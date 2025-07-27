Valute / VMC
VMC: Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company)
297.90 USD 0.71 (0.24%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VMC ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 295.65 e ad un massimo di 300.65.
Segui le dinamiche di Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VMC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
295.65 300.65
Intervallo Annuale
215.11 302.21
- Chiusura Precedente
- 298.61
- Apertura
- 300.02
- Bid
- 297.90
- Ask
- 298.20
- Minimo
- 295.65
- Massimo
- 300.65
- Volume
- 1.069 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.34%
20 settembre, sabato