VMC: Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company)
292.76 USD 1.27 (0.43%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VMC exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 291.23 and at a high of 295.78.
Follow Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VMC News
- Vulcan Materials SVP Clement sells $208k in shares
- Vulcan Materials stock reaches all-time high at 298.34 USD
- VMC Benefits From Regulation And Transportation (NYSE:VMC)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Fitch upgrades Vulcan Materials to ’BBB+’ with stable outlook
- JPMorgan sees 15% average upside for U.S. construction materials stocks
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Vulcan Materials and Martin Marietta
- 2 Concrete & Aggregates Stocks to Ride Industrial and Public Spend
- Macquarie Core Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ICIEX)
- Wolfe Research outlines four potential scenarios for the U.S. economy
- Gibraltar Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, Both Rise Y/Y, Stock Down
- Martin Marietta's Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss, '25 View Revised
- Amrize shares tumble 10% on big guidance miss, disappointing Q2 print
- Vulcan Materials stock price target lowered to $306 by Stifel on weather impact
- Vulcan Materials Q2 2025 slides: Margin expansion drives 9% EBITDA growth
- Vulcan's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- Vulcan (VMC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Vulcan misses quarterly estimates as adverse weather dampens construction
- Vulcan Materials (VMC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Vulcan Materials earnings missed by $0.15, revenue fell short of estimates
- Watsco (WSO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Vulcan Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Eagle Materials (EXP) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Fidelity Magellan Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FMGKX)
Daily Range
291.23 295.78
Year Range
215.11 302.21
- Previous Close
- 294.03
- Open
- 294.58
- Bid
- 292.76
- Ask
- 293.06
- Low
- 291.23
- High
- 295.78
- Volume
- 422
- Daily Change
- -0.43%
- Month Change
- 1.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.32%
- Year Change
- 16.30%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%