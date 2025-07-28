货币 / PEGA
PEGA: Pegasystems Inc
58.35 USD 0.31 (0.53%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PEGA汇率已更改0.53%。当日，交易品种以低点58.22和高点58.76进行交易。
关注Pegasystems Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEGA新闻
- Pegasystems maintains quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
- Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology Conference
- Can ServiceNow's Expanding Federal Footprint Push the Share Higher?
- Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media
- Pegasystems at Citi Conference: AI Blueprint Drives Growth
- 5 big analyst AI moves: AI stocks’ valuations nearing dotcom levels; AMD upgraded
- Can Rising Workflow Adoption Push ServiceNow Shares Higher?
- ADBE vs. PEGA: Which Enterprise Software Stock is a Better Buy Now?
- RBC on why AI is not the “death of software”
- PEGA's Cloud Backlog Climbs: A Sign of Strong Revenue Visibility?
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Pegasystems Stock We Don't?
- Pegasystems (PEGA) Down 10.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Pega at Rosenblatt’s Summit: AI Strategy and Future Prospects
- PEGA Trades 16% Below 52-Week High: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Why Is Appian Stock Soaring Thursday? - Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)
- Why Pegasystems (PEGA) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Should You Buy Stock Splits?
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, Credo Tech, Palantir in Focus
- QMOM ETF Is Struggling, Consider Other Options (NASDAQ:QMOM)
- Strong Cloud Subscription Aids PEGA's Prospects: What's More to Come?
- NOW's Subscription Growth Picks Up: A Sign of More Upside?
- Top Stock Picks for Week of July 28, 2025
日范围
58.22 58.76
年范围
48.30 113.67
- 前一天收盘价
- 58.04
- 开盘价
- 58.27
- 卖价
- 58.35
- 买价
- 58.65
- 最低价
- 58.22
- 最高价
- 58.76
- 交易量
- 220
- 日变化
- 0.53%
- 月变化
- 10.20%
- 6个月变化
- -16.16%
- 年变化
- -20.28%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值