Nexus Triangulum

Operational Configuration

  • Attach to any EUR/USD chart (any timeframe; M1/M5 recommended)

  • Monitors three currency pairs simultaneously: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP

  • Minimum account balance: $500

  • Account type recommendation: ECN/Raw Spread accounts for optimal execution

Performance Validation
All backtesting used these core parameters for consistent results:

  • Lot Size per 1000: 0.5

  • Profit multiplier: 1.5

Arbitrage Methodology
The EA executes pure triangular arbitrage using:

  1. Synthetic Pricing: Calculates implied EUR/GBP rate via EUR/USD ÷ GBP/USD

  2. Deviation Detection: Compares synthetic vs. market EUR/GBP prices

  3. Dynamic Thresholds: Triggers trades only when deviations exceed real-time spread-adjusted values

Execution Sequence

  1. Opportunity Identification (per-tick analysis):

    • Minimum deviation: 0.5 points

    • Integrated spread buffer for execution costs

    • Safety multiplier: 1.5x

  2. Atomic Trade Execution (<0.3 ms synchronization):

    Condition EUR/USD GBP/USD EUR/GBP
    EUR/GBP Overvalued Sell Buy Buy
    EUR/GBP Undervalued Buy Sell Sell

    Volume calculation:
    (Balance / 10,000) × LotSizePerThousand × (1 + OpportunityFactor)

  3. Position Management:

    • Unique trade group identifiers

    • Group Take Profit: +10 points

    • Group Stop Loss: -50 points

    • 24-hour maximum trade duration

    • Automatic Friday close

Technical Specifications

  • Dynamic Threshold Adjustment: Increases minimum deviation during high volatility

  • Broker Optimizations

    Risk Management

    • Three-layer protection (TP/SL/time-based exit)

    • Maximum observed drawdown: 12.4% (2024 live testing)

    Important Notice
    Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Always test in demo environment before live deployment.



