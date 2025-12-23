Wellness Gold MT5 h1

Revolutionize Your Trading with Wellness

Unleash the full potential of your trading journey with Wellness, the expert advisor (EA) that blends cutting-edge technology and unmatched precision. Designed to dominate the markets, Wellness offers traders an edge through its AI-powered strategies, robust risk management, and flawless execution. It's more than just an EA – it’s your gateway to financial wellness.

What Makes Wellness Unstoppable?

Wellness is built on a foundation of artificial intelligence and advanced trading algorithms. It integrates multiple proven strategies and ensures that every trade is backed by a hard stop-loss for maximum safety. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, this EA adapts to market conditions, protecting your capital while seeking the best opportunities to grow it.

Proven Results with 2 Years of Backtesting

With 2 years of rigorous backtesting at 99% modeling quality, Wellness has proven its capability to handle volatile markets with confidence. Specially designed to perform in live trading scenarios, it ensures seamless operation with 4- and 5-digit brokers.

The Prop Firm Ready Solution

Wellness isn’t just a trading tool; it’s your partner for prop firm success. Equipped with strict drawdown controls and precision risk management, it’s ready to help you conquer funded account challenges and trade like a professional.

Powerful Money Management for Every Trader

From Fixed Lot to Percentage of Equity or Balance, Wellness empowers you with flexible money management options. Combined with hard stop-loss and take-profit levels on every trade, it’s a complete package for traders who value consistency and control.

Take Control Today

Test Wellness on a demo account to see its power in action. Pair it with a VPS or a low-latency server for optimal performance and watch it transform the way you trade. Remember, trading comes with risks – but with Wellness, you can trade with smarter strategies and better protection.

Elevate Your Trading Experience

Whether you’re targeting prop firm dominance or building your personal wealth, Wellness is the ultimate tool to lead you there. Trade smarter, safer, and stronger with this revolutionary EA.

Take charge with Wellness today – the future of trading is here!

Key Trading Information

  • Working Symbol: XAUUSD, GOLD
  • Timeframe: H1

Wellness Features

  • AI-Powered Precision: Combines multiple strategies refined by artificial intelligence.
  • Safety First: Hard stop-loss on every trade for maximum capital protection.
  • Entry Protections:
    • Spread Filter
    • Max Open Positions
    • Max Open Lots
    • Max Positions per Bar
  • Account Safeguards:
    • Maximum Daily Loss Protection – stops trading to prevent excessive losses (includes Reset Time).
    • Maximum Daily Drawdown % Protection.
    • Minimum and Maximum Equity Protection – auto-stop and close trades.
    • Minimum Equity Drawdown % Protection.
  • Infopanel: Displays essential trading stats in real time.
  • Smart Execution: Advanced entry and exit logic for optimized trade performance.
  • Plug-and-Play Setup: Easy to install and get started immediately.

Why Traders Choose Wellness

  • Proven Track Record: 2 years of rigorous backtesting with 99% modeling accuracy.
  • Prop Firm Approved: Designed to meet the highest standards for funded account challenges.
  • Universal Compatibility: Works with both 4- and 5-digit brokers.
  • Seamless Adaptability: No optimization needed – pre-configured for real-world market conditions.

Recommendations for Best Results

  • Start with a demo account or cent account to test and learn the EA.
  • Choose a VPS or low-latency server for uninterrupted performance.
  • Select brokers offering low spreads, minimal commissions, and quality execution.
  • Remember, no strategy guarantees profits – trade responsibly.

Prop Firm Ready: Wellness is tailored for traders aiming to conquer funded accounts. With strict risk management and reliable performance, it’s your ultimate prop firm solution.

Wellness: Where Financial Success Meets Smart Trading. Take control today!

