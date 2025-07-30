Devises / PEGA
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
PEGA: Pegasystems Inc
59.68 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PEGA a changé de 0.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 58.99 et à un maximum de 60.19.
Suivez la dynamique Pegasystems Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEGA Nouvelles
- NOW's New Zurich Release to Boost AI Adoption: A Sign of More Upside?
- Pegasystems maintains quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
- Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology Conference
- Can ServiceNow's Expanding Federal Footprint Push the Share Higher?
- Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media
- Pegasystems at Citi Conference: AI Blueprint Drives Growth
- 5 big analyst AI moves: AI stocks’ valuations nearing dotcom levels; AMD upgraded
- Can Rising Workflow Adoption Push ServiceNow Shares Higher?
- ADBE vs. PEGA: Which Enterprise Software Stock is a Better Buy Now?
- RBC on why AI is not the “death of software”
- PEGA's Cloud Backlog Climbs: A Sign of Strong Revenue Visibility?
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Pegasystems Stock We Don't?
- Pegasystems (PEGA) Down 10.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Pega at Rosenblatt’s Summit: AI Strategy and Future Prospects
- PEGA Trades 16% Below 52-Week High: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Why Is Appian Stock Soaring Thursday? - Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)
- Why Pegasystems (PEGA) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Should You Buy Stock Splits?
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, Credo Tech, Palantir in Focus
- QMOM ETF Is Struggling, Consider Other Options (NASDAQ:QMOM)
- Strong Cloud Subscription Aids PEGA's Prospects: What's More to Come?
- NOW's Subscription Growth Picks Up: A Sign of More Upside?
Range quotidien
58.99 60.19
Range Annuel
48.30 113.67
- Clôture Précédente
- 59.68
- Ouverture
- 59.72
- Bid
- 59.68
- Ask
- 59.98
- Plus Bas
- 58.99
- Plus Haut
- 60.19
- Volume
- 3.811 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- 12.71%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -14.25%
- Changement Annuel
- -18.46%
20 septembre, samedi