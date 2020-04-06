Fusion EA Master

https://youtu.be/U-tBtaEwaCk?si=yPZ0pFar0oyFq2SP

Fusion EA Master: The Confluence Trading Powerhouse

The price of Fusion EA Master is set to increase by 5% with every 10 copies sold.

Overview

Fusion EA Master is a highly versatile and robust Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Designed to navigate complex market conditions, Fusion EA Master utilizes a Confluence Strategy, combining technical indicators with advanced Price Action patterns and stringent risk management rules to identify high-probability trades.

This EA is not a simple grid or martingale system; it is built on a foundation of professional, trend-following analysis with built-in capital protection.

Core Features & Benefits

1. Intelligent Confluence Strategy

Fusion EA Master validates every trade using a strict multi-criteria checklist, ensuring market factors are aligned before entry:

  • Trend Confirmation: Uses two Moving Averages (Fast/Slow MA) to establish the primary trend direction.

  • Momentum Filter: Employs the MACD indicator to confirm strong momentum and potential turning points.

  • Dynamic Entry: Integrates the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) to pinpoint precise entry and exit levels.

  • Price Action Edge: Optionally uses Pin Bars, Engulfing, and Inside Bars for final confirmation, improving the quality of trade signals.

 2. Advanced Risk Management & Lot Sizing

Capital protection is paramount. Fusion EA Master offers flexible and secure money management options:

  • Adaptive Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on a percentage of the account balance and the Stop Loss distance (ATR-based or Fixed SL), guaranteeing consistent risk per trade.

  • Maximum Daily Loss: Set a strict daily drawdown limit ( MaxDailyLossPercent ). If reached, the EA stops trading for the day, protecting your capital from over-exposure.

  • Max Daily Trades: Limit the number of trades per day to avoid over-trading in choppy markets.

3. Dynamic Trade Management

The EA monitors open positions and dynamically adjusts their risk profile to lock in profits:

  • BreakEven Function: Moves the Stop Loss to a profitable level (BreakEvenStart + Buffer) once a certain profit target is achieved, eliminating risk.

  • Trailing Stop: Actively moves the Stop Loss to follow price action, protecting unrealized gains as the market moves in your favor.

 4. Time Filter Control

Optimize your trading by avoiding periods of low liquidity or high volatility:

  • Use the Time Filter input to define specific trading hours ( StartTradingTime / StopTradingTime ), ensuring the EA only trades when conditions are favorable for your strategy.

Optimized Parameters

The EA includes a wide range of customizable inputs to suit any trading style and asset:

  • Risk: Adjustable Risk Percentage per Trade and Max Daily Loss %.

  • SL/TP: Options for Fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit (in points) or dynamic ATR-based targets.

  • Indicators: Fully customizable MACD and Moving Average periods.

  • Price Action: Sensitivity settings for Pin Bar detection and activation of Engulfing/Inside Bar patterns.


