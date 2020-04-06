Fusion EA Master

https://youtu.be/U-tBtaEwaCk?si=yPZ0pFar0oyFq2SP

Fusion EA Master: The Confluence Trading Powerhouse

The price of Fusion EA Master is set to increase by 5% with every 10 copies sold.

Overview

Fusion EA Master is a highly versatile and robust Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Designed to navigate complex market conditions, Fusion EA Master utilizes a Confluence Strategy, combining technical indicators with advanced Price Action patterns and stringent risk management rules to identify high-probability trades.

This EA is not a simple grid or martingale system; it is built on a foundation of professional, trend-following analysis with built-in capital protection.

Core Features & Benefits

1. Intelligent Confluence Strategy

Fusion EA Master validates every trade using a strict multi-criteria checklist, ensuring market factors are aligned before entry:

  • Trend Confirmation: Uses two Moving Averages (Fast/Slow MA) to establish the primary trend direction.

  • Momentum Filter: Employs the MACD indicator to confirm strong momentum and potential turning points.

  • Dynamic Entry: Integrates the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) to pinpoint precise entry and exit levels.

  • Price Action Edge: Optionally uses Pin Bars, Engulfing, and Inside Bars for final confirmation, improving the quality of trade signals.

 2. Advanced Risk Management & Lot Sizing

Capital protection is paramount. Fusion EA Master offers flexible and secure money management options:

  • Adaptive Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on a percentage of the account balance and the Stop Loss distance (ATR-based or Fixed SL), guaranteeing consistent risk per trade.

  • Maximum Daily Loss: Set a strict daily drawdown limit ( MaxDailyLossPercent ). If reached, the EA stops trading for the day, protecting your capital from over-exposure.

  • Max Daily Trades: Limit the number of trades per day to avoid over-trading in choppy markets.

3. Dynamic Trade Management

The EA monitors open positions and dynamically adjusts their risk profile to lock in profits:

  • BreakEven Function: Moves the Stop Loss to a profitable level (BreakEvenStart + Buffer) once a certain profit target is achieved, eliminating risk.

  • Trailing Stop: Actively moves the Stop Loss to follow price action, protecting unrealized gains as the market moves in your favor.

 4. Time Filter Control

Optimize your trading by avoiding periods of low liquidity or high volatility:

  • Use the Time Filter input to define specific trading hours ( StartTradingTime / StopTradingTime ), ensuring the EA only trades when conditions are favorable for your strategy.

Optimized Parameters

The EA includes a wide range of customizable inputs to suit any trading style and asset:

  • Risk: Adjustable Risk Percentage per Trade and Max Daily Loss %.

  • SL/TP: Options for Fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit (in points) or dynamic ATR-based targets.

  • Indicators: Fully customizable MACD and Moving Average periods.

  • Price Action: Sensitivity settings for Pin Bar detection and activation of Engulfing/Inside Bar patterns.


