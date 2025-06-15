Gladiator Pro XAUUSD h1

Gladiator Pro – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1

Gladiator Pro is a trading system designed for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. Built for high performance in current market environments, it has been thoroughly tested using two years of recent data from 2024 to the present. Unlike systems relying on outdated historical testing, Gladiator Pro is stress-tested and optimized for the conditions traders face today.

Every trade is executed with a stop loss and take profit, ensuring strict risk control. The EA also includes daily loss limits, equity protection, and multiple filters to manage trading exposure intelligently. It automatically pauses and resumes trading after hitting daily profit or loss targets.

Main Features:

General Settings

Backtest mode for fast simulations

Custom order comments and unique magic number

Info panel display on chart

Trading modes: Hedge, Long-only, Short-only

Money Management

Choose between fixed lot size or percentage-based risk

Risk calculated by balance, equity, or fixed currency amount

Trade Control

Hard stop loss and take profit on every trade

Optional trailing stop

Configurable daily profit and loss targets with timed trading resume

Entry Protections

Spread filter

Limits on open positions and lots

Max positions per candle

Daily & Account Protections

Daily loss and drawdown limits

Minimum and maximum equity controls

Daily reset for protection parameters

Session Management

Customizable session times for each day

Sunday trading option

Close trades at session end or Friday close

Backtest Performance:

Gladiator Pro has demonstrated outstanding results in backtests from 2024 through today, specifically tailored for XAUUSD on the H1 chart.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations:

Broker: Any broker with low spreads (IC Markets recommended)

Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage)

Recommended deposit: $1000 (1:500 leverage)

Leverage: Minimum 1:100, ideally 1:500

Account type: Hedging

VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation



