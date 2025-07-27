QuotesSections
Currencies / VMC
Back to US Stock Market

VMC: Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company)

292.76 USD 1.27 (0.43%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VMC exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 291.23 and at a high of 295.78.

Follow Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VMC News

Daily Range
291.23 295.78
Year Range
215.11 302.21
Previous Close
294.03
Open
294.58
Bid
292.76
Ask
293.06
Low
291.23
High
295.78
Volume
422
Daily Change
-0.43%
Month Change
1.65%
6 Months Change
26.32%
Year Change
16.30%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%