Produtos recomendados
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Domínio Digital no XAUUSD Sinal ao vivo e monitoramento: Acompanhe o desempenho do sistema em tempo real na conta oficial: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promoção: Você pode receber o robô Cryon X-9000 de presente. Para detalhes e acesso, entre em contato diretamente. The Techno Deity é um ecossistema de trading de alta tecnologia para quem busca ordem estrutural no mercado de ouro. Utiliza um algoritmo de intuição digital para identificar zonas institucionais e deseq
Stabilized Funds EA
Albert Villar I Ortiz
Experts
Stabilized Funds EA   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor built for the  EURUSD  currency pair. Stabilized Funds EA   does   not use Martingale and Grid, All Trades are covered by  StopLoss  and  TakeProfit .  Stabilized Funds EA   only works in EURUSD currency pairs. Stabilized Funds EA   has been tested for more than  5 years  in   Strategy Tester   . ************************************************************************************************************************************************
CobWeb Ultimate Pro MT5
Abubakar Abu Saidu
Experts
Presentando o CobWeb Ultimate Pro: o Expert Advisor mais advanced and required for negociações de uma década Descrição: O CobWeb Ultimate Pro é o culminar de mais de 10 years de envolvimento de expert advisor e extensive experiência commercial. Este EA de ponta combina mais de 10 estratégias, cada uma meticulosamente projected and otimizada. Com uma variedade de sofisticadas técnicas de negociação e metodologias de analise, o CobWeb Ultimate Pro oferece aos traders uma vantagem incomparável no
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Yen Spike Chaser
Stephen Chukwuemeka Ajokubi
Experts
O Yen Spike Chaser é um Expert Advisor (EA) de nível profissional em negociação de um único e de um só período (H4) que visa captar grandes movimentos especificamente no USDJPY. Após 6 anos de negociação manual, decidi sistematizar a minha vantagem e o Yen Spike Chaser é uma delas, com regras simples e uma execução irrepreensível. Este EA utiliza algoritmos sofisticados para identificar oportunidades de negociação de alta probabilidade, mantendo uma interface amigável que até mesmo os traders m
Wabi Sabi
Marc Maina Mwangi
4.33 (3)
Experts
NTRODUÇÃO Wabi Sabi é um consultor especialista que trabalha em prazos altos e baixos. Em prazos de análise mais baixos, ele se comporta como um bot HFT e em prazos de análise mais altos, sua frequência de negociação reduz significativamente. INDICADORES Ele utiliza dois indicadores para entrar em negociações. Estes são o índice de Força Relativa (RSI) e as Bandas de Bollinger. Ele tem como alvo recuos de preço dentro das bandas superior e inferior das Bandas de Bollinger. Ele também tem com
FREE
Pips Sniper hunt
Shady Ahmed Ali Obda
Experts
This program works on the MT5 platform and on a time frame of 30 minutes, and the minimum deposit amount must be at least $ 3000 and achieve profits of up to 100% of the deposit amount and is compatible with most MT5 platforms and achieves the best results with the EUR/USD pair and therefore it is the best with this pair only One of the best programs for scalping traders fans
Monarch Scalper EA MT5
Alberto Boada
1 (1)
Experts
Monarch Scalper Elite Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249 Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions. The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user. System Features 1. Volatility Engine The EA in
BigBankSmc ICT Concept
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
BIGBANKSmc ICT CONCEPT PROP - Institutional Intelligence Meets Smart Money Architecture WHERE CENTRAL BANK LOGIC MEETS ALGORITHMIC PRECISION SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK ON SALE: $977.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES NEXT PRICE $9977.00 HURRY SYSTEM OVERVIEW BIGBNKSmc ICT CONEPT PROP represents the convergence of two dominant market paradigms: Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and Smart Money Concepts (SMC)—synthesized into a unified, autonomous trading framework that mirrors institutional or
Jesversal EA
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Experts
Aqui está a tradução para o português do documento: Documentação do Expert Advisor (EA) Universal Jesversal para MT5 Visão Geral Jesversal é um Expert Advisor (EA) universal avançado para MetaTrader 5, projetado para fornecer automação de trading sofisticada com integração de múltiplos sinais e estratégias complexas de gerenciamento de risco. Principais Características 1. Processamento de Sinais Multi-Indicadores Suporta até três indicadores diferentes simultaneamente Pode processar até 16 sinai
Grid Machine MT5
Ivan Grachev
4.05 (44)
Experts
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
PipFinite Trend Grid EA MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.75 (8)
Experts
