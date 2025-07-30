FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / PEGA
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

PEGA: Pegasystems Inc

59.68 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PEGA fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 58.99 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 60.19 aralığında işlem gördü.

Pegasystems Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PEGA haberleri

Günlük aralık
58.99 60.19
Yıllık aralık
48.30 113.67
Önceki kapanış
59.68
Açılış
59.72
Satış
59.68
Alış
59.98
Düşük
58.99
Yüksek
60.19
Hacim
3.811 K
Günlük değişim
0.00%
Aylık değişim
12.71%
6 aylık değişim
-14.25%
Yıllık değişim
-18.46%
21 Eylül, Pazar