Produits recommandés
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Salut les commerçants ! Je présente la Stratégie "Duende", Duende est un algorithme qui détecte des modèles de différents niveaux hauts et bas, où ils restent constants pour faire de bonnes entrées, avec un système de récupération interrogeant diverses choses comme le seuil de rentabilité et les croisements entre pairs Il a prouvé qu'il contrôlait plusieurs devises sans problème, avec un contrôle puissant des nouvelles pendant le marché il est possible de le gérer avec tous les symboles dont v
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
WaterstriderFTMOGold
Helgie Mogi
Experts
Cet EA est conçu pour relever le défi propfirm spécialement pour FTMO avec compte swing. Cet EA utilise max 3 trades et max 2 entrées en 1 jour (s'ouvrira le lendemain si le solde est toujours négatif). utiliser avec le délai XAUUSD M1. Ajustez le solde en fonction de vos propres besoins, normalement la taille du lot est de 0,1 pour un compte de 10 000 $. Veuillez utiliser à vos risques et périls, je ne garantis pas la perte de votre compte..
EA Tunning
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
Oktagon Ultra XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
2.67 (3)
Experts
Oktagon Ultra — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Oktagon Ultra is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for trading XAUUSD H1 with unmatched precision and adaptive intelligence. Built to dominate current market conditions, Oktagon Ultra combines robust risk control with cutting-edge strategy logic—perfect for individual traders and prop firm challenges. Why Oktagon Ultra Excels Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
Black Jack mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Forex Bot Black Jack   is a reliable trend-following trading algorithm designed to automate trading on the Forex market. Trading on the Forex market is complex and dynamic, requiring significant time, effort, and experience for successful participation. However, with the development of trading bots, traders now have the ability to automate their strategies and take advantage of market trends without spending countless hours on data analysis. Forex Bot Black Jack   is a trading bot that uses adv
Quantum Pro Gold
Ahmed Mohammd H Alharbi
Experts
Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is your elite AI engine for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe — built to hunt only the highest‑quality moves on gold with ruthless discipline and razor‑sharp risk control. USE IT ONLY 30MIN OR 4H TIMEFRAME ON GOLD USE THE SET IN THE COMMENTS SECTION FOR BEST RESULT! Meet Quantum Pro — The Gold Specialist Hello, traders! Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is a next‑generation Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the 4‑hour chart, designed for traders who care more abou
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
Monarch Scalper EA MT5
Alberto Boada
1 (1)
Experts
Monarch Scalper Elite Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249 Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions. The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user. System Features 1. Volatility Engine The EA in
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock est un conseiller intelligent avec verrouillage dynamique des positions. Ce conseiller de trading avancé met en œuvre une stratégie de verrouillage bidirectionnel des ordres avec une croissance progressive des positions et une adaptation dynamique au marché . Avantages du cadenas rond: Contrôle des risques par verrouillage de position, Croissance dynamique des volumes dans les secteurs tendances du marché, Paramètres de comportement flexibles en fonction des limites, Adapté aux phase
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
The Range Gold EA
Kevin Steve Ruebenach
Experts
The Gold Range EA: Master the Gold Market with Precision and Safety Stop using unpredictable strategies!   The Gold market (XAUUSD) is famous for its high volatility—a massive opportunity for those who know how to harness it. The Gold Range EA was designed to do exactly that: deliver a clear, rule-based, and proven strategy built for stability and long-term success. This EA is   not   a black box. It's built on a transparent and robust trading logic that you can understand and trust. The Core S
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT5 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX), Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI), Bougies classiques Heik
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
« Deux conseillers experts, un seul prix : alimentez votre réussite ! » Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert dans un seul expert-conseil    Live signal Ce prix est temporaire pendant la durée de la promotion et sera augmenté prochainement Prix ​​final : 5000 $ Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel, le prochain prix est -->> 1120 $ Bienvenue dans le pétrole Brent Le conseiller expert Brent Oil est une centrale électrique, conçue pour maîtriser les marchés volatils
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.47 (17)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Flora
Ghaith Khaddour
4.33 (3)
Experts
Flora Bienvenue dans une nouvelle ère du trading. Flora n'est pas juste un autre EA—c'est une solution sophistiquée conçue pour vous donner un avantage sur les marchés en constante évolution. Construit sur un cadre avancé, cet Expert Advisor combine des stratégies à la pointe de la technologie avec des systèmes de gestion des risques innovants, vous permettant de trader avec confiance et précision. Request a demo-exclusive trial by contacting me directly. Early access pricing: 89. Just 4 users
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE RÉDUCTION Offre valable 24 heures seulement. La promotion se termine le 29 novembre. Ce sera la seule promotion pour ce produit. Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune il
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. [guide line]   Caractéristi
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
VENDREDI NOIR 50% DE RÉDUCTION - NANO MACHINE GPT Prix régulier: $997 au Vendredi Noir: $498.50 (Le prix réduit sera reflété pendant la promotion.) Début de la vente: 27 novembre 2025 - événement du Vendredi Noir pour une durée limitée. Tirage au sort du Vendredi Noir: Tous les acheteurs de Nano Machine GPT pendant l'événement du Vendredi Noir peuvent participer à un tirage au sort aléatoire pour gagner: 1 x activation de Syna 1 x activation d'AiQ 1 x activation de Mean Machine GPT Comment par
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Experts
Système de Trading AI MAP Système de Trading AI MAP AI MAP est un Expert Advisor automatisé conçu pour analyser les conditions du marché et exécuter des transactions basées sur une logique algorithmique. Le système utilise un cadre analytique multicouche pour évaluer l'action des prix, le volume et le sentiment du marché sans intervention manuelle. Surveillance en direct (+ 3 mois)    || Groupe de discussion    Architecture du Système L'EA intègre des modules de traitement spécialisés pour gér
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (6)
Experts
Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour XAUUSD . Il fonctionne en combinant huit stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par différentes conditions de marché et unités de temps (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique centrale de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux spécifiques. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de grille, de martingale ou de techniques de moyenne . Toutes les
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Intelligence Autonome par Architecture Institutionnelle L'évolution de l'automatisation basée sur des règles vers une intelligence autonome véritable représente la progression naturelle du trading algorithmique. Ce que les desks quantitatifs institutionnels ont commencé à explorer il y a plus d'une décennie a mûri en implémentation pratique. AIQ Version 5.0 incarne cette maturation : analyse IA multi-modèles sophistiquée, architecture de validation indépendante et systèmes d'a
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.33 (6)
Experts
illusion       GoldSKY EA   est un puissant programme de day trading pour la paire XAUUSD (or). Développé par notre équipe...       Compte courant, compte entreprise, appel d'entreprise !     IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller GoldSky   utilise une cart
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.75 (61)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD, XAUUSD et AUDCAD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique,
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Experts
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Trading de précision pour XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 est un Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading automatisé sur XAUUSD (Or) dans MetaTrader 5. Le système combine quatre stratégies complémentaires dans un seul EA afin de gérer différents régimes de marché. Il est autonome pour MT5 et ne nécessite ni DLL externes ni installateurs tiers. Fonctionnalités clés Quatre stratégies dans un EA : stratégies coordonnées et complémentaires pour cou
Plus de l'auteur
Joker Pro EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Joker Pro — 5 Years of Proven Results on EURUSD H1 Backed by 5 years of verified backtesting on the EURUSD H1 timeframe, Joker Pro is your ultimate trading solution—combining precision, power, and professional risk management for serious traders. Discover Joker Pro — Precision Meets Performance Step into the future of trading with Joker Pro , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for consistent performance and strong risk controls. Whether you’re growing your personal account or aiming for
MEGA EurUsd h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
MEGA is the ultimate trading genius! This fully automated hedging robot is designed with an advanced breakout strategy, state-of-the-art money management, and probabilistic analysis that sets it apart from the competition. MEGA is highly effective in navigating the market's price consolidation stages, which make up the majority of trading time, and has a proven track record of success on real accounts with an exceptional risk-to-reward ratio. MEGA's powerful entry and exit logic operates solely
Trading Titan EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Trading Titan is an exceptional fully automated trading robot designed to work exclusively with EURUSD currency pair in H1 timeframe. This trading EA is based on advanced cluster analysis and genetic algorithms that provide self-adaptive market algorithms and reliable trading signals. The entry and exit logic of Trading Titan operates on Bar Close only, which eliminates market noise, speeds up optimization, and ensures that stop loss hunting is avoided, making it an excellent choice for trading
Goldrise XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Introducing Goldrise – Your Gateway to Smart Trading! Transform your trading approach with Goldrise , the cutting-edge expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience through its advanced algorithms and top-notch features. Goldrise combines sophisticated technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to deliver highly reliable and profitable trading signals. Harness the Power of Innovation Goldrise is engineered with state-of-the-art technology to identify optimal t
Franklin XAUUSD h1 mt5