The Official "GRID EA" Using  PipFinite Trend PRO A Smart Trend Following EA Using Trend PRO Indicator Signals In a Unique Grid Strategy. Trend Grid EA takes the signal of Trend PRO Indicator on the first trade then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. The innovative grid algorithm manages each position to ensure every basket is closed in a net positive profit. LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING Real account monitoring   https://t.me/pipfinite/997 Settings Used & Input Descriptions I
Carbon 2 EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Experts
Free for limited time Starting of Jan 2026 price return to 7777$ Carbon 2 EA – Grid-Based Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Carbon 2 EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 , designed to manage trades using a controlled grid recovery approach with user-defined parameters and transparent behavior. This product is intended for experienced traders who understand grid-based strategies and associated risks. Platform & Compatibility Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only) Account
FREE
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
Experts
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is a powerful and advanced trading expert advisor designed and built with confidence to help traders in the financial market. This expert advisor utilizes sophisticated algorithms and technical analysis to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute trades with precision. It is equipped with features such as trend detection, risk management, and customizable settings to cater to different trading styles and preferences. DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is suitable for
Ultra AI Pro
Smart Trading Robots Ltd
Experts
***Limited Launch Offer! Ultra AI Pro will be free to download for the first 50 users! After that we are going full price. All we ask in return is that you give us some feedback, review Ultra AI Pro and leave a comment.*** Ultra A.I Pro is a sophisticated trading bot tailored for assets with strong long-term holding potential and robust market growth fundamentals, typically associated with indices like NAS100, S&P 500, and others. Designed to operate daily, Ultra A.I Pro meticulously capitalizes
Blotter Pips
Peter C Anyamele
Experts
Blotter Pips EA Blotter Pips EA is a high-performance trading system designed to optimize your trading strategy with a focus on precision, simplicity, and profitability. Built with advanced algorithms and an emphasis on market adaptability, it provides a seamless trading experience, even for beginners. Key Features Plug and Play: With Blotter Pips EA, no complex setups are required. Simply attach it to your chart, configure a few parameters, and let the EA handle the rest. Optimized for the M5 T
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Hunting Cat Scalper MT5
Pak Hong Poon
5 (1)
Experts
Hunting Cat Scalper is a fully automated trading robot on mainly USDJPY. It well identifies potential breakout levels in certain price patterns and then trades along with the breakouts.  A FREE copy of Superdog Pro is gifted along with the purchase of Hunting Cat Scalper. Contact me for further details and conditions. Current Price: $349 --> (Next price $449)   Live signal: Set C (with trailing stop):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2231094 Main Features Identifies breakout levels in price pat
Dynamic Volatility Breakout
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA – Precision Trading for MetaTrader 5 Unleash the power of breakout trading with the Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by Shi Xiong, this fully automated EA captures high-probability breakout opportunities driven by market volatility, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal effort. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it offers robust risk management and seamles
Prism Smart
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Smart High Performance V12.45 - API Enhanced Complete Edition Professional Trading System with Real-Time Intelligence 37 Independent Strategies | Live API Integration | Banking Grade Control | AI/ML Enhancement KEY HIGHLIGHTS 37 Individual Strategies - Complete independence with individual tracking. Real API Integration - Live news, economic data, and VIX volatility feeds. Banking Grade Quality - Institutional-level performance standards. Smart Auto-Lot System - Dynamic position sizing wi
Market Mastery Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Indicadores
Ultimate Professional Trading Analysis System A comprehensive multi-indicator trading system combining 25 professional-grade analysis tools in a single platform. This indicator integrates Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis with traditional technical indicators and advanced features for complete market analysis. Core Features: 10 Smart Money Concepts indicators including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure, Liquidity Sweeps, Supply/Demand zones, Market Maker patterns, Premium/Disc
Black rock Dynamics Scalping
Hector Felipe Zuluaga Zuleta
