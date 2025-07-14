通貨 / OR
OR: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
35.74 USD 0.28 (0.79%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ORの今日の為替レートは、0.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.90の安値と35.75の高値で取引されました。
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
34.90 35.75
1年のレンジ
17.55 37.26
- 以前の終値
- 35.46
- 始値
- 35.17
- 買値
- 35.74
- 買値
- 36.04
- 安値
- 34.90
- 高値
- 35.75
- 出来高
- 1.509 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.79%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 70.11%
- 1年の変化
- 90.82%
