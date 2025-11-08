Cyberia Pro Sc

------ CYBERIA PRO LIVE YOUTUBE STREAM------

- Only 5 spots available at $587!

Next price increase to $787 after first 5 buyers



CYBERIA PRO 3.8 - The Truth About Algorithmic Trading Revealed

FINALLY - An EA That Performs in REAL Trading, Not Just Backtests!

The Revolution in Algorithmic Trading is Here

For years, the trading industry has been dominated by "backtest heroes" - EAs that show spectacular historical performance but fail miserably in live markets. These systems are carefully curve-fitted to past data, optimized to look perfect in tests but completely unprepared for real-world conditions.

THE TRUTH ABOUT BACKTESTS

Let's be perfectly clear: we COULD easily show you parabolic backtest curves with millions of euros in profits. We COULD present perfectly smooth equity curves that look too good to be true. But we won't. Why? Because those results are meaningless in live trading. The parameters that create those "perfect" backtests inevitably fail when faced with real market conditions, execution delays, and psychological factors.

CYBERIA PRO 3.8 CHANGES EVERYTHING

We've thrown out the old rulebook. Instead of optimizing for impressive backtests, we built an EA designed for one thing only: CONSISTENT LIVE PERFORMANCE.





Why Our Approach is Radically Different

Transparency Over False Promises

While others show you cherry-picked backtests and hypothetical results, we provide something no one else dares: 24/5 LIVE STREAMING on YouTube. Watch the EA trade in real-time, with real money, under real market conditions. No edits, no cuts, no excuses.

Real Parameters for Real Markets

The parameters you see are deliberately set for live market robustness, not backtest optimization. We don't "curve-fit" our settings to historical data. Instead, we've created an adaptive system that responds to actual market conditions as they happen.

The Backtest Deception - Why We're Different

Most EAs are designed to look amazing in backtests because that's what sells. But this creates a dangerous illusion:

Over-optimized parameters that work only in specific historical conditions

False confidence from seeing perfect historical equity curves

Inevitable failure when market conditions change (which they always do)

CYBERIA PRO 3.8 uses parameters that might not look "perfect" in backtests because they're designed for the messy, unpredictable reality of live trading.

Witness Real Performance - 24/5 Live Stream

We're the ONLY provider brave enough to show our EA trading live, continuously, on YouTube. What you see is exactly what you get:

Real trades in real time with real money

No editing or selective showing - continuous streaming

Transparent performance - watch drawdowns and recoveries as they happen

Live parameter adjustments based on actual market behavior

Advanced Features Built for Live Markets

Adaptive Intelligence

The system continuously analyzes market conditions and adjusts its behavior accordingly. Unlike static systems that work until market dynamics change, CYBERIA PRO evolves with the markets.

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

Uses primary, secondary, and tertiary timeframe analysis to ensure high-probability entries, avoiding false signals that plague simpler systems.

Intelligent Risk Management

Dynamic position sizing based on account balance and volatility

Advanced trailing stops with multiple operation modes

Smart averaging that considers available price range

Comprehensive drawdown and margin protection

---LIMITED TIME LAUNCH OFFER---

Initial Launch Price: $587

For the first 5 buyers only - this is a strictly limited launch offer

Price Increase Schedule:

First 5 buyers: $587

Next 10 buyers: $787

Following 10 buyers: $987

Then stabilizing at market-appropriate prices for a high-performance EA of this caliber

This is a ONE-TIME opportunity to acquire CYBERIA PRO 3.8 at these ground-floor prices. Each price tier is strictly limited to 5/10 buyers only.

📋 POST-PURCHASE SUPPORT

After your purchase, you'll receive:

Optimized Parameter Sets for different market conditions

Comprehensive User Manual explaining all features and settings

Direct Support for setup assistance

Why Choose CYBERIA PRO 3.8?

Proven Live Performance

Don't rely on historical simulations. Watch the system perform in real-time on our 24/5 YouTube stream. See how it handles actual market conditions, spreads, and execution.

No More Guesswork

The parameters are tuned for live market robustness. While they might not produce "galactic" backtest results, they're designed to survive and profit in the real world.

Complete Transparency

We hide nothing. Watch the live stream, see the trades, monitor the performance. This isn't another "black box" system with suspiciously perfect historical results.

Join the Trading Revolution

Stop falling for backtest fantasies. Join the growing community of traders who've moved beyond historical optimization to real-world performance.

Watch our 24/5 live stream on YouTube and see for yourself how CYBERIA PRO 3.8 handles live market conditions. Witness the trades as they happen, see the risk management in action, and understand why we're confident enough to show our system working in real-time.

The Future of Algorithmic Trading Isn't in the Past - It's Live, Transparent, and Available Now.

- Only 5 spots available at $587!

Next price increase to $787 after first 5 buyers

CYBERIA PRO 3.8 - Trading Truth in a World of Backtest Fiction.