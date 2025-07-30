QuotazioniSezioni
PEGA: Pegasystems Inc

59.68 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PEGA ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.99 e ad un massimo di 60.19.

Segui le dinamiche di Pegasystems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
58.99 60.19
Intervallo Annuale
48.30 113.67
Chiusura Precedente
59.68
Apertura
59.72
Bid
59.68
Ask
59.98
Minimo
58.99
Massimo
60.19
Volume
3.811 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
12.71%
Variazione Semestrale
-14.25%
Variazione Annuale
-18.46%
20 settembre, sabato