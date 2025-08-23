ADX Histogram Indicator

The ADX  Histogram is a modern and visual upgrade of the classic Average Directional Index (ADX).
It transforms the standard ADX and DI+ / DI– values into a color-coded histogram, making trend analysis much clearer and faster.

✨ Key Features:

  • 📊 Histogram with four states:

    • 🔵 Blue = Normal Buy Trend

    • 🟢 Green = Strong Buy Trend

    • 🟠 Orange = Normal Sell Trend

    • 🔴 Red = Strong Sell Trend

  • Automatic strength detection: uses the ADX line to separate “normal” vs. “strong” signals.

  • 🔧 Fully customizable: ADX period and strength threshold can be adjusted to match your strategy.

  • 📉 Works in a separate window for better visibility.

  • 🔍 Compatible with Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Crypto.

📊 How to Use:

  1. Blue/Green histograms = bullish dominance (DI+ > DI–).

    • Green = strong buying pressure confirmed by ADX above threshold.

  2. Orange/Red histograms = bearish dominance (DI– > DI+).

    • Red = strong selling pressure confirmed by ADX above threshold.

  3. Combine with price action, support/resistance, or other indicators for best results.

🚀 Benefits for Traders:

  • Clear visualization of trend direction and strength.

  • Great for trend-following strategies and breakout trading.

  • Helps avoid false signals by filtering weak trends.

  • Easy to read at a glance – no need to analyze multiple lines.


