VMC: Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company)
292.21 USD 0.25 (0.09%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VMC para hoje mudou para 0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 290.00 e o mais alto foi 297.06.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
290.00 297.06
Faixa anual
215.11 302.21
- Fechamento anterior
- 291.96
- Open
- 293.23
- Bid
- 292.21
- Ask
- 292.51
- Low
- 290.00
- High
- 297.06
- Volume
- 955
- Mudança diária
- 0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.46%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 26.08%
- Mudança anual
- 16.08%
