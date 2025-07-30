Währungen / PEGA
PEGA: Pegasystems Inc
59.68 USD 1.16 (1.98%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PEGA hat sich für heute um 1.98% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 58.87 bis zu einem Hoch von 60.46 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Pegasystems Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
58.87 60.46
Jahresspanne
48.30 113.67
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 58.52
- Eröffnung
- 59.49
- Bid
- 59.68
- Ask
- 59.98
- Tief
- 58.87
- Hoch
- 60.46
- Volumen
- 2.564 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.98%
- Monatsänderung
- 12.71%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -14.25%
- Jahresänderung
- -18.46%
