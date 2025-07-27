QuotazioniSezioni
VMC: Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company)

297.90 USD 0.71 (0.24%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VMC ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 295.65 e ad un massimo di 300.65.

Segui le dinamiche di Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
295.65 300.65
Intervallo Annuale
215.11 302.21
Chiusura Precedente
298.61
Apertura
300.02
Bid
297.90
Ask
298.20
Minimo
295.65
Massimo
300.65
Volume
1.069 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.24%
Variazione Mensile
3.43%
Variazione Semestrale
28.54%
Variazione Annuale
18.34%
20 settembre, sabato