Experts
BLACKROCK DYNAMICS SCALPING  es un asesor experto, CONSISTENTE, RENTABLE Y DE BAJO RIESGO, cuya estrategia de MICRO LOTES, está diseñada para operar y proteger la cuenta a largo plazo con DROWDON inferior al 10% Este Asesor Experto, es la evolución de  BLACKROCK DYNAMIC Y a diferencia de su predecesor, fue diseñado para tener una ALTA TASA DE OPERACIONES, no necesita EXPERIENCIA EN TRADING para poder usarlo, PERO recomendamos realizar la  OPTIMIZACION GENERAL  para tener una experiencia favorab
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
Xagusd Sentinel
Wycliffe Wanjala Wanyonyi
Experts
XAGUSD SENTINEL (MT5) — Breakout & Retest Scalper for XAGUSD/EURUSD on M1 Trade the structure, not the noise. XAGUSD SENTINEL is a precision support/resistance breakout + retest expert advisor purpose-built for XAGUSD (Silver) and EURUSD on the M1 timeframe . It maps dynamic zones from price pivots, times entries on clean breaks or fast retests, and manages risk with basket-level protections—so you can pursue high-frequency setups without letting floating profit slip away.   What makes SENTINEL
LastStand Type4 Ronin
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
The Binary Option System "SMA5 + Price Action" Hello fellow investors. I experimented with Binary Option trading and brought in some popular trading systems to make this EA. This is my EA name "Laststand Type4 Ronin" . I won't tell you what this trading system really does.If you want to know, please test it yourself. About setting up my EA click that youtube link. 
FVG Pattern Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
FVG Pattern Breakout - Fair Value Gap Breakout EA Professional Forex Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Description The Fair Value Gap Breakout EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) formed during the Asian trading session. This sophisticated EA combines institutional trading concepts with precise market structure analysis to capture high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Fair Value Gap Detection Automatically identifies
GoldConsistentEA
Dilyan Denkov
Experts
GoldConsistentEA – Автоматизиран бот за търговия със злато за постоянни печалби Това е напълно автоматизиран бот за търговия, проектиран за постоянни резултати и фиксирани часове за търговия. Използвайки предоставените настройки, можете да постигнете стабилни печалби с минимална намеса. Ботът търгува в двете посоки, а размерът на лота може да се регулира според вашата толерантност към риск. Аз лично търгувам с него на малка сметка с 10% риск, което се счита за агресивно. Минималният препоръчи
ICT Banker
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
ICT BANKER SOE PROP EA: Sistema de Trading Smart Money de Nível Institucional Apresentando o ICT BANKER SOE PROP EA, um Expert Advisor avançado projetado para operar como players institucionais, usando os conceitos de Inner Circle Trader (ICT) combinados com Smart Order Execution (SOE). Esse sistema de ponta aproveita quebras de estrutura de mercado, manipulação de liquidez, blocos de ordens e gaps de valor justo para capturar setups de alta probabilidade em múltiplos prazos. Criado para traders
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction usin
META i9
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (4)
Experts
META i9 – Motor Quântico de Trading Adaptativo  -  Referência Técnica META i9 é um Expert Advisor totalmente autônomo baseado em uma arquitetura de três camadas: Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) Ao comprar o META i9, você recebe o META i7 gratuitamente! (Oferta por tempo limitado de uma semana) Enquanto o META i7 utiliza duas redes neurais cooperativas, o META i9 vai além: Suas arquiteturas neurais foram significativamente a
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
AVISO IMPORTANTE: Apenas um número limitado de cópias está disponível pelo preço atual. O preço em breve aumentará para $1999.99 . Download Setfiles Detail Guide VEGA BOT – O EA Multiestratégia Definitivo para Seguimento de Tendências Bem-vindo ao Vega BOT , um poderoso Expert Advisor que integra diversas metodologias profissionais de seguimento de tendências em um sistema flexível e altamente personalizável. Seja você um trader iniciante ou um usuário avançado de algoritmos, o Vega BOT permite
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barão Quântico EA Há uma razão para o petróleo ser chamado de ouro negro — e agora, com o Quantum Baron EA, você pode explorá-lo com precisão e confiança incomparáveis. Projetado para dominar o mundo de alta octanagem do XTIUSD (petróleo bruto) no gráfico M30, o Quantum Baron é sua arma definitiva para subir de nível e negociar com precisão de elite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Com desconto  
Mais do autor
Flashscalp EA
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
4.75 (4)
Experts
