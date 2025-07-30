CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / PEGA
PEGA: Pegasystems Inc

58.52 USD 0.48 (0.83%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PEGA de hoy ha cambiado un 0.83%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 57.68, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 58.93.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Pegasystems Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
57.68 58.93
Rango anual
48.30 113.67
Cierres anteriores
58.04
Open
58.27
Bid
58.52
Ask
58.82
Low
57.68
High
58.93
Volumen
2.409 K
Cambio diario
0.83%
Cambio mensual
10.52%
Cambio a 6 meses
-15.92%
Cambio anual
-20.04%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B