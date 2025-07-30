CotationsSections
Devises / PEGA
PEGA: Pegasystems Inc

59.68 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PEGA a changé de 0.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 58.99 et à un maximum de 60.19.

Suivez la dynamique Pegasystems Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
58.99 60.19
Range Annuel
48.30 113.67
Clôture Précédente
59.68
Ouverture
59.72
Bid
59.68
Ask
59.98
Plus Bas
58.99
Plus Haut
60.19
Volume
3.811 K
Changement quotidien
0.00%
Changement Mensuel
12.71%
Changement à 6 Mois
-14.25%
Changement Annuel
-18.46%
20 septembre, samedi