Prodotti consigliati
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicatori
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicatori
Versione MT4  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce la corretta struttura a onde del mercato, e i livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-assistente
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicatori
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicatori
SimSim Arrow Momentum è un indicatore "Momentum" standard, ma in versione freccia. Versione per MetaTrader 4 I parametri dell'indicatore sono simili a quelli standard, più un parametro aggiuntivo Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Deviazioni a partire dal valore 100. È possibile modificare il livello dell'indicatore 100, più e meno. L'indicatore genera un segnale quando il prezzo attraversa la linea di livello = 100 +- Delta. Abilita "CONTROL DEAL" per l'operazione e le negoziazioni basate sul segnale del
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicatori
Descrizione generale Questo indicatore è una versione avanzata del classico Donchian Channel , arricchita con funzioni operative per il trading reale. Oltre alle tre linee tipiche (massimo, minimo e linea centrale), il sistema rileva i breakout e li segnala graficamente con frecce sul grafico, mostrando solo la linea opposta alla direzione del trend per semplificare la lettura. L’indicatore include: Segnali visivi : frecce colorate al breakout Notifiche automatiche : popup, push e email Filtro R
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicatori
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicatori
L'indicatore di prezzo e volume WAPV per MT5 fa parte del set di strumenti (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) e (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume). L'indicatore di prezzo e volume WAPV per MT5 è stato creato per semplificare la visualizzazione del movimento del volume sul grafico in modo intuitivo. Con esso puoi osservare i momenti di picco del volume e i momenti in cui il mercato non ha interesse professionale Identifica i momenti in cui il mercato si muove per inerzia e non per movimento di "denaro
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicatori
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
ZigZag with Fibonacci
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Indicatori
This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves. A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag. A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave. Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves. Parameters: Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles Deviation: Amount of
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicatori
Una delle sequenze numeriche è chiamata "Sequenza di incendi boschivi". È stata riconosciuta come una delle nuove sequenze più belle. La sua caratteristica principale è che questa sequenza evita andamenti lineari, anche quelli più brevi. È questa proprietà che ha costituito la base di questo indicatore. Quando si analizza una serie temporale finanziaria, questo indicatore cerca di rifiutare tutte le possibili opzioni di tendenza. E solo se fallisce, riconosce la presenza di una tendenza e dà il
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicatori
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicatori
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Segmented Volume MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicatori
L'indicatore MT5 Segmented Volume è stato creato per facilitare coloro che fanno trading utilizzando l'analisi dei prezzi e dei volumi, VSA, VPA, metodo Wyckoff e Smart Money System. Il volume segmentato funziona su qualsiasi mercato (Crypto, CFD, Forex, Futures, Azioni...) e funziona in qualsiasi momento del grafico. Guarda quanto è facile la tua interpretazione: #Green: Volume molto più alto della media del mercato #Rosa scuro: volume più grande della media #Blu: volume normale positivo #Rosso
US30NinjaMT5
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicatori
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
Heiken Ashi Smoothed New
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicatori
This indicator is the same as the popular Heiken Ashi Smoothed. The Heikin Ashi indicator for MetaTrader 5 already exists, but it has two disadvantages: It paints the candles not accurate. It's not possible to change the candle width. See also Heikin Ashi in MQL5 Code Base . In this version there are no such disadvantages.
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (6)
Indicatori
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Tradin
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Indicatori
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
FREE
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicatori
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
SMC Drawing tool
Yue Li
Utilità
Due to limitations in MetaTrader 5, this indicator cannot be run in the Strategy Tester. To see it in action, you can download the demo version. SMC Drawing Tool User Guide Function Overview The SMC Drawing Tool is a professional technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a variety of drawing tools, a smart labeling system, and supports multi-timeframe display and chart synchronization features. Main Functions Drawing Tools Trendline (Q key): Draws trendlines and adds labels.
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicatori
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicatori
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicatori
Gold Stuff mt5 è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazioni e un bonus personale!   I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato.    IMPOSTAZIONI
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Entry Sniper – Dashboard ATR Multi-Timeframe per Scalping e Swing Trading sull’Oro Gold Entry Sniper è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che offre segnali di acquisto/vendita precisi per XAUUSD e altri strumenti, basato sulla logica ATR Trailing Stop e l' analisi multi-timeframe . Caratteristiche e Vantaggi Analisi Multi-Timeframe – Visualizza trend su M1, M5, M15 in un'unica dashboard. Trailing Stop Basato su ATR – Stop dinamici che si adattano alla volatilità. Dashboard Professional
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicatori
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator è un Assistente di Direzione di Mercato e Strategia Multi-timeframe basato sull'IA. La performance nel trading consiste nel comprendere il mercato come fanno i professionisti. Questo è esattamente ciò che offre il RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Ottieni insight di livello istituzionale con analisi di trend, sentiment e macro driven dall'IA esterna a MQL5 , personalizzata per il tuo stile di trading. Dopo l'acquisto, per ottenere il Manuale Utente: 1. pubblica un commento per ri
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Canale Trading Tools su MQL5 : unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Questo indicatore traccia zone di rilevamento del breakout, denominate “Smart Breakout Channels”, basate sul movimento dei prezzi normalizzato per la volatilità. Queste zone sono visualizzate come box dinamici con overlay di volume. Lo strumento rileva range temporanei di ac
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicatori
Nuova generazione di zone di domanda e offerta automatizzate. Algoritmo nuovo e innovativo che funziona su qualsiasi grafico. Tutte le zone vengono create dinamicamente in base all'azione dei prezzi del mercato. DUE TIPI DI AVVISI --> 1) QUANDO IL PREZZO RAGGIUNGE UNA ZONA 2) QUANDO SI FORMA UNA NUOVA ZONA Non ottieni un altro indicatore inutile. Ottieni una strategia di trading completa con risultati comprovati.     Nuove caratteristiche:     Avvisi quando il prezzo raggiunge la zona di
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.86 (7)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
Altri dall’autore
Tick Volume Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
A professional order flow and volume analysis tool that tracks real-time tick dominance between buyers and sellers, highlighting strength, weakness, and absorption zones through dynamic histogram layers . Unlike traditional tick volume indicators, this tool introduces a multi-layer system with variable thickness, providing an intuitive view of market aggression and absorption directly on the chart. Key Features: Real-time tick tracking : counts bullish and bearish ticks during the current c
Indicador Fimathe
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (3)
Indicatori
Fimathe Indicator The   Fimathe Indicator   is a tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify support, resistance, neutral zones, and price channels. It features an interactive interface for drawing and managing support and resistance levels, generating take-profit channels and neutral zones, and providing visual and sound alerts for breakouts. Key Features Support and Resistance Lines: Dynamic and draggable lines to identify key levels. Reference Channel: Creates a channel between su
FREE
Tick Volume
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
Indicatori
Professional Tick Volume Indicator with Strength & Absorption Detection Enhance your trading strategy with the   TickVolumeMedian   indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to analyze tick volume dynamics with precision. This advanced tool helps identify strong buying/selling pressure, absorption patterns, and volume-based market structure shifts. Key Features:   Visual Strength Detection   – Distinguishes between   strong   and   absorbed   moves using histogram colors.   Smart Volume Classi
DTK Scalping Panel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Utilità
A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders. Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy , it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart. Key Features: ️ Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom). One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes. Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions wit
FREE
Keltner Channels Modern
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
The Keltner Channel Pro is a modern and enhanced version of the classic Keltner Channel , designed for traders who want to identify trends, reversals, and overbought/oversold zones with greater accuracy. Built with EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and ATR (Average True Range) , this indicator automatically adapts to market volatility, providing dynamic channels that help filter noise and improve trade timing. Key Features: Main channel (upper, middle, and lower) based on EMA + ATR. Opt
FREE
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
CMF Scalping
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
Dynamic CMF Calculation: Customize the period for the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) to fine-tune your analysis and maximize signal precision. Intuitive Color-Coded Alerts: Instantly interpret market conditions with clear visual cues: Green Alert: Indicates the Overbought zone – signaling a potential selling opportunity. Red Alert: Indicates the Oversold zone – suggesting a potential buying opportunity. Gray Alert: Represents the Neutral zone – a signal to wait for a confirmed trend or re
Volume Compair Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
It allows traders to better understand the balance between buying and selling pressure, providing clear visual signals for potential reversals and breakouts . Key Features: Cumulative Delta Volume : separates buying and selling pressure in real time. Median Buy & Sell Volume lines : highlight equilibrium zones in order flow. Volume Velocity Factor : adjusts delta strength based on sudden volume changes. Smart MFI Alerts : automatic buy/sell arrows appear when Money Flow Index (MFI)
CMF Scalping Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
Dynamic CMF Calculation: Customize the period for the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) to fine-tune your analysis and maximize signal precision. Intuitive Color-Coded Alerts: Instantly interpret market conditions with clear visual cues: Green Alert: Indicates the Overbought zone – signaling a potential selling opportunity. Red Alert: Indicates the Oversold zone – suggesting a potential buying opportunity. Gray Alert: Represents the Neutral zone – a signal to wait for a confirmed trend or re
Market Profile TPO Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
The MarketProfileTPO indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to bring the Market Profile concept, based on Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis , directly onto your main chart window. This indicator calculates and displays the price distribution over a specified period, highlighting key areas of market activity and concentration. It is particularly optimized for high-volatility instruments like NAS100, US30, and XAUUSD when used on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe, offering a detailed
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
The   Real Flow Defense Levels   indicator is a proprietary tool designed to identify and plot   significant, high-conviction price zones   directly onto your main trading chart. It uses a dynamic, volume-based analysis to determine where the market has previously demonstrated the   strongest defense or concentration of activity . These plotted lines serve as   dynamic support and resistance levels , highlighting the prices where major participants are most likely to enter or defend their positi
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione