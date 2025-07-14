Moedas / OR
OR: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
35.21 USD 0.25 (0.71%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OR para hoje mudou para -0.71%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 34.90 e o mais alto foi 35.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
OR Notícias
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- OR Royalties stock reaches all-time high at 35.44 USD
- OR Royalties: A ‘Hold’ Despite Attractive Growth Profile (NYSE:OR)
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That May Crash This Quarter - Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX), Iamgold (NYSE:IAG)
- INFL: ETF Using Inflation As A Tailwind (NYSEARCA:INFL)
- Or royalties stock hits all-time high at 33.12 USD
- Billionaire Investor Paul Singer Has Over Half Of Elliott Investment's Portfolio Invested In These Four Stocks - Triple Flag Precious (NYSE:TFPM)
- Or royalties stock hits all-time high at 31.29 USD
- Monthly Report: Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - July 2025
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Triple Flag: A Solid Buy-The-Dip Candidate (NYSE:TFPM)
- Or royalties stock hits all-time high at 30.93 USD
- OR Royalties (OR) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- OR Royalties Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:OR)
- OR Royalties Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue surges 27% despite flat production
- OR Royalties announces Q3 2025 dividend of $0.055 per share
- Or royalties stock hits all-time high at 28.88 USD
- Earnings call transcript: L’Oreal Q2 2025 sees growth in sales and innovation
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love OR Royalties (OR)
- Or royalties stock hits all-time high at 28.22 USD
- Osisko Gold Royalties stock price target raised to $29 by Raymond James
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - June 2025 Report
- Western brands still carry cachet in China’s lower-tier cities. So that’s where they’re going now.
- What Makes OR Royalties (OR) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Faixa diária
34.90 35.40
Faixa anual
17.55 37.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.46
- Open
- 35.17
- Bid
- 35.21
- Ask
- 35.51
- Low
- 34.90
- High
- 35.40
- Volume
- 154
- Mudança diária
- -0.71%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 67.59%
- Mudança anual
- 87.99%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh