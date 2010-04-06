Fortune Pro XAUUSD h1

Fortune Pro — Smart Precision Trading on XAUUSD H1

Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready

Fortune Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for high-performance trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines adaptive strategy logic with strict risk control to deliver consistent results in the gold market. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming for funding, Fortune Pro is built to deliver.

Why Fortune Pro Excels

Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and Take Profit
No trade is left unprotected—risk is clearly defined from entry.

2 Years of Real Results: 2024 to Now
Backtested on recent market behavior, not outdated historical data.

Long backtests can be misleading
Most EAs that look good over 10 years often fail in live conditions. Fortune Pro focuses on relevant performance.

Stress-Tested for Live Volatility
Fortune Pro is engineered to handle high spreads, slippage, and unpredictable price action—making it ideal for XAUUSD.

Built for Prop Firms
Includes all required protections like daily drawdown limits, session controls, and equity guards to meet funding requirements.

Full Feature Set General Configuration

  • Backtesting optimization

  • Real-time info panel display

  • Trading modes: Hedge / Long-only / Short-only

  • Custom order comments & Magic Number tagging

Money Management

  • Fixed or percentage-based lot sizing

  • Adjustable per-trade risk via balance or equity

  • Fine-grained capital control

Trade Management

  • Optional trailing stop with custom logic

  • Target profit and loss stop features with timed trading resume

  • Flexible scheduling after profit/loss targets hit

Entry Protection

  • Spread filters

  • Limits on max open trades and lot exposure

  • Position cap per bar to avoid over-trading

Daily & Account Safeguards

  • Daily loss cap and drawdown limit

  • Auto-reset for daily metrics

  • Minimum equity threshold protection

  • Equity drawdown and max profit caps

Session Control

  • Day-specific open/close windows

  • Toggle Sunday trading

  • Auto-close trades on session or Friday ends

Fortune Pro is more than just a gold-trading EA—it's a precision-built, risk-conscious system created for the challenges of today’s XAUUSD market. With deep protection, strategic intelligence, and proven performance, it’s your edge for serious trading or prop firm success.


