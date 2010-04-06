ADX Histogram Indicator

The ADX  Histogram is a modern and visual upgrade of the classic Average Directional Index (ADX).
It transforms the standard ADX and DI+ / DI– values into a color-coded histogram, making trend analysis much clearer and faster.

 Key Features:

  • Histogram with four states:

    •  Blue = Normal Buy Trend

    • Green = Strong Buy Trend

    •  Orange = Normal Sell Trend

    •  Red = Strong Sell Trend

    • Automatic strength detection: uses the ADX line to separate “normal” vs. “strong” signals.

  •  Fully customizable: ADX period and strength threshold can be adjusted to match your strategy.

  •  Works in a separate window for better visibility.

  •  Compatible with Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Crypto.

How to Use:

  1. Blue/Green histograms = bullish dominance (DI+ > DI–).

    • Green = strong buying pressure confirmed by ADX above threshold.

  2. Orange/Red histograms = bearish dominance (DI– > DI+).

    • Red = strong selling pressure confirmed by ADX above threshold.

  3. Combine with price action, support/resistance, or other indicators for best results.

 Benefits for Traders:

  • Clear visualization of trend direction and strength.

  • Great for trend-following strategies and breakout trading.

  • Helps avoid false signals by filtering weak trends.

  • Easy to read at a glance – no need to analyze multiple lines.









