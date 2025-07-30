Dövizler / PEGA
PEGA: Pegasystems Inc
59.68 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PEGA fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 58.99 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 60.19 aralığında işlem gördü.
Pegasystems Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
58.99 60.19
Yıllık aralık
48.30 113.67
- Önceki kapanış
- 59.68
- Açılış
- 59.72
- Satış
- 59.68
- Alış
- 59.98
- Düşük
- 58.99
- Yüksek
- 60.19
- Hacim
- 3.811 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.00%
- Aylık değişim
- 12.71%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -14.25%
- Yıllık değişim
- -18.46%
21 Eylül, Pazar