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Franklin – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Franklin is a professionally engineered expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it demonstrates strong performance in modern market conditions, focusing on recent price behavior rather than outdated historical data. This approach allows Franklin to adapt more effectively to current volatility and structure. Every trade executed by Franklin is protected with a predefined stop loss and take profit
Supergold XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Unlock Your Trading Potential with SuperGold Step into the future of trading with SuperGold , the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) designed to deliver consistent results, secure profits, and help you dominate the markets. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies, SuperGold is the ultimate companion for traders seeking success, whether on personal accounts or prop firm challenges. Why Choose SuperGold ? SuperGold is not just an EA; it’s a trading powerhouse. With advanced
Diamond Pro XAUUSD
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Diamond Pro EA   is a premium automated trading system crafted for   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) on the 1-hour chart . Like a master gemologist, it polishes raw market volatility into flawless opportunities, leveraging   1 year of backtesting   and diamond-hard risk management. Whether you're refining your portfolio or grinding through prop firm challenges, Diamond Pro EA delivers the clarity and discipline to unlock gold’s true value. Key Features of Diamond Pro EA XAUUSD H1 Expertise Precision-tuned for
Bizarr XAUUSD h1 MT5
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Experts
Welcome to the enigmatic edge of trading.   Bizarr EA   is a mystifying, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to transmute XAUUSD volatility into golden opportunities. Powered by arcane algorithms and machine learning sorcery, this EA bends market chaos to its will, making it the ultimate tool for personal accounts and prop firm challenges. Backed by 5 years of backtesting on XAUUSD H1 , Bizarr has defied market logic across every gold cycle. With cryptic risk management, paradoxical e
Fortune Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Fortune Pro — Smart Precision Trading on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Fortune Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for high-performance trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines adaptive strategy logic with strict risk control to deliver consistent results in the gold market. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming for funding, Fortune Pro is built to deliver. Why Fortune Pro Excels Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and T
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
Experts
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
Oktagon Ultra XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
2.67 (3)
Experts
Oktagon Ultra — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Oktagon Ultra is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for trading XAUUSD H1 with unmatched precision and adaptive intelligence. Built to dominate current market conditions, Oktagon Ultra combines robust risk control with cutting-edge strategy logic—perfect for individual traders and prop firm challenges. Why Oktagon Ultra Excels Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take
Prime Plus XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
5 (1)
Experts
Prime Plus – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Prime Plus is a trading system developed specifically for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. It is designed to operate effectively in current market conditions, based on two years of testing from 2024 to the present. Unlike many systems that rely on outdated long-term backtests, Prime Plus is optimized and stress-tested for recent market dynamics. The EA includes a full set of risk management tools and is suitable for prop firm trading conditions. Each
Gladiator Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Experts
Gladiator Pro – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Gladiator Pro is a trading system designed for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. Built for high performance in current market environments, it has been thoroughly tested using two years of recent data from 2024 to the present. Unlike systems relying on outdated historical testing, Gladiator Pro is stress-tested and optimized for the conditions traders face today. Every trade is executed with a stop loss and take profit, ensuring strict risk control
Gold Pump Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Gold Pump Pro is a trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It has been thoroughly stress-tested and optimized with data from 2024 to the present to ensure consistent performance in modern market conditions. Unlike strategies dependent on outdated or overly extended backtests, Gold Pump Pro is designed for today’s dynamic trading environment. Every trade includes a defined stop loss and take profit, supporting disciplined and consistent risk management. The EA also i
Supernova XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Experts
Supernova is a precision-built expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it has consistently delivered reliable performance, adapting well to recent and evolving market conditions—unlike systems relying on outdated long-term backtests. Each trade executed by Supernova includes a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring structured risk control. The EA incorporates stress-tested logic, robust protections, and advanced trade mana
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis