If the Strategy Tester's spread is higher than the "Max Spread" parameter, the bot will not open trades.

AI Perceptron: The Intelligent Expert Advisor for MT4

Take your MT4 trading to the next level with AI Perceptron, the innovative EA that combines artificial intelligence and advanced indicators for optimal results.
Based on a single-layer perceptron neural network implemented directly in code, this EA analyzes market patterns in real time to optimize your entry and exit decisions.

Perceptron supports multicurrency trading, enabling seamless management of diverse currency pairs while maximizing efficiency and profitability. It’s equipped with intelligent risk management tools, ensuring optimal performance even in volatile conditions. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this EA simplifies the complexities of forex trading, empowering users to achieve consistent and reliable results.

Experience a new level of trading sophistication with AI Perceptron, an advanced Expert Advisor specifically engineered for MetaTrader 4. Built on cutting-edge machine learning principles, this innovative EA seamlessly handles multiple currency pairs, allowing you to diversify your portfolio without sacrificing efficiency or profitability. Its powerful algorithm conducts real-time market analysis and adapts instantly to ever-shifting conditions, ensuring you never miss a critical opportunity.

With built-in alerts and automatic adjustments, you can let AI Perceptron do the heavy lifting—analyzing data, detecting trends, and executing trades at optimal moments. The result is a comprehensive, hands-free solution that empowers you to make informed decisions with confidence. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, AI Perceptron helps you navigate the forex market’s ups and downs, ultimately guiding you toward consistent, reliable, and scalable results.


Key Features:

Integrated AI
Leverages an innovative approach based on a single-layer perceptron neural network designed to identify recurring market patterns in real-time. No external connection is required: all processing is done internally to maximize speed and compatibility.

Economic News Filter
Avoids trades during high-impact economic events, reducing exposure to unpredictable volatility.

Intelligent Grid Strategy
Places orders at strategic intervals, capitalizing on price movements in both trending and ranging markets.

How does the security strategy work?
Profit Management Across Pairs: The strategy only opens a position on a second pair when the balance of the current pair has reached at least half of the take profit. This ensures that each new position is opened only when the current pair has already generated a satisfactory profit level, reducing the risk of premature exposures.
Preventive Closure for Protection: To add an extra layer of security, Perceptron closes all active pairs if the total profit drops below one-third of the take profit. This measure safeguards capital by preventing losses from accumulating excessively across multiple pairs.

Adaptability and Efficiency
AI Perceptron is lightweight and optimized to ensure speed and precision without overloading MT4. It’s perfect for intraday traders, scalpers, and anyone looking for a versatile automated system.


----------------------- USAGE -----------------------

IMPORTANT

NB: AI Perceptron also work with JPY accounts: please ensure the amounts are correctly scaled to the current currency. For example, the sets are in EURO, so you'll need to set the two PROFIT parameters with the corresponding figure in YEN


NEWSFILTER
The program checks news calendar and pause trade for specific pair if impact news coming. In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option “Allow WebRequests for listed URL:“. Add these:  https: //nextexpertadvisors.com and https: //nfs.faireconomy.media (remove space after https:)

- Currency / Timeframe: Attach the EA to the M30 chart on  EURUSD, AUDCAD, GBPAUD, EURGBP, EURCHF, NZDCAD
- Do not use the EA on pairs other than those supported
- Regularly withdraw profits from the account
- Recommended VPS with low ping
- Recommended minimum deposit: 1000$ is enough to use the bot on multiple currency pairs.  Don’t use together with another EA if you don't have enough funds
- Leverage – 1:300 or more
After purchasing the bot, leave a message on comment tab and subscribe to the channel for the latest news, updates, and tips
- We recommend using Raw/Zero spread accounts. However, on a standard account, it is advisable to set a MAX spread of 15 points.

AlphaMedic
971
AlphaMedic 2025.01.22 00:49 
 

At the moment, I would say that it is an exceptionally good EA. It is worth testing.

Bifrost
796
Bifrost 2025.01.10 07:43 
 

Good EA

sbanking
37
sbanking 2025.01.02 10:23 
 

Great bot, and the seller also provides excellent support!

Ответ на отзыв