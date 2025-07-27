通貨 / VMC
VMC: Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company)
298.61 USD 6.40 (2.19%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VMCの今日の為替レートは、2.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり291.60の安値と300.27の高値で取引されました。
Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VMC News
1日のレンジ
291.60 300.27
1年のレンジ
215.11 302.21
- 以前の終値
- 292.21
- 始値
- 292.61
- 買値
- 298.61
- 買値
- 298.91
- 安値
- 291.60
- 高値
- 300.27
- 出来高
- 812
- 1日の変化
- 2.19%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.68%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 28.84%
- 1年の変化
- 18.62%
