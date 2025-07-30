Valute / PEGA
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PEGA: Pegasystems Inc
59.68 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PEGA ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.99 e ad un massimo di 60.19.
Segui le dinamiche di Pegasystems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEGA News
- NOW's New Zurich Release to Boost AI Adoption: A Sign of More Upside?
- Pegasystems maintains quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
- Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology Conference
- Can ServiceNow's Expanding Federal Footprint Push the Share Higher?
- Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media
- Pegasystems at Citi Conference: AI Blueprint Drives Growth
- 5 big analyst AI moves: AI stocks’ valuations nearing dotcom levels; AMD upgraded
- Can Rising Workflow Adoption Push ServiceNow Shares Higher?
- ADBE vs. PEGA: Which Enterprise Software Stock is a Better Buy Now?
- RBC on why AI is not the “death of software”
- PEGA's Cloud Backlog Climbs: A Sign of Strong Revenue Visibility?
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Pegasystems Stock We Don't?
- Pegasystems (PEGA) Down 10.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Pega at Rosenblatt’s Summit: AI Strategy and Future Prospects
- PEGA Trades 16% Below 52-Week High: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Why Is Appian Stock Soaring Thursday? - Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)
- Why Pegasystems (PEGA) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Should You Buy Stock Splits?
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, Credo Tech, Palantir in Focus
- QMOM ETF Is Struggling, Consider Other Options (NASDAQ:QMOM)
- Strong Cloud Subscription Aids PEGA's Prospects: What's More to Come?
- NOW's Subscription Growth Picks Up: A Sign of More Upside?
Intervallo Giornaliero
58.99 60.19
Intervallo Annuale
48.30 113.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 59.68
- Apertura
- 59.72
- Bid
- 59.68
- Ask
- 59.98
- Minimo
- 58.99
- Massimo
- 60.19
- Volume
- 3.811 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -14.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.46%
20 settembre, sabato