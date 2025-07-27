货币 / VMC
VMC: Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company)
291.96 USD 2.07 (0.70%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VMC汇率已更改-0.70%。当日，交易品种以低点291.23和高点295.78进行交易。
关注Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VMC新闻
- Vulcan Materials SVP Clement sells $208k in shares
- Vulcan Materials stock reaches all-time high at 298.34 USD
- VMC Benefits From Regulation And Transportation (NYSE:VMC)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Fitch upgrades Vulcan Materials to ’BBB+’ with stable outlook
- JPMorgan sees 15% average upside for U.S. construction materials stocks
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Vulcan Materials and Martin Marietta
- 2 Concrete & Aggregates Stocks to Ride Industrial and Public Spend
- Macquarie Core Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ICIEX)
- Wolfe Research outlines four potential scenarios for the U.S. economy
- Gibraltar Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, Both Rise Y/Y, Stock Down
- Martin Marietta's Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss, '25 View Revised
- Amrize shares tumble 10% on big guidance miss, disappointing Q2 print
- Vulcan Materials stock price target lowered to $306 by Stifel on weather impact
- Vulcan Materials Q2 2025 slides: Margin expansion drives 9% EBITDA growth
- Vulcan's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- Vulcan (VMC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Vulcan misses quarterly estimates as adverse weather dampens construction
- Vulcan Materials (VMC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Vulcan Materials earnings missed by $0.15, revenue fell short of estimates
- Watsco (WSO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Vulcan Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Eagle Materials (EXP) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Fidelity Magellan Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FMGKX)
日范围
291.23 295.78
年范围
215.11 302.21
- 前一天收盘价
- 294.03
- 开盘价
- 294.58
- 卖价
- 291.96
- 买价
- 292.26
- 最低价
- 291.23
- 最高价
- 295.78
- 交易量
- 1.145 K
- 日变化
- -0.70%
- 月变化
- 1.37%
- 6个月变化
- 25.98%
- 年变化
- 15.98%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值