Flashscalp EA is an automated trading system designed to operate with precision and risk control under different market conditions. The Expert Advisor applies multiple technical filters and confluence signals to identify suitable entry and exit points. Key Features: • Advanced Entry Logic – combination of technical indicators and price action filters for trade confirmation.   • Risk Management System – dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, and breakeven adjustment to protect equity.   • Scalping and S
FREE
GoldFusion EA Scalper
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Experts
GoldFusion Pro – Multi-Strategy Automated Trading EA GoldFusion Pro is an algorithmic trading system that combines multiple strategies with a dual risk management framework. It is designed for automated trading on various Forex pairs and timeframes. CORE FEATURES • Dual Trading Modes – single trade and multi-trade scaling system   • Flexible Take Profit / Stop Loss – dynamic ATR-based or fixed-point configuration   • Comprehensive Risk Management – daily loss limits, position sizing control, and
Price Hunter EA
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Experts
PriceHunter EA is an algorithmic trading system that combines price action analysis with adaptive moving averages, volatility filters, and momentum confirmation. The Expert Advisor is designed to identify short-term and medium-term market opportunities while avoiding low-quality signals. Key Features of the Trading Logic: • Trend Detection – identifies the main direction using dynamic EMA-based filters.   • Momentum Confirmation – validates entries through oscillators and volume analysis to r
LinearRegressionChannel
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicadores
Linear Regression Channel – Indicator The Linear Regression Channel is a custom MT5 indicator that plots a regression line through price over a specified number of bars, with dynamic support and resistance boundaries. Central Line (BlueViolet): Represents the linear regression line (best-fit line) based on the selected price type (Close or High/Low). Upper Line ( Li me): Represents the regression-based resistance level, adjusted dynamically according to the highest deviation from the regressi
FREE
Fusion Signal
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicadores
Fusion Signal — ATR HiLo Channel SMP TT (Multi-Timeframe Indicator) Fusion Signal is an advanced MT4 indicator that blends ATR-based volatility channels with smoothed moving averages and configurable signal arrows. It’s designed to help traders identify trend direction, dynamic support/resistance and actionable breakout/reversal points with multi-timeframe precision. The indicator is highly configurable and suitable for a broad range of instruments (FX, metals, indices) and trading styles (swing
FREE
Fusion Trend
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicadores
Fusion Trend – Multi-Signal Indicator Fusion Trend (Alpha Trend) is an advanced technical indicator designed to identify market trends and provide automated buy and sell signals. It combines ATR, RSI, MFI, and trend-following logic for technical analysis on any timeframe. Features: • Alpha & Offset Lines – visualize the main trend and its offset.   • Buy & Sell Signals – automatic arrows appear when trend changes are detected.   • Adaptive ATR Filter – adjusts sensitivity based on market vol
Parabolic MA
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicadores
Parabolic MA Pro - Système de Trading Avancé Détectez les retournements de tendance avec précision grâce à notre système unique combinant SAR Parabolique et Moyenne Mobile !   CARACTÉRISTIQUES RÉELLES   SYSTÈME HYBRIDE INNOVANT SAR Parabolique   calculé sur la   Moyenne Mobile   (au lieu du prix direct) Filtrage des faux signaux   grâce à la double validation Algorithme exclusif   de retournement de tendance   ALERTES PRÉCISES Notifications sonores   aux points de retournement Détection automati
FREE
Dynamic Range Pro
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicadores
Dynamic Range Pro – Indicator Dynamic Range Pro is a technical indicator designed to visualize key market zones by plotting a dynamic channel based on price extremes. Main Features: Dynamic channel calculated using the highest highs and lowest lows over a specified period. Midline representing price equilibrium. Compatible with multiple instruments and timeframes. Inputs: PeriodPR: Sets the number of bars used for channel calculation. Functionalities: Highlights potential breakouts when price mo
FREE
Line Master
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicadores
Line Master – Trend Lines & Direction Arrows Line Master is a professional trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders identify market direction by combining fast and slow trend lines and generating arrows at trend change points. Features: Slow Trend Line: Represents the overall market trend. Fast Trend Line: Responds quickly to short-term price changes. Color-Coded Lines: Uptrend: DodgerBlue Downtrend: Crimson Trend Arrows: Signals appear when the trend changes. Adjustable Inputs: Fast l
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário