PEGA: Pegasystems Inc
60.25 USD 1.73 (2.96%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PEGA para hoje mudou para 2.96%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 59.35 e o mais alto foi 60.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Pegasystems Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEGA Notícias
Faixa diária
59.35 60.46
Faixa anual
48.30 113.67
- Fechamento anterior
- 58.52
- Open
- 59.49
- Bid
- 60.25
- Ask
- 60.55
- Low
- 59.35
- High
- 60.46
- Volume
- 576
- Mudança diária
- 2.96%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -13.43%
- Mudança anual
- -17.68%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh