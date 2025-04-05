Bizarr XAUUSD h1 MT5

1

Welcome to the enigmatic edge of trading. Bizarr EA is a mystifying, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to transmute XAUUSD volatility into golden opportunities. Powered by arcane algorithms and machine learning sorcery, this EA bends market chaos to its will, making it the ultimate tool for personal accounts and prop firm challenges.

Backed by 5 years of backtesting on XAUUSD H1, Bizarr has defied market logic across every gold cycle. With cryptic risk management, paradoxical entry/exit logic, and unorthodox trade protections, this EA delivers otherworldly performance for traders who dare to embrace the unknown.

Why Bizarr?

Crafted for the unconventional, Bizarr EA merges gold’s ancient allure with cutting-edge automation. Whether you’re a curious novice or a seasoned alchemist, this EA thrives in the chaos of XAUUSD’s volatile realm.

Mystical Features for Golden Profits

General Settings

  • 5-Year Backtest: Refined through gold’s 2020–2025 turbulence (all-time highs, inflation storms, and geopolitical alchemy).

  • Arcane Info Panel: Decode real-time metrics like a market mystic.

  • Custom Order Sigil: Tag trades with your mark (e.g., "Bizarr").

  • Trading Modes: Bend reality with Hedge, OnlyLong, or OnlyShort strategies.

  • Fixed Lot Alchemy: Command precise lot sizes (e.g., 0.10 lots).

  • Magic Number: Assign esoteric IDs to EA-generated orders.

  • Dynamic Money Rituals: Trade fixed lots or a percentage of balance/equity.

Custom Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • User-Defined SL/TP: Enforce risk/reward rules with cryptic discipline.

  • SL/TP in Pips: Lock in precision with alchemical parameters.

Profit & Loss Enchantments

  • Daily Target Limits: Set profit/loss caps to protect your golden hoard.

  • Quantum Recovery System: Resumes trading only when cosmic conditions align.

Advanced Entry Mysteries

  • Spread Filter: Block trades during alchemical spread distortions.

  • Max Open Positions & Lots: Crush overexposure with paradoxical position caps.

  • Max Positions Per Candle: Limit trades per candle for ritualistic discipline.

Daily Risk Runes

  • Max Daily Loss/Drawdown: Enforce unbreakable daily risk wards.

  • Auto-Reset Mechanism: Maintain balance with daily ritual resets.

Account Protection Spells

  • Equity Ward: Halt trading if equity breaches mystical thresholds.

  • Max Drawdown Seal: Contain losses with arcane equity safeguards.

Trading Session Sorcery

  • Custom Hours: Define active trading rituals for each day (Sunday–Friday).

  • Session-End Enchantment: Avoid weekend curses by auto-closing trades weekly.

5 Years of Alchemical Mastery

With 5 years of XAUUSD H1 backtesting, Bizarr has transmuted volatility into consistent profits. Designed to thrive in gold’s chaotic aura, it merges esoteric strategy with mystical risk control for relentless, shimmering growth.

What Makes Bizarr Unearthly?

 Prop Firm Alchemist – Brew success in funding challenges.
 5-Year Paradoxical Results – Tested through gold’s wildest cycles.
 AI-Powered Mysticism – Algorithms evolve like arcane spells.
 Esoteric Risk Management – Protect capital with ancient-market wisdom.

How to Harness Bizarr’s Power

 Test on Demo First: Conjure risk-free strategy tweaks.
 Energize with a VPS: Ensure ritual-grade execution speed.
 Choose a Brokerage Oracle: Low spreads, swift execution, and mystical reliability.
 Respect the Unknown: Past transmutations don’t guarantee future gold – trade wisely.


Фильтр:
Marcel Machado Gumiero
585
Marcel Machado Gumiero 2025.06.12 10:59 
 

"Do not buy"

Ответ на отзыв