Wellness Gold MT5 h1

Revolutionize Your Trading with Wellness

Unleash the full potential of your trading journey with Wellness, the expert advisor (EA) that blends cutting-edge technology and unmatched precision. Designed to dominate the markets, Wellness offers traders an edge through its AI-powered strategies, robust risk management, and flawless execution. It's more than just an EA – it’s your gateway to financial wellness.

What Makes Wellness Unstoppable?

Wellness is built on a foundation of artificial intelligence and advanced trading algorithms. It integrates multiple proven strategies and ensures that every trade is backed by a hard stop-loss for maximum safety. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, this EA adapts to market conditions, protecting your capital while seeking the best opportunities to grow it.

Proven Results with 2 Years of Backtesting

With 2 years of rigorous backtesting at 99% modeling quality, Wellness has proven its capability to handle volatile markets with confidence. Specially designed to perform in live trading scenarios, it ensures seamless operation with 4- and 5-digit brokers.

The Prop Firm Ready Solution

Wellness isn’t just a trading tool; it’s your partner for prop firm success. Equipped with strict drawdown controls and precision risk management, it’s ready to help you conquer funded account challenges and trade like a professional.

Powerful Money Management for Every Trader

From Fixed Lot to Percentage of Equity or Balance, Wellness empowers you with flexible money management options. Combined with hard stop-loss and take-profit levels on every trade, it’s a complete package for traders who value consistency and control.

Take Control Today

Test Wellness on a demo account to see its power in action. Pair it with a VPS or a low-latency server for optimal performance and watch it transform the way you trade. Remember, trading comes with risks – but with Wellness, you can trade with smarter strategies and better protection.

Elevate Your Trading Experience

Whether you’re targeting prop firm dominance or building your personal wealth, Wellness is the ultimate tool to lead you there. Trade smarter, safer, and stronger with this revolutionary EA.

Take charge with Wellness today – the future of trading is here!

Key Trading Information

  • Working Symbol: XAUUSD, GOLD
  • Timeframe: H1

Wellness Features

  • AI-Powered Precision: Combines multiple strategies refined by artificial intelligence.
  • Safety First: Hard stop-loss on every trade for maximum capital protection.
  • Entry Protections:
    • Spread Filter
    • Max Open Positions
    • Max Open Lots
    • Max Positions per Bar
  • Account Safeguards:
    • Maximum Daily Loss Protection – stops trading to prevent excessive losses (includes Reset Time).
    • Maximum Daily Drawdown % Protection.
    • Minimum and Maximum Equity Protection – auto-stop and close trades.
    • Minimum Equity Drawdown % Protection.
  • Infopanel: Displays essential trading stats in real time.
  • Smart Execution: Advanced entry and exit logic for optimized trade performance.
  • Plug-and-Play Setup: Easy to install and get started immediately.

Why Traders Choose Wellness

  • Proven Track Record: 2 years of rigorous backtesting with 99% modeling accuracy.
  • Prop Firm Approved: Designed to meet the highest standards for funded account challenges.
  • Universal Compatibility: Works with both 4- and 5-digit brokers.
  • Seamless Adaptability: No optimization needed – pre-configured for real-world market conditions.

Recommendations for Best Results

  • Start with a demo account or cent account to test and learn the EA.
  • Choose a VPS or low-latency server for uninterrupted performance.
  • Select brokers offering low spreads, minimal commissions, and quality execution.
  • Remember, no strategy guarantees profits – trade responsibly.

Prop Firm Ready: Wellness is tailored for traders aiming to conquer funded accounts. With strict risk management and reliable performance, it’s your ultimate prop firm solution.

Wellness: Where Financial Success Meets Smart Trading. Take control today!

