoned programmers, this EA is your gateway to mastering breakout strategies, especially tailored for the XAUUSD 5-minute chart. Breakout Strategy Mastery: Sophisticated Breakout Analysis: The AlphaTradeBot Breakou
Gold Prophet X
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
IMPORTANT: THE STRATEGY IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION ONLY, NO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE USED. DON'T BE FOOLED BECAUSE ALL THESE STRATEGIES IN VOICE CURRENTLY IS NOT FEASIBLE TO MAKE THEM WORK ON MT4/MT5 WITHOUT AN EXTERNAL CONNECTION TO AN EXTERNAL DATA SOURCE WITH IMPORTANT CALCULATION CAPACITY, THIS THING IS UNDERSTANDABLE EVEN BY A CHILD Use the preset in the comments for XAUUSD You can adapt the settings for any underlying you want, other sets will also be published later Prepare for a New Era of
Nexus Triangulum
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
Nexus Triangulum Operational Configuration Attach to any EUR/USD chart (any timeframe; M1/M5 recommended) Monitors three currency pairs simultaneously: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Minimum account balance: $500 Account type recommendation: ECN/Raw Spread accounts for optimal execution Performance Validation All backtesting used these core parameters for consistent results: Lot Size per 1000: 0.5 Profit multiplier: 1.5 Arbitrage Methodology The EA executes pure triangular arbitrage using: Synthe
