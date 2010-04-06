ADX Histogram Indicator
- Индикаторы
- Thiago Pereira Pinho
- Версия: 1.0
The ADX Histogram is a modern and visual upgrade of the classic Average Directional Index (ADX).
It transforms the standard ADX and DI+ / DI– values into a color-coded histogram, making trend analysis much clearer and faster.
Key Features:
Histogram with four states:
Blue = Normal Buy Trend
Green = Strong Buy Trend
Orange = Normal Sell Trend
Red = Strong Sell Trend
Automatic strength detection: uses the ADX line to separate “normal” vs. “strong” signals.
Fully customizable: ADX period and strength threshold can be adjusted to match your strategy.
Works in a separate window for better visibility.
Compatible with Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Crypto.
How to Use:
Blue/Green histograms = bullish dominance (DI+ > DI–).
Green = strong buying pressure confirmed by ADX above threshold.
Orange/Red histograms = bearish dominance (DI– > DI+).
Red = strong selling pressure confirmed by ADX above threshold.
Combine with price action, support/resistance, or other indicators for best results.
Benefits for Traders:
Clear visualization of trend direction and strength.
Great for trend-following strategies and breakout trading.
Helps avoid false signals by filtering weak trends.
Easy to read at a glance – no need to analyze multiple lines.