KurseKategorien
Währungen / PEGA
Zurück zum Aktien

PEGA: Pegasystems Inc

59.68 USD 1.16 (1.98%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PEGA hat sich für heute um 1.98% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 58.87 bis zu einem Hoch von 60.46 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Pegasystems Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PEGA News

Tagesspanne
58.87 60.46
Jahresspanne
48.30 113.67
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
58.52
Eröffnung
59.49
Bid
59.68
Ask
59.98
Tief
58.87
Hoch
60.46
Volumen
2.564 K
Tagesänderung
1.98%
Monatsänderung
12.71%
6-Monatsänderung
-14.25%
Jahresänderung
-18.46%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K