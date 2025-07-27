クォートセクション
通貨 / VMC
VMC: Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company)

298.61 USD 6.40 (2.19%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VMCの今日の為替レートは、2.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり291.60の安値と300.27の高値で取引されました。

Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
291.60 300.27
1年のレンジ
215.11 302.21
以前の終値
292.21
始値
292.61
買値
298.61
買値
298.91
安値
291.60
高値
300.27
出来高
812
1日の変化
2.19%
1ヶ月の変化
3.68%
6ヶ月の変化
28.84%
1年の変化
18.62%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K