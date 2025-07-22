Valute / OR
OR: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
37.20 USD 1.46 (4.09%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OR ha avuto una variazione del 4.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.77 e ad un massimo di 37.34.
Segui le dinamiche di Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.77 37.34
Intervallo Annuale
17.55 37.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.74
- Apertura
- 35.90
- Bid
- 37.20
- Ask
- 37.50
- Minimo
- 35.77
- Massimo
- 37.34
- Volume
- 2.265 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- 14.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 77.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 98.61%
20 settembre, sabato