PEGA: Pegasystems Inc
58.52 USD 0.48 (0.83%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PEGA de hoy ha cambiado un 0.83%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 57.68, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 58.93.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Pegasystems Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
57.68 58.93
Rango anual
48.30 113.67
- Cierres anteriores
- 58.04
- Open
- 58.27
- Bid
- 58.52
- Ask
- 58.82
- Low
- 57.68
- High
- 58.93
- Volumen
- 2.409 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.83%
- Cambio mensual
- 10.52%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -15.92%
- Cambio anual
- -20.04%
