Moedas / NATR
NATR: Nature's Sunshine Products Inc
16.74 USD 0.25 (1.52%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NATR para hoje mudou para 1.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.40 e o mais alto foi 16.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NATR Notícias
- Nature's Sunshine: Premium Valuation Without Moats, Sell (NASDAQ:NATR)
- Has ELF Beauty Turned A Corner? Shares Popped 12% Today On Analyst Upgrade; Hits 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark
- Nature's Sunshine (NATR) Q2 EPS Up 400%
- Nature’s Sunshine Q2 2025 slides: Net income soars 295% despite operating challenges
- Natures Sunshine earnings beat by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Nature’s Sunshine to acquire full ownership of China joint ventures after Fosun Pharma stake sale
- Nature’s Sunshine Products price target raised to $20 by DA Davidson
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Fosun Pharma sells $32.7 million in Natures Sunshine (NATR)
- Nature’s Sunshine announces secondary offering of 2.8 million shares
- Nature’s Sunshine announces secondary offering of up to 2.85M shares
- NATURE’S SUNSHINE stock rating affirmed at DA Davidson
- Nature’s Sunshine Renews Scholarship Fund with Eccles School of Business
- DA Davidson reaffirms buy rating on Nature’s Sunshine stock
- Suspected chemical blast at Iran’s Bandar Abbas kills 4, injures hundreds
- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NATR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
16.40 16.84
Faixa anual
11.01 18.06
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.49
- Open
- 16.50
- Bid
- 16.74
- Ask
- 17.04
- Low
- 16.40
- High
- 16.84
- Volume
- 123
- Mudança diária
- 1.52%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.30%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 32.54%
- Mudança anual
- 24.00%
