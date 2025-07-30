通貨 / PEGA
PEGA: Pegasystems Inc
59.68 USD 1.16 (1.98%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PEGAの今日の為替レートは、1.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり58.87の安値と60.46の高値で取引されました。
Pegasystems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
58.87 60.46
1年のレンジ
48.30 113.67
- 以前の終値
- 58.52
- 始値
- 59.49
- 買値
- 59.68
- 買値
- 59.98
- 安値
- 58.87
- 高値
- 60.46
- 出来高
- 2.564 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.98%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.71%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -14.25%
- 1年の変化
- -18.46%
