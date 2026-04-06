Smartsignals
- Индикаторы
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Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai👨💻 Ahmed — Professional Independent Trader
📈 8+ Years of Experience in Forex & Gold Markets
🔧 Developer of Advanced MT4/MT5 Expert Advisors & Indicators
🏆 Providing Reliable Trading Tools & Forex Signals
📊 Focused on Consistency, Risk Management & Growth
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
SmartSignals Pro is an advanced MT5 indicator that delivers high-quality Buy & Sell signals using a powerful multi-confirmation system.
It combines EMA crossover (9 & 21), RSI, MACD, ADX, VWAP, and Volume analysis to filter weak signals and improve accuracy.
The indicator automatically provides a complete trading setup:
- Entry point
- Stop Loss (ATR-based)
- Up to 5 Take Profit levels
- Risk/Reward ratio
- Lot size calculator
🚀 Features
- ✔️ Smart Buy & Sell signals
- ✔️ Multi-indicator confirmation system
- ✔️ Built-in risk management (SL, TP, RR)
- ✔️ Lot size calculator based on risk %
- ✔️ Candlestick pattern detection
- ✔️ Session filter (Asian, London, New York)
- ✔️ Real-time alerts
- ✔️ Modern dashboard with market bias
📊 Best For
Scalping, intraday, and swing trading on all markets (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).
i have purchased Smart Signal Pro and its working very well so far, its just that you must always wait for the signal and take it same it works in all time frames.